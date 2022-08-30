Lyle Benjamin Wilkinson, 40, of Muscoda died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 27, 1982, in Richland Center the son of Kevin and Krystal (Jones) Wilkinson. Lyle was named after his grandfather. He attended Riverdale High School. In his early childhood Lyle developed a love of engines and going fast. He loved racing anything that had an engine and helping others work on their vehicles. Lyle had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone he could. Lyle found the love of his life Jamie Dobbs, and they became a family with Jamie’s children, and they joined in marriage on December 18, 2021. He loved to spend time in the garage with Tristan, Cody, and his friends, working on anything with an engine. Lyle was a Ford guy who enjoyed his Fox Body Mustangs.

MUSCODA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO