Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 12:30PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO