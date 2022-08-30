Read full article on original website
Deputies arrest suspected burglar who was shot during home invasion in Adams Run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who attempted to break into an Adams Run home Saturday morning. Lawrence Butler Jr., 37, of Adams Run was arrested and charged for the attempted burglary. Deputies responded to a home invasion...
Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail
A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
Man, 25, arrested after deadly overnight shooting in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a deadly shooting in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) responded to an address off Fairwind Drive around midnight Friday after receiving reports of a disturbance. A female shooting victim was found at the scene. Police said she did […]
Colleton Co. man avoids 7-year prison stint by being first graduate of 'drug court'
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man "well-known to law enforcement" avoided multiple years in prison after being the first-ever graduate from the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office Multidisciplinary Court treatment program. Talon Barnes, 26, was addicted to methamphetamines. To pay for his drugs, he turned to...
Man charged in deadly overnight shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
One dead following head-on collision in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Berkley County that left one person dead. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2008 Chevy Equinox was traveling south along Mudville Road at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver crossed over...
Suspects charged after blocking traffic atop Ravenel Bridge to do burnouts: Police
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police made multiple arrests on Friday in connection to a group of vehicles driving recklessly and blocking traffic on the Ravenel Bridge last month. The following suspects are facing charges:. Evin Bruce Fagan, 30 years old from Goose Creek, SC, was charged with...
Early-morning crash leaves one dead, another hospitalized in Berkeley County
BERKELEY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that an early-morning collision in Berkeley County has left one dead and another hospitalized Saturday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 27 at Mudville Road, which is about 9 miles south of Cross, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller.
Deputies searching for man after armed robbery at Ladson convenience store
LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Ladson area. Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78. A clerk reported to investigators that a man had entered the store,...
Berkeley County crash kills one driver
An early-morning collision on South Carolina Highway 27 along Mudville Road has resulted in the death of a motorist who reportedly struck a northbound pickup traveling in the opposite direction, leaving the driver of that vehicle hospitalized. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller reported that the individual operating...
Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence
SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
2 arrested after Kingstree traffic stop leads to drug bust
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSD) and narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Kingstree area on August 31. When approaching the vehicle, deputies said they observed narcotics inside and […]
North Charleston police charge man with common-law wife's killing at apartment
Police have charged a man with murder hours after officers discovered his common-law wife dead inside a North Charleston apartment. Javerick Self of Yonge's Island was arrested the morning of Sept. 2 by North Charleston police on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, according to spokesman Harve Jacobs.
Summerville PD searching for dog who went missing after Friday morning crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Police Department is calling on the community to help track down a pet lost during a Friday morning crash. Police said the serious single-vehicle crash happened on Central Avenue in front of Summerville Baptist Church around 10:30 a.m. “When occupants got out of the car, Lucy, a female black […]
Sumter power outage reported due to crash
SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
Charleston Police Department welcomes 18 new recruits on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expanding its service to the community. The department welcomed in 18 new officers from Police Corps Class 10 during a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. While some law enforcement agencies across the country saw a decline in recruitment over the past few years – mostly sparked […]
NCPD: Woman accused of hitting person with vehicle during altercation
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been arrested after being accused of hitting a person with a vehicle amid a dispute in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police, the incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. along the 2000 block of W. Jimtown Drive. Police arrived at the location and met with a […]
Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
