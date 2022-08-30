ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 12:30PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By National Weather Service
countynewscenter.com

County Urges People to Take Emergency Precautions Before Disaster Strikes

County officials urged people to take emergency precautions before disaster strikes during an update on the Border 32 fire. San Diego County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson, CAL FIRE and County Fire Chief Ray Tony Meacham and San Diego County Sheriff Anthony Ray provided information Thursday. With temperatures expected to continue to soar, the group asked people to evacuate when they get evacuation orders, and to create personal disaster and evacuation plans before danger strikes. For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com, and download the SD Emergency app.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS

Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
DULZURA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS: BORDER 32 FIRE THREATENS TOWNS

Photo, left: View from one mile west of Barrett Junction, looking east toward Potrero. August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Fueled by extreme heat, dry and windy conditions, the Border32Fire has grown to 4,324 acres tonight and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. The communities of Potrero, Barrett and Tecate are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reports tonight.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
