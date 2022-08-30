Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Woman Thrown From Boat in Morrison County
(KNSI) – A woman is recovering after a boating accident in Morrison County. First responders were called to Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall, after a woman was thrown from a boat at around 7:00 on Wednesday night. The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter...
willmarradio.com
SUV collides with pickup pulling boat near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) No one was hurt when an SUV collided with a pickup pulling a boat near Lake Lillian Friday afternoon. The state patrol says it happened at 3:52 p.m. Friday on Highway 7 at Kandiyohi County Road 2. A pickup pulling a boat, driven by 31-year-old Matthew Bevins of Hopkins, was westbound on Highway 7 and the SUV, driven by 31-year-old Laurel Erickson of Hutchinson was southbound on County Road 2 when the collision occurred.
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
willmarradio.com
Three people hurt in two crashes in and near Spicer Wednesday
(Spicer MN-) An Atwater woman was hurt in a one-vehicle rollover Wednesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at approximately 550 a.m., 61-year-old Patricia Culbertson was driving her pickup westbound on County Road 10, north of Indian Beach Road, when she left the road and rolled. Culbertson was wearing her seatbelt and was treated at Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar for minor injuries.
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Collision Kills Baxter Man
A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of a Baxter man and sent one person to the hospital with severe injuries yesterday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on August 30th at approximately 1:38 p.m., 83-year-old Robert Lohman was travelling eastbound on Highway 210 near 57th Avenue southwest, about four miles east of Motley, in his Toyota Tacoma. Gina Hollingsworth, 47, of Pillager was driving westbound on Highway 210 in her Chevy Cobalt. Lohman reportedly crossed the center line of traffic and collided with the Cobalt.
Pierz Man Hurt in ATV Crash
BUH TOWNSHIP -- A Pierz man was hurt after crashing his ATV on Saturday. It happened just before 2:00 p.m. near a home about five miles north of Pierz. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 68-year-old George Gold was driving the machine on a neighboring property on 193rd Street when he lost control while making a turn and rolled.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman avoids hitting deer but hits power pole near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a crash involving a car colliding with a power pole. The crash location was at 38212 County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township, approximately 2.5 miles east of the City of Sauk Centre. Teresa Forcier, 37, of Sauk Centre,...
Little Falls Crash Sends Pair To Hospital
LITTLE FALLS -- A one-vehicle crash Saturday near Little Falls has sent two to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff says Saturday at 11:55 pm, deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash two miles South of Little Falls on Great River Road in Swan River Township. A 17-year-old male from Little...
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Center was heading west when a...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
fox9.com
Good Samaritan recounts terrifying moments after deadly I-94 pileup crash
Good Samaritan recounts terrifying moments after deadly I-94 pileup crash. Dramatic traffic cam video captured the aftermath of a seven-car pile-up crash on I-94 last week, but good Samaritans quickly sprang into action to help save a 19-year-old’s life in the aftermath. One of them recounts his experience for FOX 9's Babs Santos.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
lptv.org
Brainerd Community Learns About Plans for Highway 210 Improvement Project
The Brainerd community was invited to learn the future vision of Highway 210 and view the early design plans for the Washington Street improvement project. On Wednesday at the Crow Wing County Land Services building in Brainerd, the public had an in-person opportunity to ask questions and see new developed Highway 210 plans, designed over the last two years by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Authorities identify man standing on tracks, killed by Amtrak
The California Zephyr passenger train by Amtrak in Emeryville, CA. Photo by Adam Uren | Bring Me The News. Authorities have identified the man fatally struck by an Amtrak train near Clear Lake, Minnesota last week. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey J. Grewell, 48, of St. Cloud was...
Motorcycle Ride Fundraiser Planned for Cold Spring
COLD SPRING -- A motorcycle ride to honor fallen officers is being planned in Cold Spring later this month. The ride is a fundraiser for the proposed Tom Decker & Cold Spring Police memorial. Registration is $20 per person and includes a special bandana to wear during the ride. The...
Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site
The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week. The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Tornado reported in west central Minnesota Sunday evening
(Prinsburg, MN)--The National Weather Service says that severe weather made its way across parts of Minnesota on Sunday evening. A tornado was reported in the Prinsburg area in Kandiyohi County. Trained spotters reported the tornado on the ground west of the community. Meanwhile, large hail was reported in Cass County...
