As U.S. ramps up semiconductor production, engineers are probing new tiny electronics

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Colorado “Hammer Killer” From 1984 Murder Spree IdentifiedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Lakewood, CO
Denver marketing campaigns cost taxpayers almost $17 millionDavid HeitzDenver, CO
State patrol reports wrong-way DougCo DUI ahead of dangerous weekendHeather WillardDenver, CO
Opinion: Denver Fire responds to false alarms without finesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may give homeless women, transgender $1,000 monthly cash paymentsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
How the Crown Institute is contributing to mental health, wellness at CU Boulder
The Renée Crown Wellness Institute at CU Boulder is leading the way toward a healthier future for the next generation of student leaders. Established in 2019, the institute is dedicated to research and practices that support mental, social and emotional wellness for children and young people, as well as the adults and systems that support them.
CU Boulder News & Events
Chancellor discusses faculty salaries with Boulder Faculty Assembly
Chancellor Philip DiStefano addressed a slew of topics, including concerns about faculty salaries amid near-record inflation, during the first Boulder Faculty Assembly meeting of the academic year on Sept. 1. His remarks included an overview of the college athletics landscape and a description of how faculty can be involved in...
CU Boulder News & Events
Video: ‘Soundscapes of the People’ explores Pueblo’s history through music
The College of Music’s American Music Research Center (AMRC) has embarked on a research project aimed at documenting, preserving and engaging with diverse musical and cultural influences in and around Pueblo, Colorado. Backed by a CU Boulder Research & Innovation Seed Grant and a CU Boulder Outreach Award from...
CU Boulder News & Events
5 tips for Labor Day weekend
As we head into Labor Day weekend, here are some tips and reminders. Many dining locations on campus will have adjusted hours over Labor Day weekend. Use the Nutrislice website or app to browse menus and see what’s open. 2. Spend time outside. Labor Day weekend is a popular...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CU Boulder News & Events
Learn what to do in an active harmer situation: Next class Sept. 7
The CU Boulder Police Department (CUPD) is hosting free active harmer response classes for faculty, staff and students. No registration is needed; simply show up ready to learn what to do in an active harmer situation, using a nationally approved safety protocol. The next class will be offered Wednesday, Sept....
CU Boulder News & Events
Tips and resources for using Lime Scooters on campus
Lime Scooters can now move west of 28th Street into several new “Lime Grove” access areas (designated Lime Scooter parking zones) on Main Campus: one near the Engineering Center and one near the CU Events Center. A third location adjacent to Kittredge West is coming soon. These locations...
CU Boulder News & Events
Faculty SPACE’s community-building events to kick off Sept. 8
All faculty, instructors, lecturers and adjuncts looking to build camaraderie and community with faculty colleagues at CU Boulder are invited to attend the kickoff event for Faculty Shared Perspectives and Community Engagement, or SPACE, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Gamow Tower. SPACE is organized...
CU Boulder News & Events
Longtime film star Rita Moreno to speak at CU on Sept. 20
Award-winning singer, dancer and actress will speak at CU Boulder on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the University Memorial Center’s Glenn Miller Ballroom. Moreno is one of only 17 performers to have won entertainment’s grand slam of prestigious awards—the Emmy, the Grammy, the Oscar and the Tony (EGOT).
