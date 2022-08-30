ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How To Survive This Week’s Extreme Heat Wave

By Caitlin Hernández, Phoenix Tso
LAist
LAist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2172sC_0hbSrnuT00
Visitors walk by the salt flats of Badwater Basin inside Death Valley National Park on June 17, 2021. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

Southern California is in the midst of a prolonged heat wave that’s bringing triple-digit temperatures .

While it’s going to be dangerously hot through Labor Day weekend, you might still have work to do, errands to run and places to visit. So whether you’re staying home or trying to survive outside, we’ve got you covered with every hot weather tip in the book.

How To Endure The Heat Outdoors

It’s a scorcher outside in L.A. no matter where you go. So while you’re looking for some relief, make sure you’re doing these things to survive the heat:

  • First, stay hydrated. That means:

    • Ditch the coffee, tea, and soda. Instead, grab a glass of ice water.
    • Make sure you’re drinking enough water. To prevent dehydration, the CDC recommends two to four glasses of water every hour.
    • And remember: If you're thirsty, you're already mildly dehydrated.

  • Next, wear breathable clothing:

    • Something lightweight and light-colored can help keep you cool.
    • Bring a hat or umbrella to protect your face.

  • Don’t forget to wear sunscreen if you have it!

    • It’s good for general skin care, but it’s an essential layer of projection when the sun is bearing down.
    • Keep in mind that sunscreen benefits everyone, it’s not just for fair-skinned people.

If you can, try to avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. That’s usually around 4 p.m.

Where To Find Places To Cool Down

Cooling centers do exactly what they sound like: provide a free, air-conditioned place to get some relief. Both L.A. city and county run these facilities. They’re located at parks, libraries, even city buildings.

While you can always cool down in a public library (they function as permanent centers), officials add more cooling locations when the heat gets extreme.

In preparation for the heat wave, L.A. County has updated its list of cooling centers . Check out the Ready L.A. County map below to find a center near you.

Or just call 2-1-1 to find a county cooling center. (If you only want L.A. city centers, call 3-1-1.)

Most cooling centers follow regular business hours, but during extreme heat those hours can be extended.

Additional L.A. city centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5. The locations are:

  • South Los Angeles Sports Activity Center: 7020 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90003
  • Jim Gilliam Recreation Center: 4000 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90008
  • Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025
  • Westchester Senior Center: 7000 W Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90045
  • Lincoln Park Recreation Center: 3501 Valley Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90031
  • Lafayette Recreation Center: 625 S. Lafayette Park Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90031
  • Canoga Park Senior Center: 7326 Jordan Ave., Canoga Park, CA 91303
  • Mid Valley Senior Center: 8825 Kester Ave., Panorama City, CA 91402
  • Sylmar Recreation Center: 13109 Borden Ave., Sylmar, CA 91342

Before you visit a center, it’s recommended that you call ahead to see if they have room. And if you have a pet, verify that it's OK to bring them along. Libraries only allow service animals, according to spokesperson Joseph Riser, and park locations require pets to stay in crates.
If your local center is full, you can also head to places like shopping centers to cool down. Keep in mind, cooling and shopping centers are monitored by security.

Keeping Your Pets Safe

Extreme heat doesn’t only take a toll on people — remember that pets can overheat too.

Never, under any circumstances, leave your pets in a car. Temperatures climb very fast in a vehicle, and it can be life-threatening to leave the animal inside.

Pets can also feel hot surfaces. So avoid having your animals walk on hot ground, like asphalt. If you wouldn't walk on it barefoot, don’t make your pet do it.

Animals also need to stay hydrated. So give them plenty of water and shade to help them avoid heat stress and heat stroke.

The signs for that include excessive drooling, weakness, a reluctance to move, and panting.

And remember: Animals with flat faces, like pugs and Persian cats, are at higher risk because they’re not able to pant as effectively.

Signs Of Heat Illness

If you’re under the blazing sun for too long, you can be at risk for heat-related illnesses. If you have to be outside, pay close attention to your body.

There’s heat cramps , which are painful, involuntary muscle spasms.

And there’s heat exhaustion , which can cause (stay with me):

  • Dizziness
  • Heavy sweating
  • Clammy skin
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Muscle cramps
  • Increased thirst
  • A weak pulse

And the most serious: heat stroke , which can make you:

  • Feel confused
  • Have throbbing headaches
  • Have hot and dry skin
  • Raise your body temperature to dangerous levels

Heat stroke is a medical emergency that can make you pass out. So that means if you find someone with heat stroke, call 9-1-1.

How To Stay Cool At Home

For folks staying indoors, you know extreme heat can still permeate your home.

During a heat wave, it’s easy to think that turning on your air conditioner will solve the day’s problems. But what if you don’t have one?

Here are some ways that you can still stay cool.

There’s the obvious idea: Buy a fan. But did you know that setting that fan to rotate counterclockwise will push air down? Not all fans can do this, but it’s worth checking to see if your ceiling fan can.

You can also:

  • Freeze wet paper towels to put on your neck.
  • Take a cold shower or bath.
  • Close doors in unused rooms to keep cold air where you need it.
  • Turn on bathroom and stove top fans to suck hot air out.

How To Conserve Vital Power During A Heat Wave

Extreme heat can also bring extreme use of power. That’s because a lot of people are trying to stay cool at home all at the same time.

That puts a strain on our power grid, which increases the risk for flex alerts and blackouts. Remember: This heat wave is expected to be longer than usual, so we need to prepare to help our community and our wallets.

This week, make sure to:

  • Set your A/C to 78 degrees or higher.
  • Keep blinds and drapes closed.
  • Only wash your clothes or dishes in the early morning or late evening hours.
  • Turn off any unnecessary lights.
  • Unplug energy vampires. Those are the appliances that drain power while they’re unused, like microwaves and phone chargers.

A Flex Alert Could Come

The high temperatures could trigger a flex alert from the group that manages the state's electrical grid.

The California Independent System Operation (Cal-ISO) issues the alerts when extremely hot weather drives up electricity use, making available power supply scarce.

Chief Operating Officer Mark Rothleder says the last days of the heat wave will be challenging:

"When the temperatures are highest on Sunday and Monday, that's probably the most intense period, and that's when we're seeing the most grid stress, potentially," Rothleder says.

A flex alert could come as early as this Thursday.

This story originally appeared on LAist.com .

Comments / 1

Related
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Smoke impacts Friday air quality as regional wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest

TRI-CITIES, WA– The start to the unofficial ‘last weekend of summer’ was filled with wildfire smoke in the skies Friday morning in some portions of the Mid-Columbia. New large fires started this week in Washington, Idaho, Montana and Washington. According to officials at the National Interagency Fire Center, 45+ large fires and complexes have burned more than 300,000 acres in western states.
WASHINGTON STATE
KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
The Associated Press

California wildfires prompt evacuations amid heat wave

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — California wildfires erupted Wednesday in rural areas, racing through bone-dry brush and prompting evacuations as the state sweltered under a heat wave that could last through Labor Day. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency with temperatures expected to be 10 to 20 degrees above normal, and urged people to help reduce demand for electricity by turning their thermostats up to 85 degrees (29 Celsius) if they won’t be at home over the holiday weekend. The Route Fire in Castaic in northwestern Los Angeles County raged through about 4,625 acres (1,872 hectares) of hills containing scattered houses. Interstate 5, a major north-south route, was closed by a blaze that burned several hundred acres in only a few hours. Media reports showed a wall of flames advancing uphill and smoke billowing thousands of feet into the air while planes dumped water from nearby Castaic Lake. There were no immediate reports of damage to buildings but a mobile home park with 94 residences was evacuated.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Gilliam
CBS Minnesota

"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Cramps#Heat Stroke#Heat Wave#Heat Stress#Getty Images#Cdc
96.3 The Blaze

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KTVL

Rum Creek fire now 18,385 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon

Per an ODF update on Saturday morning, the fire has grown to 18,385 acres and is 17% contained. One home and two other structures have been lost. "A cold front moved past the Rum Creek Fire late on Friday, bringing gusty winds," ODF states. "The winds were strongest on the ridges and in drainages with a west-east alignment, with gusts recorded up to 25 mph. The fire stayed within the primary fire lines except for two spot fires, near Crawford House by Galice and west of McKnabe Creek. Firefighters attacked these spot fires and kept them small. Today, aircraft will use infrared imaging to search for additional spot fires."
OREGON STATE
LAist

LAist

Los Angeles, CA
377
Followers
143
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

LAist's mission is to explain L.A. We believe that you deserve great local news — and that we need your help to find those stories. We listen to what you’re curious about, what keeps you up at night, and who you want held accountable.

 https://laist.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy