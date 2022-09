Breaking down the Falcons' 53-man roster by position

The Atlanta Falcons are one step closer to the 2022 NFL season after trimming their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Rookie lineman Justin Shaffer, running back Qadree Ollison and wide receiver Frank Darby were among those released prior to Tuesday’s deadline.

Here’s a look at each position on the Falcons’ first 53-man roster of the 2022 campaign.

Quarterbacks (2)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Mariota

Desmond Ridder

Running backs/Fullbacks (5)

(AP Photo/John Munson)

Cordarrelle Patterson

Tyler Allgeier

Damien Williams

Avery Williams

Keith Smith (FB)

Wide receivers (6)

Drake London

Bryan Edwards

Olamide Zaccheaus

Damiere Byrd

KhaDarel Hodge

Jared Bernhardt

Tight ends (4)

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Kyle Pitts

Parker Hesse

Feleipe Franks

John FitzPatrick

Offensive Linemen (8)

(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Jake Matthews

Kaleb McGary

Chris Lindstrom

Elijah Wilkinson

Drew Dalman

Matt Hennessy

Jalen Mayfield

Germain Ifedi

Defensive Linemen (5)

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Grady Jarrett

Ta’Quon Graham

Anthony Rush

Timmy Horne

Marlon Davidson

Outside Linebackers (5)

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Arnold Ebiketie

DeAngelo Malone

Lorenzo Carter

Ade Ogduneji

Quinton Bell

Inside Linebackers (5)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rashaan Evans

Mykal Walker

Troy Andersen

Deion Jones

Nathan Landman

Cornerbacks (6)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A.J. Terrell

Casey Hayward

Dee Alford

Isaiah Oliver

Mike Ford

Darren Hall

Safeties (4)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylinn Hawkins

Richie Grant

Dean Marlowe

Erik Harris

Specialists (3)

(AP Photo/John Munson)