Little Rock, AR

birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)

If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
KATV

1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
FOX 16 News

What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
CLINTON, AR
#Homicides#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATV

Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
CABOT, AR
Jalopnik

Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets

It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
MENIFEE, AR

