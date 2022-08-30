ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, ParisWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 5pm BST on Saturday 3 September (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with...
UFC

