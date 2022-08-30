Read full article on original website
Tow truck driver in custody after 3 hurt in Loop rollover crash, Chicago police say
A tow truck driver is in custody after three people were hurt in a rollover crash downtown, Chicago police said.
Shots fired during catalytic converter theft in Park Ridge, police say
Park Ridge catalytic converter theft, shots fired
fox32chicago.com
Suspect arrested after firing shots at two people in Kane County
ELGIN, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after he allegedly fired shots at two people in Kane County Saturday morning. At about 4:30 a.m., Kane County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of Old State Road and McGough Road in unincorporated Virgil Township for a call of shots fired.
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
Elmhurst suspect remains on the loose after escaping from police car on the Eisenhower then fleeing on golf course: Police
Golfers were cleared from the Columbus Park Golf Course after s27-year old suspect Devin Revels escaped from Elmhurst police on the Eisenhower Expressway. He had been arrested in Chicago for a series of catalytic converter thefts in Elmhurst.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
Several injured after argument at party leads to shooting in unincorporated Yorkville, police say
Investigators say it appears some party-goers got into an argument and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting.
Suspect who led police on chase through Chicago golf course had arrest warrant for assault charge
CHICAGO (CBS) – The suspect who escaped Elmhurst police and led police on a chase through the Columbus Park Golf Course on Chicago's West Side on Thursday had an active warrant for his arrest.Devin M. Revels, 27, was arrested in May for aggravated assault and released on an I-bond, but he didn't show up to court and a warrant has been out ever since.Elmhurst police said Revels was wanted for several catalytic converter thefts when he was arrested on Thursday. While in handcuffs, he kicked out the back window of a squad car while on the Eisenhower Expressway near Austin, and ran into the heavily wooded Columbus Park Golf Course.Police are looking for Revels, who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a face tattoo and was last seen wearing a tan shirt.Given that Revels was handcuffed and unarmed when he escaped, the public is not believed to be in danger, police said. Anyone who knows where Revels might be is asked to call 911 immediately.
fox32chicago.com
3 shot during dispute at party in Kendall County
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. - Three people were shot at a party in Kendall County early Saturday. At about 1:36 a.m., the Kendall County Sheriff's Office responded to the 8400 block of Immanuel Road in unincorporated Kendall Township. According to preliminary information, a dispute occurred between attendees at a large gathering,...
fox32chicago.com
Woodridge man accused of rear-ending vehicle while under the influence, resulting in the death of teen girl
CHICAGO - A Woodridge man is accused of rear-ending another vehicle on Interstate 290 while under the influence of alcohol, resulting in the death of a 14-year-old girl. Omar Abdul Raoof, 27, was charged with one count of aggravated driving under the influence involving death. At about 2:13 a.m. on...
Manhunt near West Side golf course after theft suspect kicks out police window on I-290
CHICAGO — A manhunt is underway after a theft suspect kicked out the window of a police vehicle on I-290 Thursday afternoon. Just after 2 p.m., authorities arrested two catalytic converter theft suspects near Cicero and Erie. Police said the theft occurred in DuPage County and on I-290, just before Austin Boulevard, Devin Revels, 27, […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Old Town, police say
A man was fatally shot on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Inmate escaped onto Eisenhower Expressway after kicking out police car’s rear window
Elmhurst police are searching for a prisoner who escaped from a police car by kicking out its rear window Thursday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway, which prompted a chase into the nearby Columbus Park golf course.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot during argument outside Wrigleyville bar
A man was shot during an argument outside a bar in Wrigleyville overnight, Chicago police said. The gunman remains at large. The argument broke out in the 3400 block of North Clark around 1:53 a.m., and the shooter then fired two shots from across the street, striking the victim in his right thigh, according to a CPD media statement. Police found shell casings near a construction site between Roscoe and Newport.
CBS News
Pursuit on Eisenhower Expressway leads to crash
MAYWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- A chase on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway ended in a crash late Friday. Chopper 2 captured video of a car and a sport-utility vehicle on two trucks after a crash on the Eisenhower near 25th Avenue, on the cusp of Maywood and Bellwood. Details were scarce...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash In Joliet Township Takes Life Of New Lenox Man
A 56-year-old New Lenox man is pronounced deceased following a crash that involved three vehicles of which one was unoccupied on August 31st at about 1:20 p.m. Illinois State Police report that the driver of a Toyota was exiting a parking lot at Washington Street just west of Park Road when a Dodge Caravan struck the driver of the Toyota. Upon impact, the Dodge vehicle traveled forward into a parking lot on the south side of Washington Street.
Des Plaines police seek drivers involved in hit-and-run that hurt family
CHICAGO (CBS) – Des Plaines police want to know if anyone in the public recognizes a black hatchback involved in the hit-and-run that hurt a woman and her children.Police said the hatchback hit a black BMW, which then slammed into a car carrying Virginia Konavalov, 32, and her daughter.Konavalov sustained a bad gash to her face and some scrapes. Her 4-month-old daughter flew several feet before hitting the asphalt.Both were treated at a hospital but are expected to be OK.The driver of both the BMW and the black hatchback sped away from the scene before police arrived.
fox32chicago.com
Lake Forest business receives bomb threat; police determine it to be fake
LAEK FOREST, ill. - A Lake Forest business was evacuated after it received a bomb threat Friday morning. At about 10 a.m., police received a call about an alleged bomb threat at a business in Lake Forest. Preliminary information suggested that the suspect lived in a residence next to Lake...
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
