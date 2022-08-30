Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: ‘We still have not made a quarterback decision’

Read full article on original website
Zach Evans, Ole Miss football ready to usher in 2022 season against Troy
OXFORD — To say Zach Evans is excited for Saturday afternoon would seem to be an understatement. Evans, the transfer junior running back from TCU, was one of the highest-rated running backs in the country coming out of high school in Houston. He ran for 1,063 yards over two seasons with the Horned Frogs and arrived at Ole Miss this winter as a major piece of the Rebels’ No. 2-rated transfer class.
How to watch, prediction, more for Mississippi State, Ole Miss football season openers
Both Southeastern Conference teams in the Magnolia State begin their football seasons Saturday. Mississippi State takes on Memphis, while Ole Miss faces Troy. Here’s all you need to know about each matchup. Memphis at Mississippi State. Where: Davis Wade Stadium (60,133), Starkville. TV: ESPNU, 6:30 p.m. Series: Mississippi State...
Ole Miss football: Q and A with Troy beat writer Jon Johnson
Ole Miss football starts its 2022 season at 3 p.m. Saturday against Troy. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal caught up with Jon Johnson of the Dothan Eagle to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Troy matchup. Ole Miss fans have a bit of familiarity with Troy coach...
New Hope bounces back to edge Shannon, improve to 2-0
SHANNON — New Hope coach Seth Stillman wouldn’t have been shocked to see a team in the Trojans’ circumstances Friday night give up the fight. A 14-0 lead had vanished in moments at Mike Scott Field in Shannon. The host Red Raiders had scored three times in eight minutes to race out to a 10-point lead late in the third quarter.
