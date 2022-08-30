Excessive Heat Warning issued August 30 at 12:30PM PDT until September 5 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Read full article on original website
Scorching Heat Wave Continues Saturday with 100-Plus Highs for Much of San Diego
Much of San Diego County will experience 100-plus highs as the scorching Western heat wave continues for a fifth day on Saturday, the National Weather Service advised. An excessive heat warning for all of the county remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. “Strong high pressure centered over the...
Intense heat wave hits San Diego, temperatures to soar through next week
With extreme heat conditions across San Diego County, an excessive heat warning will be in effect Tuesday morning through Labor Day.
Heat wave in San Diego leads to air conditioning concerns
Francisco Alvarez, the owner of Rockstar Plumbing with 20 years of experience in HVAC, says a dirty filter is the number one reason your A/C might not be working.
Why is the Weather So Hot in San Diego?! NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen Explains
We’re in for a hot week, and hotter weekend, throughout San Diego County as we head into Labor Day. NBC 7’s Dana Williams spoke with NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen to understand what is causing the high temperatures, how long to expect the heat to last and ways to stay cool.
‘It wasn’t easy’: Hundreds evacuated from Border 32 Fire
The Border 32 Fire has forced hundreds of people out of their homes, with many of them having to sleep at an evacuation center overnight Wednesday.
South Bay Trolley, Bus Riders Warned of 5 Months of Exposure to Passenger with Tuberculosis
San Diego County on Thursday announced that a passenger using the Metropolitan Transit System in the South Bay has been diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis. As a result, the county Health and Human Services Agency is working with MTS officials to notify individuals who possibly were exposed. Riders using the...
Brush fire in Lakeside prompts evacuation warning, road closures
A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon near state Route 67 in Lakeside, prompting the closure of both directions of the highway.
County Urges People to Take Emergency Precautions Before Disaster Strikes
County officials urged people to take emergency precautions before disaster strikes during an update on the Border 32 fire. San Diego County Board Chair Nathan Fletcher, Supervisor Joel Anderson, CAL FIRE and County Fire Chief Ray Tony Meacham and San Diego County Sheriff Anthony Ray provided information Thursday. With temperatures expected to continue to soar, the group asked people to evacuate when they get evacuation orders, and to create personal disaster and evacuation plans before danger strikes. For the latest emergency updates in English and Spanish, visit www.sdcountyemergency.com, and download the SD Emergency app.
4,400-acre brush fire in rural East County prompts evacuations
A brush fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the Barrett Junction area of rural East County, prompting more than 1,500 residents to evacuate their homes and shutting down roads in the area.
EXPLOSIVE GROWTH IN FIRE NEAR BORDER CLOSES HIGHWAY, SPARKS EVACUATIONS
Update 10 p.m. The fire is now 4,234 acres and 5% contained. The fire continues to threaten the communities of Barrett, Potrero, and Tecate. Multiple agencies are on scnee fighting fire and protecting structures through the night. Update 9 p.m.: An ECM reporter on scene tonight reports "explosive" fire behavior....
Some beach bonfires in San Diego may soon be banned
San Diego is considering banning wood beach bonfires outside of city-designated rings.
EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS: BORDER 32 FIRE THREATENS TOWNS
Photo, left: View from one mile west of Barrett Junction, looking east toward Potrero. August 31, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) – Fueled by extreme heat, dry and windy conditions, the Border32Fire has grown to 4,324 acres tonight and is exhibiting extreme fire behavior. The communities of Potrero, Barrett and Tecate are threatened by the fire, Cal Fire reports tonight.
Body wrapped in an 'unknown material' found on the side of the road in California
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- A death investigation is underway after authorities reportedly found a wrapped body on the side of the road that has since been identified. According to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, on Aug. 25 shortly after 7 a.m., San Marcos Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8000 block of Harmony Grove Road in Unincorporated Escondido to a report of a deceased body found. At the scene, deputies reportedly discovered the body wrapped in an "unknown material."
Woman unexpectedly bitten on feet along San Diego coast
Tiny sea creatures are biting people along the San Diego shoreline. A woman says she was walking along De Anza Cove in Mission Bay recently when she decided to put her feet in the water. Within seconds, something bit her ankles and feet hard enough to draw blood.
Boy, 11, Seriously Injured By Vehicle in Vista Trying to Cross Street
A boy was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The 11-year-old child was trying to cross the street at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and Vista Village Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday, Sgt. E. Cottrell said.
19-year-old stabbed to death near Imperial Beach pier
A 19-year-old man was killed in a stabbing near the Imperial Beach pier, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Friday.
School districts announce class, bus schedule changes due to local brush fire
Officials with the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District and the Mountain Empire Unified School District late Wednesday evening announced changes to bus and class schedules due to a brush fire in East County.
City of Chula Vista clears homeless encampment at Harborside Park
The city of Chula Vista is moving forward with its plan to close Harborside Park temporarily. Crews are working to clear a large homeless encampment from the site.
Tijuana customs finds $46,000 USD stashed inside passenger door of San Diego vehicle
Tijuana, Baja California — Mexican Customs in Tijuana located a driver who attempted to cross into Mexico with more than $46,000 USD. The cash was found during a random inspection of a private vehicle Sunday when they tried to cross the Baja California land border. Elements of the National...
Body found in water at Oceanside park prompts suspicious death investigation
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in the water at a North County park, Oceanside Police Department announced Thursday.
