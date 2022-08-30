ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gwsports.com

Men's Soccer Claws Past Columbia, 2-1

WASHINGTON - For the second time in as many games, GW men's soccer utilized a goal right around halftime to spur a comeback effort, knocking off Columbia on Friday afternoon, 2-1, in come-from-behind fashion. With its 2-0-1 start, the Buff & Blue are off to their best three-game start since...
WASHINGTON, DC
gwsports.com

Men's Soccer Hosts Columbia, Mount St. Mary's

WASHINGTON - GW men's soccer will host a pair of game this Labor Day Weekend, welcoming Columbia to the Mount Vernon campus on Friday at 1 p.m. before entertaining Mount St. Mary's on Monday at 1 p.m. Both games will be streamed on ESPN+. ABOUT LAST WEEK: GW went 1-0-1...
WASHINGTON, DC
gwsports.com

George Washington (2-0-3, 0-0-0)-VS-Saint Peter's (1-5-0, 0-0-0)

GOAL by GWU Sorkenn, Rachel Assist by Prentice, Lauren. There were no penalties in this game. Clock GWU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score SPU Score Play. 00:00 Mackethan, Olivia at goalie for Saint Peter's. 00:00 Lumpe, Ainsley at goalie for George Washington. 02:48 Foul on Minda, Tori.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy