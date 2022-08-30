Read full article on original website
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Michigan football’s Cade McNamara blindsided by ‘unusual’ QB rotation; 'I had my best camp'
For the first time, at least publicly, Michigan football’s Cade McNamara expressed he was displeased with the way the quarterback position is being handled. McNamara started Saturday's 51-7 win over Colorado State. J.J. McCarthy is scheduled to start Week 2 against Hawaii. Harbaugh announced that plan one week before the opener, but before...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans have already decided on the starting QB after Week 1
Going into Week 1, questions still remained about who would be the permanent starting QB for Michigan. After watching the Wolverines take on Colorado State, there was no question who should have the start, in fans’ minds at least. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced last week that returner Cade...
Recruiting Insider: Has a leader emerged for five-star ATH Nyckoles Harbor?
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Jacoby Windmon enters record books in Michigan State debut: 'I just play my heart out'
EAST LANSING — Spartan Stadium had gone quiet, the energy in the Woodshed as distant a memory as the home team's three touchdowns scored in a seven-minute span. Michigan Statefootball had given up 10 consecutive points, its lead slashed to one possession with Western Michigan on the drive again early in the fourth...
Michigan Wolverines football schedule 2022: TV channel info, dates, game time and more
What time does Michigan football play? We have the U-M Wolverines' 2022 schedule with dates, game time, TV channel info and scores. Here is the Wolverines' full schedule: ...
fox2detroit.com
The Big House bag policy: What's allowed, what's prohibited at Michigan Football games
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan Football season starts Saturday against Colorado State in Ann Arbor. If you're headed to the Big House, there's some things you need to know. Bag policy. Bags are not allowed inside Michigan Stadium. This includes fanny packs and purses. If you have...
Maize n Brew
Running list of 2024 prospects Michigan reached out to at midnight
Sept. 1 is always a busy day for college football coaching and recruiting staffs, as it’s the first day they can reach out to prospects in the junior class. The 2024 class is shaping up to be a potentially monster one for the Michigan Wolverines, so it is important for them to hit the ground running and hit up as many highly regarded recruits as possible.
Michigan State football “in the driver’s seat” for 5-star DE/LB TJ Capers
Mel Tucker and Michigan State football are focusing on the 2024 recruiting class and they seem to be in great shape for a certain five-star. Mel Tucker has some serious juice on the recruiting trail and the excitement the Michigan State football coach has generated on the recruiting trail has injected life into the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan fans keep impressive attendance streak alive with big turnout in Week 1
It was a record-setting day for Michigan, but the record-setting took place at the field, rather than on it. The Wolverines cruised to an easy victory against Colorado State, and a record number of people were there to watch. Michigan fans are nothing but loyal, and in 2021, the Wolverines...
Ann Arbor football highlights: Touchdowns galore for Dexter in rout of Skyline
The points came early and often for Dexter’s football team in its 59-8 win over Ann Arbor Skyline on Friday. The Dreadnaughts led 31-0 after the first quarter and were ahead 45-0 at halftime on their way to their second-straight 2-0 start, which is something they haven’t done since the 1988 and 1989 seasons.
Detroit Catholic Central’s big-play offense gives Davison no breathing room
DAVISON, MI – Shamrock see, Shamrock do. Detroit Catholic Central watched Davison score an 80-yard touchdown on the first play of the game Friday night and the visiting Shamrocks figured, “why not us?”. DCC scored five touchdowns that covered at least 35 yards with three them going for...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Spot Named the Best for Cheeseburgers
We’re nearing the end of summer, but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of burger season. I mean, burger season happens year-round. Do you know what’s even better than a juicy burger? An equally juice cheeseburger, of course. The staff at Yelp.com has put together a...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan City Named the No. 2 Best to Live in the U.S.
There’s no denying that Michigan is a great place to live. I grew up in this state, so I might be biased, but I do think that Michigan has a lot to offer, whether it’s the four seasons or awesome colleges and pro sports or the Great Lakes.
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut making a comeback in the Detroit food scene
DETROIT – One of the biggest draws at the Burgess Street Food Festival in Detroit this week was a relic from the past. “Everyone that’s came up is like ‘oh I was born and raised on Dot and Etta’s, where have you been?’ It’s totally humbling,” said Donald Crawford of Dot & Etta’s Shrimp Hut.
HometownLife.com
Where did the workers go? Experts know, but say hiring woes only likely to worsen
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020 and many companies were forced to shut down, Coleman Clark lost his job at a Howell stamping company. For the 20-year-old Brighton resident, the life-altering event turned out to be a good thing. Clark now works as his own boss, making enough money...
Michigan girl among 3 to die in Monday’s storms
Widespread storms that brought strong winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to much of the Midwest and South are being blamed for the deaths of at least three people. In Michigan, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted after she mistakenly grabbed a downed power line at a residence in the 1400 block of Peters Street in Monroe at 7:40 p.m. on Monday. She was declared dead at the scene.
ClickOnDetroit.com
A message from WDIV GM Bob Ellis on political ads using Local 4 news clips
Perhaps you’ve seen the latest batch of political ads regarding the upcoming elections here in Michigan. We’ve seen them, too. In fact, the number of emails and telephone calls I’ve received from viewers of Local 4 and readers of ClickOnDetroit.com prompted me to write this today. There’s an ad on the air right now on all the stations in town that was put together by a group called Put Michigan First that is using news clips from our Local 4 newscasts.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Racially charged video of Sterling Heights football players at team breakfast sparks outrage
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A video of Stevenson High School football players pointing water guns at a Black teammate who is pretending to be handcuffed during a team breakfast has sparked outrage in the Sterling Heights community. The video surfaced on social media and shows members of the freshman...
247Sports
