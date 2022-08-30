ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law & Crime

‘It Looks Suspicious’: Searchers Who Found Kiely Rodni Say Her Body Was in Back Seat, Windows Were Down in Her Submerged Upside-Down Vehicle

Volunteers found missing California teen Kiely Mai Rodni, 16, in the back seat of her own sport utility vehicle under 14 feet of water in a reservoir, members of the search and rescue effort said in a YouTube video. The front passenger side window of the vehicle was either “down” or “broken out,” and the rear driver side window was about half open, the video footage indicated. The recording suggested that Rodni’s body was mostly positioned toward the rear passenger side of the vehicle.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

Inside 'Cocaine Cassie's' intimate beachside wedding as the notorious drug mule blows the lid off the dodgy dealings in Sydney before she even went to Colombia

'Cocaine' Cassie Sainsbury has shared photographs of her beachside wedding with her Colombian partner as she prepares to bare all about her past as a drug mule. The convicted drug smuggler pulled back the curtains on the intimate ceremony in an exclusive tell-all with 7NEWS Spotlight, airing at 7pm on Sunday.
