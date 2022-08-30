It is a distant memory at this point, but there was a time when Kyrie Irving was among the more beloved stars in the NBA. He dazzled fans with his incredible ball-handling skills and also came across as a very likable character during his days in Cleveland. It was only towards the end of his time with the Cavaliers that we found out it wasn't all roses and sunshine with Kyrie.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO