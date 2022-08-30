ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, IL

fox32chicago.com

Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County

ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge

CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said.  Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County

KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man shot during argument outside Wrigleyville bar

A man was shot during an argument outside a bar in Wrigleyville overnight, Chicago police said. The gunman remains at large. The argument broke out in the 3400 block of North Clark around 1:53 a.m., and the shooter then fired two shots from across the street, striking the victim in his right thigh, according to a CPD media statement. Police found shell casings near a construction site between Roscoe and Newport.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash

MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
MAYWOOD, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man

A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
NEW LENOX, IL
CBS Chicago

Des Plaines police seek drivers involved in hit-and-run that hurt family

CHICAGO (CBS) – Des Plaines police want to know if anyone in the public recognizes a black hatchback involved in the hit-and-run that hurt a woman and her children.Police said the hatchback hit a black BMW, which then slammed into a car carrying Virginia Konavalov, 32, and her daughter.Konavalov sustained a bad gash to her face and some scrapes. Her 4-month-old daughter flew several feet before hitting the asphalt.Both were treated at a hospital but are expected to be OK.The driver of both the BMW and the black hatchback sped away from the scene before police arrived.
DES PLAINES, IL

