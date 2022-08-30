ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren

Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
