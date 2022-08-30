ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton on its Way to Becoming Battery Hub of United States

In a press release on Friday, United States Senator Chuck Schumer announced that Binghamton will receive $63.7 million in federal funds for cutting-edge battery research and manufacturing. The funds were awarded to Binghamton University for their New Energy New York proposal seeking to make the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Endicott, NY
Business
Binghamton, NY
Government
Binghamton, NY
Business
City
Binghamton, NY
County
Broome County, NY
Broome County, NY
Business
Endicott, NY
Government
City
Endicott, NY
City
Endwell, NY
Broome County, NY
Government
The Ithaca Voice

Details released on three incidents in Ithaca Friday

ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca police published a batch of press releases related to three unrelated incidents in the City of Ithaca that took place throughout Friday. Around 3 a.m. on Sept. 2, police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Cherry Street. Officers on the scene attempted to interview the involved parties and were informed that the suspect may be in possession of a handgun. During the investigation, police said that they observed the suspect attempting to conceal an item near his waistband before fleeing on foot.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convenience Store#Mansions#City Planning#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Develop
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Aug. 15, 2022 through Aug. 21, 2022 there were 117 calls for service, they responded to four motor vehicle accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Adrian D. Benjamin, age 29 of Berkshire,...
OWEGO, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Local post office worker retires

A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
HOMER, NY
News Channel 34

Tompkins County man charged with robbing over a dozen Ithaca stores

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten shared that a man has been indicted for a string of commercial burglaries. 33-year-old Michael Thomas of Newfield is charged with 16 different counts of burglary in the third degree. The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office says that thefts took place at numerous businesses […]
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Elmira DPW announces milling and paving of city streets

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Elmira Department of Public works has announced the milling and paving of several city streets for the month of September. The City said that they plan to start milling streets starting on September 6 through September 15., and the final paving of the streets is scheduled to occur […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport

BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
ELMIRA, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Bad Broome County Driving Behaviors That Need Cracking Down On

This is just my observation and opinion. Is it just me, or are people becoming more impatient and at times rude to others around them? Have you noticed anything like that?. A while back, I wrote an article about the crazy speeds some motorists go on the Vestal Parkway between Washington Street Binghamton and the University Plaza. Admittedly, I travel up to 65 miles per hour at times, but I am routinely passed like I'm standing still. Seems dangerous to me.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
CNY News

Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: August 31

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County deputies with help from New York State troopers arrested Rolland F. Billadeau and charged him with harassment. Billadeau is accused of pushing and striking a victim during a domestic dispute.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Lee Zeldin visits Elmira, talks NY population loss, Governor Hochul

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin visited Elmira today to speak about the upcoming election. 18 News spoke to Zeldin outside of Anne’s Pancakes in Elmira’s Southside. The campaign stop was a part of Zeldin’s trip through the Southern Tier. At the event, he was joined by his running mate Alison […]
ELMIRA, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy