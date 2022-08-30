ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

The Post and Courier

Men criminally charged in Ravenel Bridge driving stunt get $5K bail

A Charleston County magistrate said at a Sept. 3 hearing that the five men accused of disrupting traffic last month on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge to perform "driving stunts" endangered the public. The suspects were charged with criminal conspiracy following an investigation by Mount Pleasant police into a group...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Man charged in deadly overnight shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 25-year-old man has been arrested after a deadly overnight shooting. Javerick Devonta Tyrell Self was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Officers responded to Fairwind Drive just after midnight...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

One dead following head-on collision in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash in Berkley County that left one person dead. According to SCHP, the driver of a 2008 Chevy Equinox was traveling south along Mudville Road at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday. The driver crossed over...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies searching for man after armed robbery at Ladson convenience store

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in the Ladson area. Deputies arrived around 1 a.m. Thursday morning at the convenience store on Highway 78. A clerk reported to investigators that a man had entered the store,...
LADSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County crash kills one driver

An early-morning collision on South Carolina Highway 27 along Mudville Road has resulted in the death of a motorist who reportedly struck a northbound pickup traveling in the opposite direction, leaving the driver of that vehicle hospitalized. South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller reported that the individual operating...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter woman in critical condition, man arrested after shooting into residence

SUMTER, S.C. — A Sumter woman is in critical condition and a man is facing multiple charges after bullets from his gun struck her in the back. According to reports, deputies with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office and EMS personnel responded to a call of shots fired at a residence on Muddy Water Lane. Arriving at the scene they found the female victim in her yard with a severe gunshot wound to her lower back. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition and, after stabilized, transferred to a hospital in Columbia for treatment.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

2 arrested after Kingstree traffic stop leads to drug bust

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop Wednesday in Williamsburg County. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSD) and narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Kingstree area on August 31. When approaching the vehicle, deputies said they observed narcotics inside and […]
KINGSTREE, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter power outage reported due to crash

SUMTER, S.C. — Some residents in Sumter may be in the dark on an otherwise sunny day due to a crash that happened late Saturday morning. Sumter Police shared details along with a picture of a power pole that appears to be snapped in two. Police said the crash happened in the area of South Lafayette Drive and Earle Street.
SUMTER, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Police Department welcomes 18 new recruits on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is expanding its service to the community. The department welcomed in 18 new officers from Police Corps Class 10 during a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning. While some law enforcement agencies across the country saw a decline in recruitment over the past few years – mostly sparked […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Mount Pleasant animal hospital phone scammed out of $10,000

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — East Cooper Animal Hospital was phone scammed out of $9,996.12 after a blocked number claiming to be a point of sale service told an employee to enter a code into a credit card processing device. Mount Pleasant Police Department officers were sent to the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Eastside leaders, residents call for changes after shooting injures 10-year-old: ‘I’m sick and tired of it’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Community leaders are calling for changes nearly a week after a 10-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries in downtown Charleston. The shooting at Martin Park left visible bullet holes in the white brick wall of the swimming pool building and the glass of the window on the door into the building. There are cameras up on the building in the park, but people who live in the area say that is not enough.
CHARLESTON, SC

