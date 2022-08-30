Read full article on original website
Lima News
Once obligatory, debates continue to fade from Ohio political landscape
COLUMBUS, Ohio – When Republican then-Gov. John Kasich declined to debate his Democratic opponent in the 2014 election, he was the first incumbent Ohio governor to do so for nearly 40 years. But if current Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also ends up not participating in a debate for this...
Lima News
Ohio political candidates pan Biden student loan plan
Ohio Democratic and Republican candidates alike are panning President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions in student loan debt, though for differing reasons. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, his Democratic challenger and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan all criticized Biden’s proposal. Vance, a Republican, and Ryan, a Democrat, are seeking the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is not running for reelection.
Lima News
Lemonade In Michigan
The old saying goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and that is just what my family and I did this summer. For an entire year, we had planned an extended trip west to see some of America’s most beautiful national parks and other sites, only to end up canceling due to high fuel prices and washed-out roads in Yellowstone. To ease our disappointment, we decided to make a trip closer to home up north in the great state of Michigan. Earlier in the summer, Larry and I traveled to the Manistee area with our daughter and some of her family, but for this journey we ventured a little further north to Petoskey and Mackinaw City.
Lima News
102nd birthday: Rosemary Craig
LIMA — Rosemary Craig is celebrating her 102nd birthday with a private gathering at Indian Lake. A card shower would be appreciated, with cards going to Rosemary at 09611 National Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio, 45985, c/o Houser. Craig was born September 11, 1920, in Lima to Frank and Rose Frost....
Lima News
Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license
OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
Lima News
Man found shot in car on Hardin County road
KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
Lima News
Roundup: Temple Christian improves to 7-0 in volleyball
The Pioneers moved to 7-0 overall by winning their Northwest Central Conferenc opener 25-11, 25-18, 25-13. Cecelia Worsham had 13 kills, Emily Bontrager had seven assists and six digs, Jessica Holloway had seven kills, Juliette Kinnear had four aces and Kaylee Linhart had 19 assists, and eight digs for Temple Christian.
Lima News
High school football: Wapakoneta tops St. Marys in overtime
ST. MARYS – St. Marys was running wild in the second half. But with the game on the line in overtime, Wapakoneta made the key stop to the St. Marys running game. Wapakoneta scored in overtime and posted a 29-22 OT victory over St. Marys Friday at St. Marys.
