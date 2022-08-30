Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth & Z-Ro Involved In Altercation Following 50 Cent's Celebrity Basketball Game
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro were reportedly involved in a physical altercation shortly after leaving 50 Cent’s celebrity basketball game in Houston on Saturday night (August 27). In a video clip making the rounds online, Z-Ro is balled up on ground as someone pounds on...
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
HipHopDX.com
Trae Tha Truth Shares His Side Of Z-Ro Fight: 'It Wasn’t No Ambush'
Houston, TX – Trae Tha Truth has broken his silence on his fight with Z-Ro during 50 Cent’s Tycoon Weekend in Houston, Texas. In a video posted to his Instagram page on Tuesday night (August 30), the H-Town rapper shared his side of the story of the physical altercation, which took place after 50’s celebrity basketball game at the Fertitta Center over the weekend.
Z-Ro Claims Trae Tha Truth Asked to Talk and Then Sucker Punched Him
Following a video that featured Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man who was with Trae Tha Truth's crew, Z-Ro is addressing what happened during his altercation over the weekend. In a statement to XXL, Z-Ro claims Trae Tha Truth asked to talk to him before he allegedly sucker punched him. After that, several men jumped in and continued to assault him. The statement reads:
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Disturbing Video Footage Of Hit-&-Run RELEASED As Notorious B.I.G.'s Daughter Posts Driver BF's $1 Million Bond
Graphic video footage shows the moment Tyshawn Baldwin — boyfriend of Notorious B.I.G.'s daughter T'yanna Wallace — struck a mother and her 2-year-old daughter while trying to evade arrest during a hit-and-run incident, Radar can confirm.Witnesses can be heard screaming and rushing to help as the chaos was unfolding in Queens, New York, on August 10, moments after Baldwin, 28, initially had complied with the officers' request to see his license and registration.RadarOnline.com has learned that Baldwin was stopped by police after parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in a busy intersection. His loud exhaust and dark tinted windows were...
'I hate Mexicans,' attacker tells subway rider after punching her in face on Brooklyn train
A 41-year-old woman was punched multiple times in the face on a Brooklyn subway train Monday by a woman who told her she “hates Mexicans,” the NYPD said as its Hate Crime Task Force investigates.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Boyfriend Responds to The Rock’s Flirty Joke About Being Her ‘Pet’
Rapper Pardison Fontaine must be trying to smell what The Rock is cooking after he took a jab at the actor for making a flirty joke about his rap superstar girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion. On Monday, Pardi cleared up his earlier comments made in response to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s...
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dog
"A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit...It doesn’t matter what nationality or color she is. Does she have money for a competent lawyer? I will be happy to supply one for her appeal." Cher.
thesource.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested for Assault After Attacking Him in Miami
Jade, Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, was arrested in Miami after a fight. According to TMZ, Jade was charged with battery related to domestic violence. According to TMZ, Jade, born Rachel Wattley, was held on $1,500 bail at Miami-Date County Jail. 6ix9ine was on hand to bail his bae out. In...
People
Pastor Apologizes After Calling Congregants 'Poor' and 'Cheap' for Not 'Honoring' Him with Luxury Watch
A Missouri pastor apologized after a video of him calling his congregation "poor, broke, busted and disgusted" for not buying him a luxury watch during a sermon went viral on social media. On Tuesday, Carlton Funderburke, the senior pastor at Church at the Well in Kansas City, addressed the controversy...
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
BET
Notorious B.I.G.’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Puts Up Million-Dollar Home To Post Boyfriend’s Bond
Notorious B.I.G’s daughter T’yanna Wallace has posted her boyfriend’s $1 million bond after he was arrested in a hit-and-run that injured three people earlier this month. According to Fox News, Wallace’s beau Tyshawn Baldwin allegedly fled police on Aug. 10 during a routine traffic stop in Queens...
