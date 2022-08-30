ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
Jake Corman spent more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $9.9 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jake Corman III has spent more than any other Republican. Corman is the representative for Pennsylvania State Senate District 34 and ran for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. Corman...
As revenues rise, West Virginia governor pushes Senate for tax cuts

(The Center Square) – As the West Virginia government continues to reel in large revenue surpluses, Gov. Jim Justice is once again pushing the Senate to approve tax cuts across the board. Over the month of August, West Virginia took in about $507 million, which was nearly one-third higher...
Iowa Workforce Development receives $2.9 million in federal funding

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded Iowa Workforce Development a $2.9 million grant to help the state improve its unemployment benefits system. The American Rescue Plan Act provided $26 million in total grant funding to Iowa, California, Michigan, Nevada and West Virginia to help the states improve their unemployment insurance programs. The goal of the grant program is to “remove barriers related to race, age, ethnicity, language proficiency, disability status, geographic location or other systemic issues” for workers seeking unemployment insurance, according to a Department of Labor news release.
Reactions mixed to state law giving Diablo Canyon more life

Reactions were predictably mixed to the state Legislature giving Diablo Canyon Power Plant a chance of at least five years of life beyond its scheduled closure date in 2025 by approving Senate Bill 846. Most environmentalist and safety watchdog organizations decried the decision, while business interests and some environmental groups...
Georgia teacher supply supplement will cost $20M

(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to spend about $20 million on a program to give teachers and school employees a $125 bonus, a state official confirmed on Friday. Georgia announced the "Back-to-School Supply Supplement" program in July. Under the plan, the state will give a $125 supplement to teachers and school staff members "who work to provide instructional and supportive services directly to students on a daily basis."
Income tax: Pennsylvania's flexible option, attractive lure

(The Center Square) – As the economy still recovers from and adjusts to the pandemic, Pennsylvania looks to make tax season easier for remote workers and businesses. Critics, however, worry that the adjustments may not go far enough. Senate Bill 1315, introduced by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, R-York, would make...
Business groups, advocates want Ohio to spend on affordable housing

(The Center Square) – Business and advocacy groups in Ohio recently urged Gov. Mike DeWine to spend federal COVID-19 relief money on affordable housing after a new report showed rent in the state increased more than the typical prepandemic year. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released...
Pennsylvania tax revenue estimates down $150M

(The Center Square) – With the state budget finalized and federal student loan changes announced, Pennsylvania's Independent Fiscal Office revised its revenue estimates for the general fund down by about $150 million for fiscal year 2022-23. The revised estimates show a $100 million increase from the sales tax. However,...
Study names South Dakota fourth hardest-working state in the U..S.

(The Center Square) - South Dakota ranked fourth in a Wallethub study of the hardest-working states in the U.S. The Mount Rushmore State ranked high in direct work factors that average workweek hours, the share of households where no adults worked, the share of workers leaving vacation time unused, the share of engaged workers and idle youth. The state ranked 21st in indirect work factors that included commute time, workers with multiple jobs, annual volunteer hours and average leisure time per day.
Armyworms are marching across Georgia turfgrass

ATHENS — Over the past couple of weeks, I have received numerous calls from curious homeowners and frustrated farmers regarding the dreaded fall armyworm. Damage to established turf is most often aesthetic. However, newly planted sod or sprigs can be severely damaged or even killed by fall armyworm feeding.
Minnesota Department of Agriculture, University of Minnesota ask businesses to report food sourcing practices

(The Center Square) – A Minnesota Department of Agriculture and University of Minnesota partnership is surveying state businesses that source, distribute or serve food. A U.S. Department of Agriculture Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program grant funds the three-year Statewide Cooperative Partnership for Local and Regional Markets, which designed the survey.
Seeing Blue: Texas hunters set their sights on early blue-winged teal next

When it comes to a passionate interest, waterfowl hunters are about as rabid as they come. To get up well before daylight, squeeze into ridiculously tight neoprene waders and head out onto the water in freezing temperatures you must either be crazy or beyond consumed by the sport. However, there...
