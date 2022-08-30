ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

7-car crash slows traffic on Eisenhower Expressway early Friday

CHICAGO - A seven-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers responded to a multi-car crash near 1st Avenue around 5:57 a.m. No injuries were reported. All drivers involved moved to the State Farm Parking lot for a report. There is...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
positivelynaperville.com

The old swinging bridge over DuPage River

Reprinted from Positively Naperville Vol. 1 No. 10, June 2002. My friend was egging me on as we raced across the old swinging bridge. If you’ve ever been on a bridge like that, you’ll know that running is something to be avoided. One person running at a time is bad enough, but two racing across at the same time is something else. With each step, even while walking, the boards beneath you move in another direction. Each motion starts another and soon the whole thing is whipping around with you on it. The only sensible thing to do is to just stop and hope the whole thing will just go away.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WGN News

40 cents off per gallon of gas TODAY, Sept. 1

CHICAGO — In advance of the Labor Day weekend, Circle K is offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas for three hours only. However if you live in Chicago, you’ll need to drive a bit to take advantage. The fuel station company made the announcement on Wednesday, noting the sale will only be available […]
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Lane restrictions coming to U.S. 30

Drivers using U.S. 30 in Dyer should be on the lookout for lane restrictions for the next couple weeks. From September 6th through the 16th, westbound U.S. 30 will have lane restrictions from the railroad crossing to the state line, as the Indiana Department of Transportation works to bring curbs and ramps up to ADA standards. The town says Sunnyside and Church streets will be closed during the work.
DYER, IN
wjol.com

Orland Park Man Struck By Train In Mokena

The Office of the Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of John Greenan a 53-year-old male resident of Orland Park, who was pronounced deceased 1/2 mile Northeast of 191st Street, Mokena IL on August 31st at 8:25pm. Mr. Greenan was a pedestrian who was struck by a train that occurred in Mokena. The Metra Police Department is investigating the incident. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending autopsy, police, and toxicological reports.
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Lincoln Square neighbors say metal plate in street from Peoples Gas is ruining quality of life

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some North Side residents say they are suffering through sleepless nights and earth-shaking days as a result of a gas main replacement project in their neighborhood.The project has been going on for weeks on Western Avenue near Lincoln Square. And as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Wednesday, the disruption is now in its second round.People who live near the intersection of Western and Wilson avenues say the problems are the result of a metal plate that covers a big hole in the street. They say it is already loud enough in the area without it...
CHICAGO, IL
thecentersquare.com

Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K

The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
CHICAGO, IL
