ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Staten Island Man Pleads Guilty To DWI, Eluding Police On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaGhI_0hbSd1K200
Antwan McPhatter Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 26-year-old man from Staten Island has admitted to eluding police and driving drunk, authorities said.

On Monday, Aug. 29, Antwan McPhatter,also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. As he fled, two officers were injured in a collision, the prosecutor said.

On August 19, 2021, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Seaside Heights police responded to Blaine Avenue and the Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run incident. The report indicated that a 2015 Jeep Cherokee crashed into an unoccupied vehicle and fled the scene.

Seaside Heights police tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of the Jeep Cherokee, traveling in the wrong direction on Sheridan Avenue.

As Officers activated their lights and sirens, the vehicle sped away at a high rate of speed - ultimately traveling northbound on Route 35. Officers observed the Cherokee make a right turn onto Beach Drive in Ortley Beach; the Cherokee then came to a stop at the end of Beach Drive but accelerated westbound towards Route 35. The Cherokee then failed to stop at a stop sign, entered Route 35, and collided with a marked Seaside Heights police vehicle, Billhimer said. As a result, the Cherokee struck a utility pole, which fell on top of the vehicle.

The driver of the Cherokee, identified as McPhatter, attempted to flee the scene on foot at which time he was apprehended, the prosecutor said.

Two Seaside Heights Police Officers were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River where they were treated for minor injuries and released.

McPhatter was likewise taken to Community Medical Center, where a blood draw was taken from him pursuant to a court-authorized warrant. He was thereafter taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since the date of his arrest.

Laboratory results of McPhatter’s blood draw —received by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office in the course of the investigation — revealed that McPhatter was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana at the timemof the incident and was therefore unfit to operate a motor vehicle.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Two Drivers Killed In Jersey Shore Crash: Prosecutor

A two-vehicle collision in Tinton Falls left two people dead, authorities said. Shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART), the Prosecutor’s Office, and Tinton Falls police responded to Shafto Road (Count…
TINTON FALLS, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Police#Island Man#Dwi#Jersey Shore#Jeep
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh

A man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after an assault on a commercial bus on the New York Thruway. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to New York State Police.
NEWBURGH, NY
Daily Voice

BF Of NJ Murder Victim Found Dead In PA: Police

The last person to see a New Jersey woman before she was beaten to death in her home was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities said.Peter Lestician, 53 — a teacher at South Brunswick High School an area softball coach — had been a person of interest in the death of his girlfriend, Sheila Maguire,…
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash

A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

6 Arrested On Drug Charges In Atlantic City: Police

SIx people were arrested on drug chareges in Atlantic City, authorities said. Overnight on Thursday, Sept. 1, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue. The operation yielded approximately...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Shooting Victims ID'd In Toms River: Prosecutor

Two additional shooting victims have been identified in an incident that occurred Saturday, Aug. 27 in Toms River, authorities said. Police previously said Nymere Tinsley, 25, of Brick was killed in the shooting at 1769 Hooper Avenue in Toms River. Two other victims also suffered gunshot wounds. They have been...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Police-Involved Shooting Reported In Englewood

Police responding to a stabbing in Englewood were involved in a fatal shooting, according to multiple sources.CPR was in progress as a shooting victim was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center in grave condition with a gunshot wound in the chest following the incident on West Englewood Ave…
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
352K+
Followers
52K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy