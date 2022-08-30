Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Tiffany Henyard’s Good Burger “Not In Good Standing” With Secretary of State –
We previously wrote about Tiffany Henyard’s bounced check to the South Suburban College for the past due commissions her company, Good Burger,” owed the college under contract. On further review of Good Burger, we found its business registration to be “Not In Good Standing” with the Illinios Secretary...
'Reckless and irresponsible': Chicago alderman claps back at Lightfoot's comments
CHICAGO - The son of former Chicago mayor Eugene Sawyer wants Mayor Lori Lightfoot to apologize for comments linking his now-deceased father to a "racist mob." On Tuesday, Lightfoot appeared to label her half-dozen or so African American challengers as "false prophets." Her allies, including West Side Ald. Jason Ervin,...
CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator
CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
Former Little Village High School Administrator Raped A Student For Years, Prosecutors Say
LITTLE VILLAGE — The former dean of a Little Village high school sexually assaulted a student multiple times starting when she was 15, prosecutors said in court Wednesday. Brian Crowder, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors said he abused the former student during her sophomore, junior and senior years at Little Village Lawndale High School’s Social Justice before she cut off contact in 2015. The former student is now 24 and reported the abuse in September 2021, prosecutors said.
Joliet Welcomes New Police Officers
Joliet Police Departments welcomes newest police officers as they were sworn in Wednesday morning. Congratulations and welcome to Officers Michael Benefiel, Anthony Corrado, Michael Dastych, Kamil Gorski, David Gutierrez, James Koszela, Connor Ludwig, Christopher McClinton, and Leslye Rodriguez-Bencomo.
'This is home to us': Former north suburban high school students return as teachers amid shortage
"I grew up in the neighborhood where a lot of my students come from, and I feel like it's good for them to have someone that looks like them and can identify with them," said Palatine High School teacher Lizbeth Arreola
The cop who would be mayor
Content warning: this article contains descriptions of police violence and sexual assault. Frederick Collins is not shy about his troubling record as a Chicago police officer. The 53-year-old second-time mayoral candidate flaunts his nearly 30 years on the force and publicly embraces the decades-long list of complaints on his file. They’re merely accusations to him.
Downer's Grove library receives threats over drag-themed Bingo event
Downers Grove police have been keeping a close eye on the public library following threats over a planned drag-themed bingo night for teenagers next month.
Olivet Student Spotlight - Bella Lopez
While most students at Olivet Nazarene University complete some form of practical experience in the form of student teaching, clinical rotation hours or an internship while living on campus, some take a year off school to move to a different state and intern full-time for a company or organization. Such is the case for senior Bella Lopez who spent the past year living 2,000 miles away from friends and classmates for her paid internship with Apple Inc. in Cupertino, California.
Bears Will Present Plans for New Arlington Heights Stadium Next Week
Brendan Sugrue of The Bears Wire tweeted this morning that multiple construction companies have already put in bids for the Bears Arlington Heights project, making a move to the burbs a matter of “when” and not “if” at this point. Now we’ve got this new report...
Mayor Lightfoot vows that Chicago police officers will have fewer canceled days off
Mayor Lightfoot said she expects changes in the way police officers and their days off are scheduled. This comes after a watchdog report said many cops were scheduled to work 11 days straight in recent months.
Keith Pekau: ‘Inappropriate’ for Downers Grove Library to host Drag Queen Bingo event
Keith Pekau, Orland Park mayor and GOP candidate for Congress (IL-6), joins John Williams to explain why he doesn’t support a Drag Queen Bingo event taking place in October at the Downers Grove Public Library. John also takes your calls.
DuPage County gets its first Narcan vending machine
A Narcan vending machine is up and running in DuPage County. The vending machine is part of DCHD’s efforts to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths by expanding access to Narcan nasal spray and providing easy access to the community.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
City of Wheaton Reports ‘All Clear' Following Large Police Presence in Neighborhood
Police in the western Chicago suburb of Wheaton have reported an "all clear" after directing some residents to remain indoors while officers respond to a barricaded subject, the city says. According to a statement posted to social media from the city, at 9:40 a.m. Friday, a heavy police presence was...
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora Named A 'Best Project'
The RiverEdge Park Pedestrian Bridge in Aurora, Illinois has been named the 2022 Best Project in Landscape & Urban Development for the annual ‘Best Project’ Competition from Engineering News-Record Midwest West (ENRMW) Magazine. The project team, including the City of Aurora's Engineering Department and TYLin, the global engineering...
City condemns and evacuates Howard Street apartments, condition termed ‘deplorable’
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect new information about where the dislocated tenants were placed after they evacuated. It seemed to come out of nowhere to some of the tenants. Yet, the conditions at 819-821 Howard St. in Evanston, did not become ‘deplorable’ overnight. The damage was the result of months of inaction.
