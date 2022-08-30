On September 4 at 12:05 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Pirates will play the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock. For 18 consecutive Sundays, an MLB Sunday Leadoff game will stream on Peacock, making it the exclusive home of live MLB action until 1:30 p.m. ET that day. Peacock will be the exclusive home of the MLB Sunday Leadoff postgame and pre-game shows. For $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year, a Peacock Premium subscription gives you access to today's game, live sports, thousands of hours of movies and shows, and everything else Peacock has to offer. Upgrade to Premium Plus for $9.99 per month or $99 per year, to gain access to everything Premium has to offer, stream ad-free, and watch select titles offline on mobile.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO