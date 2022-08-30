ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Minnesota News

Motorcyclist hospitalized after colliding with SUV in Mankato

A motorcyclist was hospitalized after colliding with an SUV in Mankato Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dale Lloyd Sader, 76, of Wells, was northbound on Highway 22 when his Harley Davidson collided with the SUV. Sader was transported to Mayo Clinic Mankato with non-life threatening injuries. Deborah Suzanne...
MANKATO, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota State Fair foods: Where to find them year-round

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Fair may only come once per year, but some food and drink vendors are available outside the fairgrounds, so you can get your fair fix year-round. The popular root beer has been available in grocery stores, convenience stores and other retail outlets in the Upper Midwest since 2020. Some restaurants and bars in the Twin Cities metro also offer 1919 Root Beer from the keg. You can also order pony kegs of the root beer online.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
City
Rochester, MN
Lakeville, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Lakeville, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
Fun 104.3

Trucker Charged in 2021 Deadly Pile-Up Crash Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have charged a Tennessee truck-driver for his role in a deadly chain-reaction crash that happened near Rochester in December 2021. The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says the six-vehicle pile-up started on Hwy. 52 north between Pine Island and Oronoco when one semi-truck rear-ended...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Woman#Suv#Accident#Regents Hospital
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

2 hurt in attack by family dog at Hastings, Minn. home

HASTINGS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A dog attack at a Hastings, Minnesota home on Tuesday evening left two people hurt, officers report. Police say a hysterical child called 911 around 5:30 p.m. to report that their mother was being attacked by the family dog. At the scene, police forced their way into the home to rescue to the victims. Officers say they were forced to shoot the dog, which authorities believe was a pitbull or a mixed breed.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fun 104.3

Lottery Registration Open for Deer Hunt at Olmsted County Park

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- 40 people will have a chance to hunt for deer at an Olmsted County park this fall. Chester Woods Regional Park will have a shotgun-only deer hunt that opens on November 19 and closes on November 27. A news release from the Olmsted County Parks Division says the goal of the hunt is to harvest enough deer to keep the herd population at a healthy level.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Fun 104.3

Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen from Rochester Business

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police responded to the report of four catalytic converters being stolen from a Rochester business Tuesday. Police say the car parts were taken off of four Ford Econoline buses parked at a business in northwest Rochester. The converters are believed to have been ripped off sometime during the previous night.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Sandwich Shop Scene Of Chaos After Size Of Sub Questioned

This is...odd. A chaotic scene broke out in a Minnesota Subway shop recently and the reason why is wild. This all went down in Rochester in late August. There have been some odd crime stories making headlines lately in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In August, a Minnesota man somehow made his way to Wisconsin, went into a stranger's home and tried to take a bath.
MINNESOTA STATE
FUN 104

Guilty plea for 107 MPH Drunk Driving Crash in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - There was a guilty plea entered this morning in a criminal case stemming from an alcohol-involved fatal crash that claimed the life of a Rochester woman less than a week before Christmas back in 2020. 29-year-old Matthew Shaver admitted to a charge of criminal vehicular...
ROCHESTER, MN
Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
969K+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://fun1043.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy