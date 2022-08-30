Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Three Arrested In Rusk County Catalytic Converter Theft
You've seen it on the news everywhere or maybe you've been a victim of it, but thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles has gone through the roof with no end in sight. Just a quick google search of "catalytic converters" and you will see dozens of headlines and mugshots of folks getting arrested for sawing off these auto parts.
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
Nacogdoches Pair Charged with Felonies in Drug Investigation
Methamphetamine with a street value of more than $8,500 was among the items recovered by law enforcement officers with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office while recently serving a warrant at a home just outside the West Loop in Nacogdoches. Two Nacogdoches residents are now facing felony and misdemeanor charges as the result of a Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Night Howls Waving Adoption Fees To Clear The Shelter In Lufkin, Texas
Night Howls is coming to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter at 1901 Hill Street in Lufkin. Be there Saturday, August 27th during extended hours from 12 pm to 9 pm to help them clear the shelter. Come out to find a new companion or to support the shelter. This is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why’s There a Dead, Dirty Vulture Hanging from a Derrick in Kilgore?
Well, first of all it's neither dead nor dirty. Secondly no need to make a call about it. According to Kilgore, TX Police Department, the vulture hanging from the derrick in Sesquicentennial Plaza will be there for the foreseeable future. I love me some Kilgore, unfortunately I haven't driven through...
Celebrate 90 Delicious Years With Atkinson Candy In Lufkin, Texas
This Thursday, September 1st, 2022 at 10 am join Atkinson Candy Company in celebrating its 90th Anniversary. To make the event even better they have commissioned a mural that you might have seen being painted as you drove by on Frank Street in Lufkin. A Waco-based artist, Mateo Cantu, created...
Try Classes For Free At LiveWell Athletic Club In Lufkin, Texas
If you have never taken group classes with a professional instructor because you were worried about commitment, this might interest you. Livewell Athletic club is offering free classes, even for non-members. They are offering 9 different featured classes during the month of September. Here is your chance to find out...
Lufkin ISD Receives Multimillion-Dollar GEAR UP Grant
A lot of folks have their minds on high school football today, and rightly so. However, the Lufkin Independent School District has just released some great news. Lufkin ISD has once again been awarded a highly competitive discretionary grant for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP), a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The district was notified via email of the multimillion-dollar grant that will be in collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin).
IN THIS ARTICLE
One East Texas Prison Approves a New Program Pairing At-Risk Dogs with Inmates
Dogs don't judge us and they're much more easier to talk to than most humans. Dogs are special. A great new program has been approved by the Rusk County Commissioners Court that will soon see inmates in Henderson, TX paired with at-risk dogs. “As a result, they have an increase...
Ferrara’s in Lufkin Raises Over $3800 to Fight Alzheimer’s
On Thursday, August 25, the crew at Ferrara's Heating and Air Conditioning in Lufkin had a fundraiser benefitting the local Alzheimer's Association. Brannon Ferrara and some of his fellow employees spent hours grilling up some pork shoulders and then serving up pulled pork sandwiches during lunchtime on Thursday. The lunch...
Fake Facebook Post Warning Of Active Serial Killer Spreading In Lufkin, Texas
Don't believe anything you read online, and only half of what you see. That's basically the advice from the Lufkin Police Department. They recently made a post on Facebook to make it very clear that there is not a serial killer in the area. That's the same social media platform where the rumor had been spreading.
TX Dept of Criminal Justice Hosting Mega-Hiring Event in Lufkin
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice will be hosting a Mega-Hiring Event on Saturday, August 20 at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. The event will start at 9 a.m. and last throughout most of the afternoon. If you are tired of going from job to job, maybe it's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
See This Award Winning Downtown Lufkin, Texas Airbnb
Right in the heart of Downtown Lufkin, the Walker House on Bremond Avenue is a breath of fresh air. This Airbnb property has just earned the August Beautification Award. The property is owned by local doctors, Rebekah and Joseph Koch. The Walker House was built around 1895 and was renovated by the Koch family in 2019.
This Farm Has A Custom Built Smokehouse In Huntington, Texas
When you find a place that has it all and it keeps bringing the heat, you just have to get a closer look. This is not just a home, but an entire lifestyle. The property sports a 3,200 square foot, open concept, custom home with big bedrooms, granite countertops, custom cabinets, built-ins, and stainless appliances. There is a breakfast room, formal dining room, large family room, and an upstairs guest room/office with a full bathroom.
Wanna Get 50% Off at Nacogdoches’ Best Mexican Restaurant?
Perhaps you are starting to recognize the trend. For the past several Friday mornings at 10, we go live with our latest SeizeTheDeal.Com offer. The Lufkin/Nacogdoches Townsquare radio stations present a big-time bargain offer and give you the opportunity to take advantage of this offer before it is sold out. Most of the time, the deal is a half-price offer. Over the past several weeks we've teamed up with area restaurants, Splash Kingdom, as well as offering a special 50% off deal on an upcoming Urban Cowboy event in Lufkin.
St. Cyprian’s School in Lufkin Salutes High School Junior
In a recent press release, St. Cyprian's Episcopal School in Lufkin has recognized Alex Tiu for earning academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, connect students with universities across the country, and help them stand out during college admissions. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.
Nobilitea Grand Opening Time In Nacogdoches, Texas
It's finally tea time in Nacogdoches. We have been waiting for the Nobilitea in front of Belk on University Drive to open since we first announced it was coming back in January. Nobilitea is a national chain and they have been making big strides in the East Texas area. They...
Get Your Own Zip Line Park With This Property in Nacogdoches, Texas
Looking for a property with two homes, walkable trails, two stocked ponds, and your own personal zip line park sounds kind of far-fetched. If that is your criteria you are in luck, as the former Zip Nac is for sale. There is something freeing about flying through the forest off...
Lufkin ISD Recognizes Students for Excellent Results on AP Exams
Lufkin ISD has released the names of students who have done outstanding jobs on recent Advanced Placement (AP) exams. During the 2021-2022 school year, 457 AP exams were given to 253 Lufkin ISD students. Lufkin High School offers 21 different AP courses ranging from subjects such as computer science to art. AP exams are rated on a 5-point scale with most colleges accepting a grade of 3 or above as acceptable college credit. Fifty-four percent of the students who took the exams made a 3 or higher. With the AP exam, comes some distinguishing honors.
Enter This Selena Look-A-Like Contest In Lufkin, Texas
If you have a family member that resembles the 'Queen of Tejano Music' Selena Quintanilla then you are in luck. As a part of the Heritage Festival in Downtown Lufkin on October 22nd, 2022, Lufkin Parks and Recreation is doing a Selena look-a-like contest. Pay tribute to the queen by...
KICKS 105
Lufkin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
800K+
Views
ABOUT
KICKS 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0