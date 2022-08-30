Read full article on original website
therealdeal.com
Adventus brings back Life Fitness following last year’s exit
Life Fitness is returning to the office — in the same Chicago-area building it ditched last year. Adventus Realty Trust, a Vancouver, Canada-based landlord with 3 million square feet of offices across suburban Chicago, landed a deal with the exercise equipment company for about 55,000 square feet at Columbia Center III, according to Adventus COO Rick Charlton. The deal quells some of the concern about the financing behind the 247,000-square-foot structure that was more than 60 percent vacant earlier this year.
therealdeal.com
Developers seek aid to build hotel, grocery store in Pullman
Developers are planning to bring a hotel and grocery store to the Far South Side neighborhood of Pullman. A venture led by Chicago investor Andre Garner asked for a city grant to build a 101-room Hampton by Hilton hotel at 111th Street and Doty Avenue, Crain’s reported. Cleveland-based Yellow Banana applied for the same grant to redevelop a Save A Lot grocery store just south of Pullman.
therealdeal.com
BA Investment Advisors buys O’Hare office building for $40M
Chicago-based BA Investment Advisors has added to its portfolio of suburban office space. The company, which has been actively buying office properties in the Chicago area, is under contract to pay $40 million for the Pointe O’Hare office building at 9550 West Higgins Road in Rosemont, Crain’s reported. The deal will be BA’s fourth suburban Chicago office purchase in two years.
therealdeal.com
Private investor buys O’Hare industrial building for redevelopment
A private investor has bought a vacant industrial building near O’Hare International Airport with plans to demolish the existing structure and redevelop the property. Jeffrey Provenza with DarwinPW Realty and Brian Carroll with JLL represented the private buyer in the purchase of the 103,000-square-foot building on 10 acres at 3600 River Road in Franklin Park, the Chicago Business Journal reported.
therealdeal.com
Condo at Park Tower, where Citadel’s Griffin is selling, fetches $3.9M
A condo in the building where Citadel CEO Ken Griffin recently listed two penthouses sold for just under its asking price of $4 million. The three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo has views of the city and Lake Michigan. The 4,200-square-foot home has been recently renovated and includes a patio and 300-bottle, temperature-controlled wine cellar.
therealdeal.com
Meet Quintin Primo, Chicago’s inside man on Google’s Loop landing
If Quintin Primo hadn’t launched a nonprofit that blazed real estate paths for Black and Latino people in 2003, Chicago’s office market within the Loop could be facing a significant gap coming out of the pandemic. Instead, the Capri Investment Group executive chairman forged a connection with Mike...
therealdeal.com
Receiver named for condos near O’Hare Airport
A Cook County judge named a receiver to take over 185 condominiums in a Northwest Side housing complex that never rebounded from the market’s collapse 15 years ago. A venture led by Chicago architect Guido Neri has been stuck with the condos at the 498-unit Catherine Courts Condominiums, just east of O’Hare International Airport, Crain’s reported. It filed for bankruptcy protection in 2019.
therealdeal.com
Richard Duchossois’ land to be protected as nature preserve
A large piece of land in northern Illinois will remain untouched by real estate developers and instead be preserved as a protected open space and wildlife corridor. Barrington-based Citizens for Conservation is buying the 246.5-acre Hill ‘N Dale Farm South in the northwest Chicago suburb from The Duchossois Group, the Daily Herald reported. The land, owned by the family of horse racing mogul Richard Duchossois, is considered one of the most significant and desirable tracts of open space in the northern half of the state.
