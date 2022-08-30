Read full article on original website
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Top-ranked Alabama defeated Utah State, 55-0, Saturday. Shortly after the Crimson Tide’s season opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama advanced to 1-0 on the year. “I was really pleased with the way the...
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – No. 1 Alabama dominated Utah State, 55-0, in its season opener. The shutout victory marked the first time in 34 years the Crimson Tide has opened the season without allowing a point to its opponent (defeated Temple, 37-0 on Sept. 10, 1988). The 55-point margin is Alabama’s largest margin of victory in a season opener during the Saban era.
In taking out Utah State, 55-0, Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama improved to 16-0 in season openers under head coach Nick Saban. When it was over, BOL senior analyst Travis Reier provided some thoughts on the game and talked about some other contests that caught his attention in Week One of the 2022 college football season.
When the 2021 Heisman Tropy winner opens the 2022 season throwing for five touchdowns and setting personal rushing records, including a running TD, almost overlooked is the other side of the ball. Yes, Bryce Young was his usual magnificent self and deserves the accolades from his performance in Alabama’s 55-0...
Revisiting five predictions for No. 1 Alabama following its 55-0 win over Utah State Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
