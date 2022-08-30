ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

In San Francisco’s push to electrify buildings, hurdles remain

By Jim Wilson/The New York Times, Jessica Wolfrom, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0usizX_0hbSql6o00
Mishwa Lee, a resident at the Northridge Co-op Homes Community Garden near Malcolm X Elementary School in the Bayview. When her property manager announced the co-op was replacing appliances in the building's 300 units, Lee pushed to go all-electric but the neighborhood grid couldn't handle the voltage requirements. Craig Lee/The Examiner

When Mishwa Lee first realized that her everyday appliances were quietly leaking noxious gasses into her home, exacerbating her years-long struggle with asthma and a recent battle with cancer, she wanted them out.

So when the property manager of her sunny-colored apartment in Bayview Hunters Point announced it was upgrading and replacing the aging refrigerators and stoves in the co-op's 300 units, Lee agitated to go all-electric.

“We really need to electrify because I have asthma,” said Lee, who has lived in the co-op for 27 years and manages the neighborhood’s community garden. “There's a very high rate of asthma in our neighborhood.”

The problem was with the grid. Electric stoves would require 220 volts of electricity, the building manager told her, but Lee’s six-block complex was only wired for 110. “The co-op couldn't afford to re-wire,” she said, leaving her dreams of an electric stovetop dashed.

Lee’s story is not uncommon. While San Francisco has set a goal to decarbonize all new and existing buildings by 2040, today even the best-intentioned and environmentally-motivated residents are struggling to wean their homes off natural gas, baking in future greenhouse gas emissions and posing harm to residents' health.

Several issues remain in the way of decarbonizing homes, including the ability to source climate-friendly appliances, navigate the confusing world energy supply, or even track down trained contractors who can complete the job.

Another issue is the lagging consumer awareness that such options are even available.

“The average homeowner has a water heater in the building, but they don't necessarily know what they need to change when it dies,” said Lane Burt, founder and principal of Ember Strategies, a San Francisco-based consulting firm. But “when it goes out, and your kids are yelling at you because the shower’s cold, taking the extra couple days to find a heat pump water heater – that’s just not feasible.”

Even for the affluent and in the know, the process can be cumbersome.

In 2019, when Burt, who helped draft The City’s decarbonization framework, tried to replace his gas water heater with an electric version, he quickly ran into roadblocks. It took several phone calls and long hours to track down the right model, and then once he did, a number of companies refused to install it because of the lack of familiarity with the technology.

Finally, a plumbing company offered to hook it up, saying they wanted to learn something new. “I can’t imagine someone else going through that effort,” Burt said.

Today, natural gas combustion in buildings currently accounts for approximately 40% of San Francisco’s greenhouse gas emissions. While its commercial buildings make up the largest share, reports show that meeting our reduction targets will also require much of the existing building stock to transition — including our homes.

The City is working to untangle these issues through ordinances that have phased out natural gas in all new construction and major municipal and renovation projects. The Department of Environment is also standing up a “climate equity hub” to solve past headaches residents like Lee and Burt have faced.

Billed as a “one-stop shop” for building decarbonization, the Climate Equity Hub will support residential retrofit programs, the growth of a green workforce and work to align electrification projects with the existing grid capacity, noted Cyndy Comerford of the Department of the Environment. Though still in its nascent phase, The City expects the hub to be up and running sometime next year.

This program stands to be helped along by both state and federal dollars, including from the major climate bill President Biden signed into law in early August and which set aside over $4 billion dollars for home rebates which can be put towards energy efficient upgrades like new heat pumps and even retrofits to a home’s electrical load capacity.

Still, electrification will come at a cost. The City estimates that retrofitting all residential units to climate-friendly standards could cost up to $6 billion, and it remains unclear who should shoulder the costs for the upgrades.

At least for some. “If you can afford to do this and are motivated to do this – do it,” said Adam Klaus, an independent consultant who recently replaced the gas water heater in his condo in Duboce Triangle with a heat pump water heater. “Doing so starts to build the market, the skills, the labor force, the knowledge and it will help us work out some kinks … There's a lot we have to learn, but we need to learn by doing.”

Another challenge is timing. Not everyone’s gas infrastructure is aging at the same rate, meaning that every building in San Francisco is on its own timeline. Water heaters last for decades and sometimes longer — ditto for stoves and washing machines.

“At the end of the day, every building needs a decarb plan,” said Burt. “It starts with getting rid of the onsite use of fossil fuels – so that’s the water heater, that’s the furnace, that’s the stove. And doing it when it makes the most sense.”

Looming over all of these considerations, however, is whether PG&E can accommodate this shift in demand within an accelerated time frame. Decommissioning the gas infrastructure that undergirds the entire city is no small feat — and risks putting the costs to maintain the infrastructure on those least able to afford it.

As more affluent residents invest in electrification, the logic goes, that the costs of maintaining the grid — called fixed costs — will be offloaded on those who cannot. While Comerford expects that the Climate Equity Hub will solve some of this imbalance — she said that ultimately, the responsibility lies with utilities like PG&E.

“The utilities are really responsible for projecting that future electricity consumption and peak demand and making sure that there is a plan in place for those purposes and infrastructure,” said Comerford. “So the responsibility lies on the utilities. But … we want to make sure we're supporting those efforts.”

PG&E maintains its updating its grid planning in line with the anticipated growth of electric vehicles and buildings and is working with San Francisco on the timing and scope of such projects, but it did not give specific details on when the utility would fully decommission its infrastructure.

Still, Burt said, not transitioning is not an option. “I always try to remind people that business as usual is crazy. We live between two major faults and have piped flammable gas in every building in The City. That’s crazy. We are asking for it,” he said. “So it's not so much that decarbonization is the be all, end all. It’s figuring out how to make The City safer and more resilient as we modernize.”

For now, though, residents like Lee are stuck with gas appliances, which continue to release greenhouse gasses into her home, threatening her health and that of the planet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

There’s a good reason San Francisco has a PR problem

San Francisco’s tarnished image took yet another hit recently when two bigfoot New York Times reporters on the paper’s culture desk published an expansive thumb-sucker on the decamping of local art galleries to, of all places, Los Angeles. The reasons for the decline of San Francisco as an artistic mecca are many: culturally ignorant tech bros who don’t buy art, priced-out artists who can’t afford to create and the lamentable out-migration of rich people no longer here to buy, to name a few. But the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Burning Man opens up space for fun in San Francisco

Not going to Burning Man, said the people who didn’t, is much easier than going. And with nearly 100,000 people hunkered down in the middle of the Nevada desert, there’s a lot more room in San Francisco this weekend. More room to drive a car, or wander a museum, or buy a designer ice cream cone or throw a ball to your dog. “It’s way more pleasant staying right here,”...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area cops' secret phone-tracking surveillance of citizens revealed in documents

The California Highway Patrol secretly used surveillance software to gather cellphone data on ordinary citizens as well as criminal suspects, according to documents unearthed in a national investigation. The practice is an invasion of privacy that infringes on constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and runs afoul of a key 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a San Francisco privacy advocacy group that conducted the investigation with The Associated Press. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Waymo withholds data on autonomous vehicle taxi service in San Francisco

Despite their ubiquity on San Francisco’s streets, Waymo’s pearly white autonomous vehicles have an air of mystery about them. Like The City’s growing population of coyotes, these purring electric Jaguars may appear in any neighborhood, at any time of day or night and sometimes in packs. Now, the Google subsidiary is hoping to preserve a certain amount of mystery around its operations in San Francisco by claiming confidentiality on some of the data it is required to publicly report. Specifically, Waymo is seeking to withhold...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
San Francisco Examiner

Care Court proposal clears legislative hurdle, awaits Newsom signiature

California will launch a new and controversial approach to coping with street homelessness, mental health issues and substance use disorder, after state lawmakers this week cleared the way for a new judicial branch dubbed Community Assistance, Recovery and Empowerment Court — or CARE Court. Governor Gavin Newsom has until Sept. 30 to sign the bill, SB 1338, and has signaled he will. The proposal was introduced by Senators Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) and Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton). Senator Scott Wiener, a democrat who represents San...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco journalist Al Saracevic, 1969-2022, gets the last word

On Saturday, San Francisco lost Al Saracevic. He died suddenly at 52 after watching a show at the Brick and Mortar Music Hall at Mission and Duboce. Just like that, “Big Al” — who wrote for both The Examiner and the San Francisco Chronicle in a career spanning three decades — was gone from the streets of The City he loved. His passing leaves a big void in San Francisco’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Experts sound alarm about hazards of fishing in the bay during algal bloom

Should you fish in the bay right now? Officials are unsure — but you probably shouldn’t be touching the water. A harmful algal bloom has spread across San Francisco Bay, causing a massive die-off of fish and potentially hazardous conditions for humans and pets coming into contact with the water. The bloom, known as a red tide, is currently impacting San Francisco Bay, Lake Merritt and surrounding areas. It’s not considered toxic to humans, but caution is key if you’re thinking about dropping a line...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Thousands of dead fish washing up across the San Francisco Bay Area

The silvery carcasses of thousands of fish have washed up along Bay Area shorelines in recent days; their lithe bodies littering local beaches and piling up along the rocky banks of Lake Merritt. The cause, scientists suspect, is a massive algal bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo, a microscopic algae that has been spreading across San Francisco Bay at an unprecedented rate since late July. Heterosigma, a species known to turn tides...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#Greenhouse Gas#Tap Water#Natural Gas#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Linus Realestate#Bayview Hunters Point
San Francisco Examiner

Louie to challenge decision striking her from ballot in District 4 race

Leanna Louie will challenge the San Francisco City Attorney's decision to strike her from the November ballot as a candidate for District 4 Supervisor. Louie's attorneys notified the City Attorney's Office of the challenge, which will play out in San Francisco Superior Court. Louie was removed from the ballot by City Attorney David Chiu and Elections Director John Arntz last week after she failed to prove her residency in the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco choreographer Li Chiao-Ping returns home to premiere ‘Here Lies the Truth’

Li Chiao-Ping has created over 100 dance compositions during her lifetime, but she said she is most proud of her latest project, “Here Lies the Truth.” Performing at CounterPulse Sept. 29-Oct. 1, “Here Lies the Truth'' is an hour-long dance-theater work with mixed-media components that explores “truth” as it relates to race, power, access and equity, especially from the viewpoints of marginalized communities. “It feels as if we are unveiling...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The mayor of San Francisco’s parks

Phil Ginsburg isn’t a big fan of statues. “Statues reflect a society’s values at a fixed moment in time for eternity,” he said on a recent walk among the 19th century heroes and empty plinths in Golden Gate Park’s Music Concourse. “Whereas parks, like cities, like societies, are constantly changing and evolving.” In his 13-year tenure as general manager of San Francisco’s Department of Recreation and Parks, Ginsburg has presided...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

'An unimaginable number': Thousands of dead fish washing up across the Bay Area

The cause, scientists suspect, is a massive algal bloom of Heterosigma akashiwo, a microscopic algae that has been spreading across San Francisco Bay at an unprecedented rate since late July. Heterosigma, a species known to turn tides red, has caused fish kills in places like Puget Sound but, until recently, had spared the marine life in the Bay despite the growing bloom. But late last week, scientists and residents began...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco progressives vs. moderates: Why are we still fighting each other?

Everybody loves a good media spat. Except for me. I find them boring. It’s usually an exercise in intellectual navel gazing at its lowest level. But here I am, caught in a tit for tat with Tim Redmond, the venerable editor of 48Hills, the online publication which bills itself as San Francisco’s “largest daily, independent community news and culture site.” ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Al Saracevic, longtime Examiner and Chronicle columnist and editor, dies at 52

Al Saracevic, a columnist and editor at The Examiner and The Chronicle who covered San Francisco from the dot-com bust of the 1990s to the Covid-19 pandemic, capturing The City’s biggest sports, politics and business personalities along the way, died Saturday at 52. Saracevic collapsed early Saturday morning after listening to an old friend, Jeff Yasuda, play music in The Mission. In more than a quarter century of serving San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

'Painting the Streets': Oakland art activism In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in May 2020, Oakland took to the streets with many using art as activism. The result was thousands of murals on the walls of the city. So often this kind of art is quickly painted over, torn down or lost. This time, artists and activists documented as many of the murals as possible and memorialized them in the book “Painting in the Streets.” At this panel discussion, artists and community organizers discuss...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Will neon signs shine again in the Tenderloin?

Life in the Tenderloin could soon get a little bit brighter. A zoning change unanimously approved by the Planning Commission on Thursday would essentially re-legalize neon signs in the heart of the neighborhood. The legislation would make it easier to restore the nearly 100 historic neon signs in the neighborhood and allow SROs and ground floor businesses to install new ones. “We've had so many businesses be negatively impacted by...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Medication-based opioid treatment on the rise as San Francisco grapples with overdoses

As San Francisco looks to implement a variety of overdose prevention strategies — such as supervised injection sites — The City is increasingly turning to medication-based opioid addiction treatment to reach people who are homeless and struggling with substance abuse. In 2020, San Francisco enrolled 6,179 individuals into substance use treatment with a significant portion participating in medication-based therapies such as buprenorphine, according to a 2022 city report. Buprenorphine is an opioid partial agonist, meaning it produces similar feelings of euphoria but in low to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Al Saracevic gave voice to The City

Big, kind, opinionated, generous, brilliant, cynical about institutions and politicians, but always compassionate. Most of all, a lover of his family, his Croatian heritage, journalism and San Francisco. That was Al Saracevic, Big Al, our friend and colleague who died early Saturday morning at the age of 52. With him died a voice that spoke to and about this city in ways that no one else did or could. A loud and honest voice – a voice of commiseration, of outrage, of understanding, of insight...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

After ‘Nazi’ and fraud scandals, San Francisco politician faces anti-gay slur mess

Leanna Louie just can’t help it. After being booted off of the ballot by City Attorney David Chiu last week for failing to prove her residency in District 4, the scandal-dogged wannabe Board of Supervisors candidate on Tuesday announced plans to challenge the decision. But Louie’s continued presence on the political stage could complicate things for her political allies, such as fellow D4 candidate Joel Engardio and interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Chiu may have done everyone a favor by kicking Louie off the ballot,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco nabs $73.4 million in state Homekey funds for supportive housing

Governor Gavin Newsom today announced San Francisco will receive $73.4 million through the statewide Project Homekey program which aims to expand housing for the homeless across the state. The multi-million-dollar award will go toward purchasing and operating two properties in San Francisco that will add about 250 units of permanent supportive housing to the city’s inventory. It includes The City's first-ever building dedicated to families experiencing homelessness. Of the total...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
291
Followers
146
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy