Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton Arboretum
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink
Last day for Panera Bread at the Louis Joliet Mall is Tuesday
bleachernation.com
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
cbs2iowa.com
Not wearing a mask is a 'manifestation' of racism, Illinois professor says
DEKALB, Ill. (TND) — Students who refuse to wear masks while attending class will be asked to leave, the syllabus from a Northern Illinois University (NIU) physics professor reportedly says, adding that going maskless is "a manifestation of ableism and racism." The class instructions from Professor Jahred Adelman were...
977wmoi.com
Three Illinois Colleges Rank Among Best In Nation
A trio of colleges in Illinois are being ranked among the best in the nation. Niche released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America. Northwestern University came in at number-14 and the University of Chicago earned the 16th spot. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ranked 59th on the list. The rankings are based on reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more.
100fmrockford.com
What the ‘F’ is wrong with the Rockford sign? Here’s what’s being done to fix it
ROCKFORD — Rockford has an effed up problem. Or to put it more plainly, the Rockford sign had an upside down F. The picturesque sign at the gateway to Davis Park in downtown has been a popular spot to stop for photos, but for weeks the fifth letter has gone through a variety of bends and breaks that left it tilted, slanted or otherwise off-kilter. Attempts at short-term fixes never seemed to stick, and on Wednesday the letter F was flipped off its mount and rested upside down and in reverse.
Forgotten History of the Bears at Aurora Public Library District Sept. 7
The end of Summer means back to school, cooler weather, and of course, Chicago Bears football! Whether you follow the team or not, there’s no escaping the intensity of devoted Chicago Bears’ fans. The Bears inspire strong emotions in their fans, and rivals, which is why the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) is offering a program that will appeal to Bears’ fans and anyone who is interested in the history of Chicago or the National Football League (NFL).
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 high school football teams fared in Week 2: Lincoln-Way East wins Top Five battle with Batavia
By Max Baker Here is the breakdown of how the SBLive Illinois Power 25 teams fared in their Week 2 matchups: 1. East St. Louis (0-1) plays Christian Brothers Saturday 2. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) defeated Batavia 31-16 Lincoln-Way East jumped out to an early 31-0 lead at the half before ...
A Website says a City in Illinois is 1 of the 10 Safest in the US
Safety is extremely important in figuring out where you want to live, work, and raise your family. This is why it is exciting to see one city here in the Land of Lincoln make it on the list of the 10 Safest Cities in America, spoiler alert... it's not Chicago.
wgnradio.com
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 09/1/22: Willie Wilson is pushing for more polling places
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Federal Court to stop the Chicago Board of Elections from reducing the number of precinct polling places. Walter gives his perspective.
Edward James Olmos
Carousel EducationEdward James OlmosJudson UniversityTom Siebert. Olmos intriguing at Judson’s Inspirational Series. By Tom Siebert Pioneering actor Edward James Olmos shared his intriguing takes on God and country, in addition to giving a well-received shout-out to Chicago’s baseball teams at the Inspirational Series of the World Leaders Forum at Judson University in Elgin on Monday, Aug. 22. “Everyone knows God is a...
Mary Ann Callahan Donna Dallesasse recipient in Batavia
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce announced that the 2022 Donna Dallesasse Award recipient is Mary Anne Callahan, a Batavian who works for Kuhn Counseling Center, P.C. and is an active board and committee volunteer for multiple Batavia organizations. Every year, the Batavia Chamber holds a Harvest Celebration to gather community...
kanecountyconnects.com
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
WIFR
Three Illinois colleges ranked best colleges in America
(WIFR) - Three Illinois colleges have been ranked the best colleges in America according to Niche. Niche released its list for best colleges for 2023. Two Illinois colleges have been ranked in the top 25, those schools are:. #14- Northwestern University in Evanston. #16- University of Chicago. One college is...
Highest-rated restaurants in Chicago, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Kid Expo and Touch-a-Truck learning experience valuable
Illinois State Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) believes that children should understand the different jobs associated with vehicles and learn about the community around them. This is why every year, Kifowit looks forward to her annual Kid Expo and Touch-a-Truck event. This event is a large scale, interactive, informative, and educational event Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center, Aurora from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.. This event is extremely popular because it features a learning experience in a hands-on and enjoyable way. The event again will include a Medivac helicopter landing. For a complete list of participants, individuals can visit ILDistrict84.com.
959theriver.com
Rebuild Illinois Announces Major Projects for Will County
Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in Will County that are underway or planned to begin in the near future. Six major projects represent a total investment of $50 million under the state of Illinois’ Rebuild Illinois plan. Projects and traffic...
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed Bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
WSPY NEWS
Valley West Hospital suspending obstetrics and newborn services
Valley West Hospital in Sandwich is suspending its obstetrics and newborn services effective Thursday. In a statement to WSPY news, the hospital, which is part of Northwestern Medicine, says that it is dealing with nursing and physician staffing challenges. The hospital says that it is unable to maintain its high standards of care with the current staffing situation.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
Minister Louis Farrakan and Senator Mattie Hunter selected as Grand Baba and Yeye
The Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan, leader of the Nation of Islam. and The Honorable Mattie Hunter, Illinois State Senator, 3rd Legislative District and Senate Majority Caucus Chair are the venerated community elders selected as the honorary Grand Baba and Grand Yeye. Together they will oversee the return of the 33rd Annual African Festival of the Arts to a LIVE celebration in Chicago’s historic Washington Park!
