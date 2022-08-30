Read full article on original website
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
NBC Chicago
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
fox32chicago.com
7-car crash slows traffic on Eisenhower Expressway early Friday
CHICAGO - A seven-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers responded to a multi-car crash near 1st Avenue around 5:57 a.m. No injuries were reported. All drivers involved moved to the State Farm Parking lot for a report. There is...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
positivelynaperville.com
The old swinging bridge over DuPage River
Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
40 cents off per gallon of gas TODAY, Sept. 1
CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage. The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30
Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
wjol.com
Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena
The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said.
Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate in street from Peoples Gas is ruining quality of life
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it...
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
New bill cracking down on street racing targets spectators as well as drivers
A new proposed law would make taking part in dangerous driving and street shutdowns a felony -- and not just for the drivers.
Is The Iconic Wayne’s World Car Kebab Returning To Illinois? Party On!
Do you remember the sculpture named "Spindle" (a.k.a. the car kebab) that stood high above Cermak Shopping Plaza's parking lot in Berwyn, Illinois? The work of art was made famous in the movie "Wayne's World", starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey. What Happened To The Spindle In Berwyn, Illinois?. The...
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
nypressnews.com
Illinois accuses Bridgeview construction company of stealing wages from union carpenters
A Bridgeview-based construction company is accused of wage theft and using an elaborate scheme to underpay dozens of union carpenters, according to a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office. Between 2015 and 2020, Drive Construction Inc. obtained contracts for public works projects in the Chicago area,...
Tri-State Tollway construction leaving one family feeling ‘bulldozed’
WESTERN SPRINGS, Ill. — A noisy problem is building in Western Springs. John and Alex Rimmele bought their family’s home over 25 years ago. Outside, just 20 feet away, stands a noise wall, and then the Tri-State Tollway. Their home — a three-story tree house — has been dubbed by friends and family as the […]
Elmhurst suspect remains on the loose after escaping from police car on the Eisenhower then fleeing on golf course: Police
Golfers were cleared from the Columbus Park Golf Course after s27-year old suspect Devin Revels escaped from Elmhurst police on the Eisenhower Expressway. He had been arrested in Chicago for a series of catalytic converter thefts in Elmhurst.
Inmate escaped onto Eisenhower Expressway after kicking out police car’s rear window
Elmhurst police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a police car by kicking out its rear window Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway, which prompted a chase into the nearby Columbus Park golf course.
