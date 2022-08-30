In San Francisco’s push to electrify buildings, hurdles remain

Mishwa Lee, a resident at the Northridge Co-op Homes Community Garden near Malcolm X Elementary School in the Bayview. When her property manager announced the co-op was replacing appliances in the building's 300 units, Lee pushed to go all-electric but the neighborhood grid couldn't handle the voltage requirements. Craig Lee/The Examiner

When Mishwa Lee first realized that her everyday appliances were quietly leaking noxious gasses into her home, exacerbating her years-long struggle with asthma and a recent battle with cancer, she wanted them out.

So when the property manager of her sunny-colored apartment in Bayview Hunters Point announced it was upgrading and replacing the aging refrigerators and stoves in the co-op's 300 units, Lee agitated to go all-electric.

“We really need to electrify because I have asthma,” said Lee, who has lived in the co-op for 27 years and manages the neighborhood’s community garden. “There's a very high rate of asthma in our neighborhood.”

The problem was with the grid. Electric stoves would require 220 volts of electricity, the building manager told her, but Lee’s six-block complex was only wired for 110. “The co-op couldn't afford to re-wire,” she said, leaving her dreams of an electric stovetop dashed.

Lee’s story is not uncommon. While San Francisco has set a goal to decarbonize all new and existing buildings by 2040, today even the best-intentioned and environmentally-motivated residents are struggling to wean their homes off natural gas, baking in future greenhouse gas emissions and posing harm to residents' health.

Several issues remain in the way of decarbonizing homes, including the ability to source climate-friendly appliances, navigate the confusing world energy supply, or even track down trained contractors who can complete the job.

Another issue is the lagging consumer awareness that such options are even available.

“The average homeowner has a water heater in the building, but they don't necessarily know what they need to change when it dies,” said Lane Burt, founder and principal of Ember Strategies, a San Francisco-based consulting firm. But “when it goes out, and your kids are yelling at you because the shower’s cold, taking the extra couple days to find a heat pump water heater – that’s just not feasible.”

Even for the affluent and in the know, the process can be cumbersome.

In 2019, when Burt, who helped draft The City’s decarbonization framework, tried to replace his gas water heater with an electric version, he quickly ran into roadblocks. It took several phone calls and long hours to track down the right model, and then once he did, a number of companies refused to install it because of the lack of familiarity with the technology.

Finally, a plumbing company offered to hook it up, saying they wanted to learn something new. “I can’t imagine someone else going through that effort,” Burt said.

Today, natural gas combustion in buildings currently accounts for approximately 40% of San Francisco’s greenhouse gas emissions. While its commercial buildings make up the largest share, reports show that meeting our reduction targets will also require much of the existing building stock to transition — including our homes.

The City is working to untangle these issues through ordinances that have phased out natural gas in all new construction and major municipal and renovation projects. The Department of Environment is also standing up a “climate equity hub” to solve past headaches residents like Lee and Burt have faced.

Billed as a “one-stop shop” for building decarbonization, the Climate Equity Hub will support residential retrofit programs, the growth of a green workforce and work to align electrification projects with the existing grid capacity, noted Cyndy Comerford of the Department of the Environment. Though still in its nascent phase, The City expects the hub to be up and running sometime next year.

This program stands to be helped along by both state and federal dollars, including from the major climate bill President Biden signed into law in early August and which set aside over $4 billion dollars for home rebates which can be put towards energy efficient upgrades like new heat pumps and even retrofits to a home’s electrical load capacity.

Still, electrification will come at a cost. The City estimates that retrofitting all residential units to climate-friendly standards could cost up to $6 billion, and it remains unclear who should shoulder the costs for the upgrades.

At least for some. “If you can afford to do this and are motivated to do this – do it,” said Adam Klaus, an independent consultant who recently replaced the gas water heater in his condo in Duboce Triangle with a heat pump water heater. “Doing so starts to build the market, the skills, the labor force, the knowledge and it will help us work out some kinks … There's a lot we have to learn, but we need to learn by doing.”

Another challenge is timing. Not everyone’s gas infrastructure is aging at the same rate, meaning that every building in San Francisco is on its own timeline. Water heaters last for decades and sometimes longer — ditto for stoves and washing machines.

“At the end of the day, every building needs a decarb plan,” said Burt. “It starts with getting rid of the onsite use of fossil fuels – so that’s the water heater, that’s the furnace, that’s the stove. And doing it when it makes the most sense.”

Looming over all of these considerations, however, is whether PG&E can accommodate this shift in demand within an accelerated time frame. Decommissioning the gas infrastructure that undergirds the entire city is no small feat — and risks putting the costs to maintain the infrastructure on those least able to afford it.

As more affluent residents invest in electrification, the logic goes, that the costs of maintaining the grid — called fixed costs — will be offloaded on those who cannot. While Comerford expects that the Climate Equity Hub will solve some of this imbalance — she said that ultimately, the responsibility lies with utilities like PG&E.

“The utilities are really responsible for projecting that future electricity consumption and peak demand and making sure that there is a plan in place for those purposes and infrastructure,” said Comerford. “So the responsibility lies on the utilities. But … we want to make sure we're supporting those efforts.”

PG&E maintains its updating its grid planning in line with the anticipated growth of electric vehicles and buildings and is working with San Francisco on the timing and scope of such projects, but it did not give specific details on when the utility would fully decommission its infrastructure.

Still, Burt said, not transitioning is not an option. “I always try to remind people that business as usual is crazy. We live between two major faults and have piped flammable gas in every building in The City. That’s crazy. We are asking for it,” he said. “So it's not so much that decarbonization is the be all, end all. It’s figuring out how to make The City safer and more resilient as we modernize.”

For now, though, residents like Lee are stuck with gas appliances, which continue to release greenhouse gasses into her home, threatening her health and that of the planet.