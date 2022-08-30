ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."

The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
City
Detroit, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving On LeBron James' Return To The Cavs: "Superheroes Need Help And The Leader Of The Team Doesn't Always Have To Take On The Burden. Bron Took On Crazy Burdens."

Kyrie Irving's tenure in Cleveland was full of ups and downs. He landed in a team that lost their biggest figure just one year before he made it to the league, unwillingly taking a big burden after LeBron James left to join the Miami Heat. It wasn't an easy task, but Irving tried his best to at least bring hope to Cleveland during those years.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

The Knicks May Be Losing A Young Star

Now is not the best time for the New York Knicks to be saying goodbye to players. The team is in a bit of a tough spot, attempting to assemble a team that can make last season seem like a distant memory. They will only do that with a full,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Channing Frye Sounds Off On The New Los Angeles Lakers Roster With Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley: "I Don't Like The Makeup Of This Team. I Don't Like It. I Think It's Gross."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been very busy this offseason, or at least that's what they have been trying to do. Following the underwhelming 2021-22 NBA season, the Lakers are trying to improve their roster. But till now, they haven't found a lot of success in doing so. The biggest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Daishen Nix
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Person
Cassius Stanley
Person
Kenyon Martin
Yardbarker

LeBron James Says Kyrie Irving Is "Misunderstood": "Always Believed And Knew He Was So Much More And Deeper Than Just A Phenomenal Basketball Player!"

It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Two potential suitors for Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

The Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers this week in return for a variety of talent and draft capital. On the player side of things, Danny Ainge was able to pry away Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji and Collin Sexton. On the picks front, he walked away with first round picks in 2025, 2027 and 2029, plus two pick swaps in 2026 and 2028.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

The Jazz Still Have A Reliable Superstar

Right now, everyone is talking about the Utah Jazz and how they gave away their star player, Donovan Mitchell. Yes, the loss of Mitchell was shocking and super detrimental to the current status of the Jazz. That is especially true on the heels of the Rudy Gobert trade from just...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#The San Antonio Spurs#Little Caesars Arena#The Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

Knicks 'shocked and disappointed' at losing Donovan Mitchell

The New York Knicks fell short in their bid to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade, despite being heavily linked to the star guard all offseason. That outcome apparently has not gone down well even within the organization. The Knicks are “shocked and disappointed” that the Utah Jazz traded Mitchell to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Did Knicks' RJ Barrett Deal Make Utah Salty in Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks?

Some new verses on RJ Barrett's New York Knicks career reportedly caused the Utah Jazz to search elsewhere when it came to dealing away franchise face Donovan Mitchell. On an "emergency" podcast made in the wake of the Jazz's shipping of Mitchell to Cleveland, ESPN's Brian Windhorst claimed that "an incredible amount of animus" formed when the Knicks bestowed Barrett an extension worth up to $120 million. That apparently rubbed Utah the wrong way, as Barrett, set to enter the final year of his original rookie contract, was reportedly involved in a potential deal that would've sent Mitchell (further) east.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving: "I Was A Nerd Way Before I Was An Athlete... In Fourth Grade, I'm Looking At The ROI On What NBA Players Make Per Year."

Kyrie Irving is truly one of the more complex individuals in the NBA today. He often plays by his own rules and doesn't particularly care too much about what other people might think about him. That was on full display when he stubbornly refused to take the vaccine despite it meaning he couldn't play home games for the Nets and it ultimately played some role in the team spectacularly falling apart in the postseason.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy