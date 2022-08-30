ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trae Tha Truth Shares His Side Of Z-Ro Fight: 'It Wasn’t No Ambush'

Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth has broken his silence on his fight with Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Texas. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (August 30), the H-Town rapper shared his side of the story of the physical altercation, which took place after 50’s celebrity basketball game at the Fertitta Center over the weekend.
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him

Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt

Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Trae Tha Truth
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed

Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond

Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters

Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch

Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

