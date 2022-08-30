ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrison, TX

Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft

You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation

Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas

If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant

A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s

On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb

Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas

When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?

Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
St. Cyprian’s School in Lufkin Salutes High School Junior

In a recent press release, St. Cyprian's Episcopal School in Lufkin has recognized Alex Tiu for earning academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, connect students with universities across the country, and help them stand out during college admissions. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Nobilitea Grand Opening Time In Nacogdoches, Texas

It's finally tea time in Nacogdoches. We have been waiting for the Nobilitea in front of Belk on University Drive to open since we first announced it was coming back in January. Nobilitea is a national chain and they have been making big strides in the East Texas area. They...
Lufkin ISD Recognizes Students for Excellent Results on AP Exams

Lufkin ISD has released the names of students who have done outstanding jobs on recent Advanced Placement (AP) exams. During the 2021-2022 school year, 457 AP exams were given to 253 Lufkin ISD students. Lufkin High School offers 21 different AP courses ranging from subjects such as computer science to art. AP exams are rated on a 5-point scale with most colleges accepting a grade of 3 or above as acceptable college credit. Fifty-four percent of the students who took the exams made a 3 or higher. With the AP exam, comes some distinguishing honors.
Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas

If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
