Brookfield, IL

CBS Chicago

CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Former Little Village High School Administrator Raped A Student For Years, Prosecutors Say

LITTLE VILLAGE — The former dean of a Little Village high school sexually assaulted a student multiple times starting when she was 15, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Brian Crowder, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said he abused the former student during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Little Village Lawndale High School’s Social Justice before she cut off contact in 2015. The former student is now 24 and reported the abuse in September 2021, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Welcomes New Police Officers

Joliet Police Departments welcomes newest police officers as they were sworn in Wednesday morning. Congratulations and welcome to Officers Michael Benefiel, Anthony Corrado, Michael Dastych, Kamil Gorski, David Gutierrez, James Koszela, Connor Ludwig, Christopher McClinton, and Leslye Rodriguez-Bencomo.
JOLIET, IL
CHICAGO READER

The cop who would be mayor

Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
CHICAGO, IL
olivet.edu

Olivet Student Spotlight - Bella Lopez

While most students at Olivet Nazarene University complete some form of practical experience in the form of student teaching, clinical rotation hours or an internship while living on campus, some take a year off school to move to a different state and intern full-time for a company or organization. Such is the case for senior Bella Lopez who spent the past year living 2,000 miles away from friends and classmates for her paid internship with Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California.
BOURBONNAIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off

Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'

The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
AURORA, IL

