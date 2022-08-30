A large piece of land in northern Illinois will remain untouched by real estate developers and instead be preserved as a protected open space and wildlife corridor. Barrington-based Citizens for Conservation is buying the 246.5-acre Hill ‘N Dale Farm South in the northwest Chicago suburb from The Duchossois Group, the Daily Herald reported. The land, owned by the family of horse racing mogul Richard Duchossois, is considered one of the most significant and desirable tracts of open space in the northern half of the state.

