New boosters sent out to Oregon to combat COVID-19
PORTLAND, Ore. — Updated COVID-19 boosters can now be administered in the entire state of Oregon. “With much appreciation to the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup for its ongoing commitment, I am pleased to say the group met last night and reaffirmed the authorization of the new updated bivalent booster by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “With that agreement, we can begin to offer the booster. We expect a full statement from the workgroup in the coming days.”
Double Creek Fire grows to 10,000 acres in NE Oregon, governor calls up more firefighters
WALLOWA COUNTY, Ore. — The Double Creek Fire burning in the Wallowa National Forest in Northeast Oregon has grown to nearly 10,000 acres overnight, prompting Governor Kate Brown to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office said the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office issued...
Air quality advisory in place for several Oregon counties due to smoke
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Saturday for Klamath, Lake, Deschutes and Wallow counties, due to smoke from multiple fires, including Cedar Creek and Rum Creek fires. This advisory will be in place until further notice. The smoke advisory for Josephine, Jackson and Curry counties...
Changes are needed for Oregon's high school graduation requirements
Changes are needed to Oregon's high school graduation requirements. That's the message in a new report released by the Oregon Department of Education. The Oregon legislature ordered a review of the state's graduation requirements last year. While ODE says that Oregon 's requirements are as rigorous as any state, the...
Key differences in Oregon governor candidates' approach to public safety
SALEM, Ore. — When it comes to electoral campaigns, public safety is not a new talking point, but it's one that is growing in popularity this election. On Aug. 23, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy visited the Portland-metro area and hosted a "Roundtable on Public Safety," featuring Republican candidates for Oregon's three open congressional seats.
Oregon Gov. Brown thanks first responders, Bend Police for quick response to shooting
Governor Kate Brown met with the officers and first responders who rushed to the scene of a deadly shooting at a Bend grocery store on Sunday. In a statement, Brown's office says she thanked them for their quick response, and said that her heart goes out to the victims and their families.
Rum Creek fire now 18,385 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon
Per an ODF update on Saturday morning, the fire has grown to 18,385 acres and is 17% contained. One home and two other structures have been lost. "A cold front moved past the Rum Creek Fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds," ODF states. "The winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 mph. The fire stayed within the primary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked these spot fires and kept them small. Today, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires."
Man catches 18.5-pound lake trout in Maine
A man fishing on Sebago Lake in Maine last week caught the fish of a lifetime: a 38-inch lake trout weighing in at more than 18.5 pounds. Gary Theriault of Naples was trolling the lake last Friday morning when he got a huge hit on his fishing rod. After landing...
Labor Day drivers beware, drive drunk get skunked
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) will be implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) this Labor Day weekend across the entire state. They want to make sure everyone is reaching their destinations safely, and in anticipation of the holiday, will be on high alert. The CHP’s Labor...
