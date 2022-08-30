Read full article on original website
‘You’re not going to believe this folks’; Car crashes into Walgreens
Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.
wevv.com
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
7 Defunct Restaurant Chains That Once Had Locations in Owensboro [VIDEOS]
Let me set up the scenario. It's 1980. It's Friday night. I'm joining my parents for our weekly excursion to Morrison's Cafeteria in Towne Square Mall, followed, of course, by and evening of browsing or shopping. (I'd head off to Waldenbooks or Wax Works/Disc Jockey; I don't know where THEY went.)
Roads to be closed for 9/11 Heroes Run
The Madisonville Police Department would like to remind the public that the annual 9/11 Heroes Run is coming up.
Evansville Auto Repair Shop Hosts Cruise-In Fundraiser for SMILE on Down Syndrome
I have found that most folks really don't "need" a reason to have a cruise-in. Car owners will jump at the chance to show off all the hard work they have put into their vehicles, and folks like me (who know nothing about cars) love the opportunity to see these 4-wheeled masterpieces. Often, though, there is a good reason for a cruise-in - they are often used as fundraisers for nonprofit organizations. I want to tell you about a cruise-in that hopes to raise a bunch of money for one of the best nonprofits in the Evansville area.
Daily Register
Bonnie Elaine Small of Owensboro, Ky.
Bonnie Elaine Small, 88, of Owensboro, Ky., passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 6, 1934, in Cadillac, Mich., to the late Herbert and Ann Thomas. Bonnie worked for the State of Illinois for 25 years. Bonnie enjoyed playing cards and spending quality...
wevv.com
Evansville Hadi Shriners planning 19th annual Motorcycle Toy Run
The Evansville Hadi Shriners are planning to hold the annual Motorcycle Toy Run towards the end of September. The 19th annual Hadi Shriners Motorcycle Toy Run is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, rain or shine. Registration for the event will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the...
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
wevv.com
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
14news.com
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
14news.com
Truck reportedly ‘exploded’ in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire around 10:40 Thursday morning in Henderson. It happened in the 2300 block of Adams Lane near Carriage Mobile Home Park. It was reported a truck exploded. Henderson Fire shared a photo of the truck. They say no one...
evansvilleliving.com
This Weekend: Sep. 1-5
Sept. 1-4 Victoria National Golf Club, 2000 Victoria National Blvd., Newburgh, Indiana. The PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour season concludes Labor Day weekend at Victoria National Golf Club’s par 72 course in Newburgh, Indiana. The tournament tees off today and culminates Sunday. Ground passes start at $20 per day. Spectator parking is available at Friedman Park Event Center, 2700 Park. Blvd., for a $5 donation that will benefit the Evansville Youth Hockey League.
wevv.com
Evansville recycling collections suspended for an additional week
Officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) say that recycling collection services have been suspended for an additional week. The utility said Tuesday that recycling collection services had been paused due to equipment problems. EWSU says that pause has now been extended. Recycling collections are expected to resume for...
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
wevv.com
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
wevv.com
Law enforcement presence in Smith Mills
Henderson County Dispatch has confirmed law enforcement was dispatched to Smith Mills, Kentucky. That's all the information at this time. 44News crews are on the way to the area. We'll update this post as we get more information.
wevv.com
Frederica Street to be repaved in Owensboro
A major road in Owensboro will soon be getting a face lift, as the roads repaving bid has been claimed. The road work will begin at the bypass on Frederica St, and stretch for a half mile south. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Highway Plan, the project was set...
Complaints bring big changes to Owensboro cemetery
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Managers of an Owensboro cemetery tell us they’re working to improve the grounds after getting complaints from families. Managers at Rose Hill Elmwood Cemetery on Old Hartford Road say they’ve contracted out landscaping and replaced some solar powered mowers that weren’t doing a good job cutting the grass on hills. The […]
wnky.com
KSP reminding public of local traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public they will be patrolling known problematic areas. KSP stated that they aim to make roads safer for drivers, and some of these measures include traffic safety checkpoints. In addition, traffic safety checkpoint can provide for...
wevv.com
Body found off of North First Avenue in Evansville
Authorities are investigating in Evansville after a body was found on Friday afternoon. Crews were called to the area of Pigeon Creek and North First Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Friday after a body was found in the area. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say that detectives and officers...
