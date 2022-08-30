ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WYEP/Pittsburgh Announces Weekend Programming Shifts

PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Triple A WYEP/PITTSBURGH has announced changes to its weekend programming schedule. WYEP PD LIZ FELIX said, “Based on feedback from listeners, we are working to bring listeners more of the great mix of music on the WEEKEND that they hear during the WEEKDAYS.”. Departing shows include...
