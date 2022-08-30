Read full article on original website
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren
Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
Barcelona are unable to register new signing Marcos Alonso as star refuses to leave the club
Barcelona have so far failed in their attempts to offload left back Jordi Alba, which could prevent them from registering potential new signing Marcos Alonso. If Alba agrees to an exit on deadline day, it will pave the way for Barcelona to offload Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea and in turn, bring in Alonso.
