Read full article on original website
Related
‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle
Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
Inside 'Cocaine Cassie's' intimate beachside wedding as the notorious drug mule blows the lid off the dodgy dealings in Sydney before she even went to Colombia
'Cocaine' Cassie Sainsbury has shared photographs of her beachside wedding with her Colombian partner as she prepares to bare all about her past as a drug mule. The convicted drug smuggler pulled back the curtains on the intimate ceremony in an exclusive tell-all with 7NEWS Spotlight, airing at 7pm on Sunday.
Save cash on household bills... by taking a cruise! It is now almost cheaper to go on an all-inclusive holiday than it is to stay at home
Going on a cruise was once a distant aspiration for all but the well heeled. But The Mail on Sunday has found that cash-strapped Britons could soon be taking to the high seas in a bid to beat the cost-of-living crisis. Our investigation has established that it is now almost...
Comments / 0