Middleburg woman arrested after stabbing man with knife in vehicleZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
New fast-casual restaurant coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Man lands in Clay County Jail on drug possession, auto theft chargesZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Clay High Blue Devils defeat Ridgeview, 33-22Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
One dead in shooting in Jacksonville Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on 1000 East 13th Street near UF Health. At 1:51 p.m. Officers arrived at the scene finding a man in his early 50s suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. Personnel from Jacksonville Fire and...
News4Jax.com
Man killed in shooting in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found fatally shot Friday night in the New Town neighborhood, Jacksonville police say. According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded around 8:40 p.m. to reports that a person had been shot on Rushing Street south of Kings Road. Officers found a man...
First Coast News
Police: Man in his 50s shot dead in home in Phoenix neighborhood in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot to death in a home in the 1000 block of East 13th Street in Jacksonville's Phoenix neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Hopely with JSO said officers responded to a call of a gunshot victim at 1:51 p.m....
News4Jax.com
Judge kills Jacksonville Beach lifeguard referendum, calling language ‘deceptive and misleading’
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach voters won’t get to decide on the future of the Volunteer Life Saving Corps after a judge deemed a ballot statement for the November referendum was “deceptive and misleading.”. The VLSC had collected petition signatures for a ballot referendum related to...
Tips pouring in from the community on shooting death of Raines graduate, Rashaud Fields
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tips are pouring in from the community as investigators work to learn who shot and killed a high school athlete. Rashaud Fields was 18 years old when he was gunned down at a park on Jacksonville’s Northside. Field’s mother, Janice, says she wants the community...
News4Jax.com
Welcome Assistant Chief Meteorologist David Heckard to Jacksonville and News4JAX!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We introduced the newest member of the News4JAX team to our 4 p.m. audience Friday. David Heckard is the new Assistant Chief Meteorologist, and he will join John, Richard, Mark and Danielle as a member of The Weather Authority team. David is AMS certified and got...
News4Jax.com
Pickup truck backs into Westside house
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pickup truck backed through the front wall and door of a house in the Westside’s Cedar Hills neighborhood on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. People were at the home on Melvin Circle East at the time, but fortunately, they weren’t hurt,...
News4Jax.com
Family traumatized after escaping mobile home fire on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two adults and a “pediatric patient” were hospitalized Saturday morning after a mobile home fire on Jacksonville Westside, firefighters said. Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said firefighters were called to Vista Verde Street around 8:20 a.m. to the mobile home, which sustained significant damage in the fire.
Shooting in New Town near Checkers by Kings Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries near near the Checkers by Kings Road and Rushing Street in New Town, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue. Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reporting a shooting in the same location. JSO detectives are on scene and...
Shooting in Oceanway, suspect in custody
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man was shot in Oceanway on the 2000 block of Kaylor Lane, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant B. L. Barnes said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Barnes said an adult male suspect is in custody and...
JSO: One person shot and another is in custody near Murray Hill
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that one person was shot, and the suspect is in custody. The shooting took place near the Murray Hill neighborhood at 5000 Kingsbury Street around 8:20 a.m. JSO announced at the press briefing that both the suspect and victim...
New fast-casual restaurant coming to Middleburg
Clay County is getting a new bowl and smoothie restaurant. Rush Bowls will be located at 1330 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg. Rush Bowls are described as “the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Packed with nutrients and fully customizable, Rush Bowls offer healthy, delicious alternatives to standard fast-casual fare.”
Missing woman from Jacksonville Beach found, police say
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — UPDATE, 4:57 p.m.: Jacksonville Beach police said Emily Ann Sheridan has been located. The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has issued a missing person alert for Emily Ann Sheridan. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheridan was last seen at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1...
One dead in shooting after man attempted to enter home on Kernan Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one dead in a shooting in the 5000 block of Kernan near the University of North Florida. At 12:40 p.m. Patrol Officers responded to shots fired in the 5000 block of Kernan. One suspect proceeded to enter a home...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled: Missing girl from Daytona Beach found in Jacksonville
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child alert for a 7-year-old girl from Daytona Beach was canceled early Thursday morning after the girl and her mom were found safe in Jacksonville, Florida. The alert was issued Wednesday night, and canceled a couple of hours later.
After a burglar was killed, residents at apartment complex say front gates remain open
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to shots fired at an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Kernan Blvd, JSO Sergeant Hinson said. A suspect tried to enter an apartment to burglarize it, but the resident was there and opened fire, Hinson said....
floridapolitics.com
Former opponents continue to rally to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race
Two of three defeated Dems back Burton already. Democrat Lakesha Burton continues to collect endorsements from former Democratic opponents in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race. Tony Cummings is joining Wayne Clark in backing Burton over Republican T.K. Waters in the November election to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Cummings...
Clay County Cold Cases: 6 homicides authorities are still trying to solve
Clay County has six cold cases.Photo via Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Clay County has six cold cases with the oldest dating back to 1990. The most recent unsolved homicide occurred in 2014.
WCJB
Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines
FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
News4Jax.com
Have you been recently evicted?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
