Dayton, OH

Lima News

Ohio political candidates pan Biden student loan plan

Ohio Democratic and Republican candidates alike are panning President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel billions in student loan debt, though for differing reasons. Incumbent Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, his Democratic challenger and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan all criticized Biden’s proposal. Vance, a Republican, and Ryan, a Democrat, are seeking the seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, who is not running for reelection.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Lemonade In Michigan

The old saying goes, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” and that is just what my family and I did this summer. For an entire year, we had planned an extended trip west to see some of America’s most beautiful national parks and other sites, only to end up canceling due to high fuel prices and washed-out roads in Yellowstone. To ease our disappointment, we decided to make a trip closer to home up north in the great state of Michigan. Earlier in the summer, Larry and I traveled to the Manistee area with our daughter and some of her family, but for this journey we ventured a little further north to Petoskey and Mackinaw City.
PETOSKEY, MI
Lima News

102nd birthday: Rosemary Craig

LIMA — Rosemary Craig is celebrating her 102nd birthday with a private gathering at Indian Lake. A card shower would be appreciated, with cards going to Rosemary at 09611 National Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio, 45985, c/o Houser. Craig was born September 11, 1920, in Lima to Frank and Rose Frost....
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Oakwood woman convicted of nursing without license

OTTAWA — A 41-year-old Oakwood woman pleaded guilty to a charge of practicing nursing without a license. Jennifer L. Hahn, 41, of Oakwood pleaded guilty to the charge Thursday before Putnam County Common Pleas Judge Keith Schierloh. Her bond was continued, and a presentence investigation was ordered. Sentencing was set for 10 a.m. Oct. 6 while a jury trial scheduled for that day was canceled. Hahn was instructed by the judge to cooperate with the pre-sentence investigation and undergo PASSPOINT screenings, which are eye scans that can help indicate whether someone is on drugs, on Mondays and Thursdays. A charge of theft of drugs was dismissed.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Roundup: Temple Christian improves to 7-0 in volleyball

The Pioneers moved to 7-0 overall by winning their Northwest Central Conferenc opener 25-11, 25-18, 25-13. Cecelia Worsham had 13 kills, Emily Bontrager had seven assists and six digs, Jessica Holloway had seven kills, Juliette Kinnear had four aces and Kaylee Linhart had 19 assists, and eight digs for Temple Christian.
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Lima News

High school football: Wapakoneta tops St. Marys in overtime

ST. MARYS – St. Marys was running wild in the second half. But with the game on the line in overtime, Wapakoneta made the key stop to the St. Marys running game. Wapakoneta scored in overtime and posted a 29-22 OT victory over St. Marys Friday at St. Marys.
WAPAKONETA, OH

