Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Related
J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA
36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Toni Kukoc Is Seeking $11 Million, He Claims Has Been 'Looted' From His Bank Account
During the 1990s, the Chicago Bulls were one of the most dominant teams in the NBA. The Bulls were led to victories by none other than 'His Airness' Michael Jordan. Jordan helped the franchise win six NBA Championships during his prime. But like every other amazing championship franchise in the...
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson And Bojan Bogdanovic In A Final Blockbuster Trade Around Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to find a trade partner to deal Russell Westbrook, but right now, they're stuck with the former NBA MVP. Westbrook hasn't been able to find his rhythm with the Purple and Gold, struggling to get things going, looking lost on this team. This...
Yardbarker
Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."
The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
J.R. Smith Claims He, Jamal Crawford, Isaiah Thomas, Nick Young, And Joe Johnson Have Been Blackballed From The NBA
The NBA has only a limited number of roster spots to offer the best players in the entire world. While most get obsessed with the names that make up the top half of the league, there are hundreds of players fighting to keep their roster spots every season because new talent keeps coming in and replacing them.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."
Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
Yardbarker
The Knicks May Be Losing A Young Star
Now is not the best time for the New York Knicks to be saying goodbye to players. The team is in a bit of a tough spot, attempting to assemble a team that can make last season seem like a distant memory. They will only do that with a full,...
Yardbarker
Channing Frye Sounds Off On The New Los Angeles Lakers Roster With Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley: "I Don't Like The Makeup Of This Team. I Don't Like It. I Think It's Gross."
The Los Angeles Lakers have been very busy this offseason, or at least that's what they have been trying to do. Following the underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are trying to improve their roster. But till now, they haven't found a lot of success in doing so. The biggest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"
It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O’Neal Says He Had Beef With Alonzo Mourning Until They Teamed Up In Miami: “I Had To Sit Down And Apologize.”
Shaquille O'Neal made several enemies during his NBA career for a variety of reasons. His beef with Kobe Bryant was really (in)famous, but that wasn't the only one Shaq had during his tenure. He left the Orlando Magic on bad terms, with his ego getting in the way of his relationship with Penny Hardaway.
Yardbarker
Two potential suitors for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson
The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in return for a variety of talent and draft capital. On the player side of things, Danny Ainge was able to pry away Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. On the picks front, he walked away with first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, plus two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.
Yardbarker
The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar
Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Knicks 'shocked and disappointed' at losing Donovan Mitchell
The New York Knicks fell short in their bid to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, despite being heavily linked to the star guard all offseason. That outcome apparently has not gone down well even within the organization. The Knicks are “shocked and disappointed” that the Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to...
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly 'preferred not to sign RJ Barrett to contract extension' but 'had to do something'
It seems that the New York Knicks decision to give RJ Barrett a massive $120 million extension was a reactionary move after the team failed in trading for All-Star Donovan Mitchell and was not evidence of an organizational opinion shift on the young star. The 2022 NBA offseason for the...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Reportedly Monitoring Russell Westbrook Situation On Lakers
The New York Knicks lived another fiasco this week when they missed out on the chance to trade for Donovan Mitchell. After months of rumors and speculation, the talented shooting guard was shipped to Cleveland, where the Cavaliers are happily waiting for him. Meanwhile, the New Yorkers only signed Jalen...
Yardbarker
Did Knicks' RJ Barrett Deal Make Utah Salty in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks?
Some new verses on RJ Barrett's New York Knicks career reportedly caused the Utah Jazz to search elsewhere when it came to dealing away franchise face Donovan Mitchell. On an "emergency" podcast made in the wake of the Jazz's shipping of Mitchell to Cleveland, ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed that "an incredible amount of animus" formed when the Knicks bestowed Barrett an extension worth up to $120 million. That apparently rubbed Utah the wrong way, as Barrett, set to enter the final year of his original rookie contract, was reportedly involved in a potential deal that would've sent Mitchell (further) east.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Believes Patrick Beverley Will Be A Starter On The Los Angeles Lakers: "He's A Defensive Wizard."
Patrick Beverley helped the Minnesota Timberwolves make the playoffs last season with his defense and leadership. This summer, the Los Angeles Lakers acquired the defensive-minded point guard by trading Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson, and it is clear they are in need of his skill set. Many believe that the...
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving: "I Was A Nerd Way Before I Was An Athlete... In Fourth Grade, I'm Looking At The ROI On What NBA Players Make Per Year."
Kyrie Irving is truly one of the more complex individuals in the NBA today. He often plays by his own rules and doesn't particularly care too much about what other people might think about him. That was on full display when he stubbornly refused to take the vaccine despite it meaning he couldn't play home games for the Nets and it ultimately played some role in the team spectacularly falling apart in the postseason.
Comments / 0