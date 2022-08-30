ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
MARION COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webster Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Webster Parish, LA
City
Minden, LA
KTAL

Marshall man identified as driver in fatal Broadmoor motorcycle crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner. The coroner says 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of Marshall was driving his motorcycle in the 6300 block of Youree Drive just after 1 a.m. when the cycle veered off the road, struck the curb and jumped a cement ditch. Gehring was pronounced dead on the scene.
MARSHALL, TX
KTAL

4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield. Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds....
MANSFIELD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KTBS

CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
westcentralsbest.com

No bond for Bossier Police Sergeant and associate charged in federal embezzlement plot to obtain prescription drugs

Shreveport, LA -- A federal magistrate Thursday ordered a Bossier City Police sergeant and his associate to be held without bond as an embezzlement and drug case moves forward against them. In his oral ruling on detention, U.S. Magistrate Mark L. Hornsby said, “I find that this is a flagrant abuse of power by a person wearing a police uniform and driving a police vehicle.”
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shooting leaves one dead; suspects sought for questioning

Two men captured on video are wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a man early Sunday morning at Cinnamon Square Apartments. About 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Ruston Police responded to reports of a shooting on Sage Court in the Cinnamon Square Apartment complex. Cinnamon Square is located off South Farmerville Street across from Green Clinic.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two domestic incidents end in arrests

A man and a woman were arrested in separate domestic incidents Sunday. Ruston Police responded to a Sikes Street residence about 2:15 p.m. after a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers found Billy A. Brown, 29, and the alleged victim at the residence. The victim had two scratches...
RUSTON, LA
96.5 KVKI

Four Shreveport Juveniles Arrested After Shootout

Four juveniles who were arrested following a shootout on Tuesday (8-30-22) morning have been charged for their muti-day crime spree. During the investigation, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Detectives learned the juveniles, ages 16 and 17, started their crime spree in Shreveport's Southern Hills Neighborhood where they stole a car just after 2 a.m. on Monday. On Tuesday, they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were later used to facilitate the burglaries of vehicles in the Blanchard area and North Forty Loop where the shootout happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Caddo Sheriffs Arrest Escaped Texas Double-Murder Suspect

An escaped inmate out of Cass County, Tx. is back in handcuffs after Caddo deputies chased and arrested him on LA 169 south of Mooringsport Wednesday (8-31-22) morning. Charles Spraberry, 42, reportedly escaped out of Cass County Jail on Monday night. Spraberry is a suspect in a double-homicide in Cass County, and had been arrested on those charges. Cass County Sheriff’s Office tracked him down and informed Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office that he was in the Parish Wednesday morning.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KTAL

Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING TEEN: 14-year-old runaway found safe by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office announced they have located 14-year-old Keara Thomas and she is safe. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office needs assistance locating 14-year-old Keara Thomas. Thomas was last seen at her residence in Calhoun, La., wearing blue jeans with a […]
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
KTAL

Minden man killed in Webster Parish motorcycle crash

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Minden man killed in a motorcycle crash early Tuesday morning in Webster Parish. State police are investigating the single vehicle fatality crash on Middle Road that claimed the life of 58-year-old Mark Isenhour just after 4:00 a.m. Isenhour was...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

PROMOTION OF VETERAN BSO DEPUTY TO CAPTAIN

Congratulations are in order for Mike Gibson on his recent promotion to the rank of. Captain. Captain Gibson is a 25 year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and will be. assuming the role of Patrol Commander after serving as the Lieutenant of over B-shift. patrol for many years....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy