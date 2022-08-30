ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Action News Jax

One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
News4Jax.com

Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
News4Jax.com

Pickup truck backs into Westside house

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com

Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
First Coast News

Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
First Coast News

Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
Julie Morgan

New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg

Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
floridapolitics.com

Former opponents continue to rally to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race

Two of three defeated Dems back Burton already. Democrat Lakesha Burton continues to collect endorsements from former Democratic opponents in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race. Tony Cummings is joining Wayne Clark in backing Burton over Republican T.K. Waters in the November election to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Cummings...
WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
News4Jax.com

Have you been recently evicted?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
