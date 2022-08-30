Read full article on original website
Related
Why I'm Not Touching This Social Media Stock With a 10-Foot Pole
Twitter leaves some key questions unanswered.
Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch
The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 3 September – UFC Fight Night – Accor Arena, ParisWhat time does it start?The prelims will start at 5pm BST on Saturday 3 September (9am PT, 11am CT, 12pm ET), with...
UFC・
Comments / 0