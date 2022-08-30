Read full article on original website
Little Rock homeless shelter seeing more young adults amid teacher shortage
A call for teachers to help educate young adults as the Little Rock Compassion Center is going through a teacher shortage and are seeing more young adults coming in for help.
15 Best Restaurants in Hot Springs, AR (Photos & Free Maps)
If you’re searching for a fantastic spot to eat, look no further than the best eateries in Hot Springs, AR. Dining in Hot Springs, AR is a special experience thanks to the abundance of atmosphere and options it provides. So why wait? Make reservations now and indulge in some tasty food!
North Little Rock police ID woman from Wednesday homicide
North Little Rock police have identified the body of a woman found Wednesday night in the 2300 block of North Schaer Street.
CADC to distribute USDA commodities in Pulaski County
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Central Arkansas Development Council will be distributing USDA commodities across Pulaski County on Thursday, September 15 at 9 a.m. All individuals must present identification prior to receiving commodities— a photo ID is preferred. Individuals must meet income requirements to qualify. Food items available...
Family, friends of Cabot bull rider injured in June holding benefit event Sept. 3
For the past few months, KARK News has been following a young Arkansas bull rider who was injured during the High School Rodeo Finals.
1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
Little Rock native receives honor for work evacuating Afghanistan
The Women in Federal Law Enforcement, Julie Y. Cross Award is only available to women federal law enforcement officers, with one Little Rock woman receiving that honor.
What’s happening in Central Arkansas this weekend?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Labor Day weekend in the Natural State, get your fill of live music, art, or even some good old fashioned chuckwagon racing. Happening this weekend, Clinton is home to the National Championship Chuckwagon Race. The event takes place at Bar of Ranch in Clinton and admission is $35. The races […]
Little Rock police make arrest in shooting at moving company
Little Rock police said they have arrested a man in connection the shooting that left a moving company employee injured.
NBC 10 News First at Four: Little Rock unsolved homicide
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Four months has passed since Raymond Moore was killed in a shooting in Little Rock. The case remains unsolved, and Raymond’s family wants answers. Watch the clip above to hear more from Moore’s family and learn more details about the case.
FOX Food Spotlight: Bullsden Grill & BBQ Catering
A food truck and catering company based in White Hall, AR stopped by Good Day Arkansas to talk about everything it has to offer.
Arkansas gas prices lowest in nation going into 3-day weekend
Good news on fuel prices for Arkansas drivers as the state moves into a 3-day weekend.
1 pedestrian dead after collision on South University Thursday night
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 5300 block of South University Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. Once on the scene, police said they...
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
Traffic stop in Pulaski Co. leads to discovery of gun with 200-round mag, over 6 oz of pot
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A mid-August traffic stop in Pulaski County led deputies to discover over 6 ounces of marijuana, a rifle with a multi-hundred round drum magazine attached, and a duffle bag full of ammunition. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the seizure occurred shortly after 10 p.m....
North Little Rock police investigating after finding woman dead inside home
North Little Rock police said they are investigating after finding a woman dead inside of a home Wednesday night.
Historic I-30 Speedway nearing finish line, city documents show
The I-30 Speedway in Little Rock has been going strong for more than six decades, but city documents show it could be nearing the finish line.
Thief wanted by Cabot police for commercial burglary
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Cabot Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying an individual involved in a commercial robbery in the city. If you can identify the pictured suspect or provide any additional information, you are asked to contact Detective Hart at (501) 628-5923 or mhart@cabotar.gov. Reference case number 22-01539.
LRPD: Little Rock woman dead after being hit by a car on S. University
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Little Rock Police Department report a woman has died after being hit by a car on University Avenue Thursday night. Little Rock Police and Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call at 8:30 p.m. along the 5300 block of South University Ave. where they found the injured woman. The […]
Jalopnik
Small-Town Arkansas Police Department Banned From Writing Speeding Tickets
It’s often said that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, but what about the road to heaven in this story? It’s apparently paved with speeding tickets. The police department of a small Arkansas town has been banned from writing speeding tickets for an entire year after smashing through the state’s percentage limit on municipal revenue raised from traffic citations.
