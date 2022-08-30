Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin: ‘We still have not made a quarterback decision’

OXFORD — To say Zach Evans is excited for Saturday afternoon would seem to be an understatement. Evans, the transfer junior running back from TCU, was one of the highest-rated running backs in the country coming out of high school in Houston. He ran for 1,063 yards over two seasons with the Horned Frogs and arrived at Ole Miss this winter as a major piece of the Rebels’ No. 2-rated transfer class.

