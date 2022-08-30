Read full article on original website
Related
Truth About Cars
Lotta Auto Recalls This Week
If the industry is trying to shake the growing assumption that modern vehicles aren’t as reliable as their predecessors, it certainly did a poor job of it this week. Ford is recalling 277,000 Super Duty pickups and Lincoln Continental luxury sedans from the 2017-2020 model years due to the anti-reflective coating on the rearview camera becoming sun-bleached. Apparently, UV radiation (which it was always going to be exposed to) can cause the material to degrade. This can reportedly result in a “progressively foggy or cloudy rear-view camera image.”
CARS・
Truth About Cars
Honda Spills More Details on 2023 Civic Type R
The new Civic Type R is one of the most anticipated Honda vehicles in decades. Besides a few teaser images, the automaker has been characteristically mum on specs and details. That changed late yesterday when Honda dropped a load of new information on the car, including horsepower and engine specs.
CARS・
Truth About Cars
TTAC Throwback: Why You Should Buy This 1984 Toyota Cressida Wagon
Before Lexus, there was Cressida. It was probably more of a Japanese take on a Buick- or Oldsmobile-style upper-middle-luxury car than the game changer Lexus would be, but that’s no mark against it. The first Toyota bearing the Cressida name became available in the U.S. in 1977, and they were decidedly trans-Pacific cars, bearing much resemblance to contemporary Detroit products. Interiors could be Brougham plush; some available upholstery fabrics wouldn’t look out of place in a bordello – or a Buick. However, the instrumentation was more complete than you’d find on most Detroiters.
Comments / 0