Massachusetts State

Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 3 days ago
#hooboy
3d ago

Good,luck with that. Someone - a politician’s friend - is profiting off of these assessment tests. No way they’re going to cancel them.

Madd ✨ Miche
3d ago

Instead of standardized testing I think we should find more ways to identify students strengths. Basic subjects thrown into the evaluation just to see where strengths lie, help students find something they'll be good at. Vocations! Practical life skills courses. Character development & professional development courses. Get students involved with the school more. Sign ups to help w/maintenance - organizing middle & high school kids to do community work like cleaning parks. Have them help paint a classroom or repair something that needs it.. Have additional programs & vocations avail after school hours. Find these kids strengths by aptitude and personality questionnaires, and put them in classes they are interested in and will be good at. These kids are capable of way more than what's being thrown at them and what's available to them.

