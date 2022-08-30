Per an ODF update on Saturday morning, the fire has grown to 18,385 acres and is 17% contained. One home and two other structures have been lost. "A cold front moved past the Rum Creek Fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds," ODF states. "The winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 mph. The fire stayed within the primary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked these spot fires and kept them small. Today, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires."

