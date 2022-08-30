The old saying goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and that is just what my family and I did this summer. For an entire year, we had planned an extended trip west to see some of America’s most beautiful national parks and other sites, only to end up canceling due to high fuel prices and washed-out roads in Yellowstone. To ease our disappointment, we decided to make a trip closer to home up north in the great state of Michigan. Earlier in the summer, Larry and I traveled to the Manistee area with our daughter and some of her family, but for this journey we ventured a little further north to Petoskey and Mackinaw City.

