Bluffton University to host night football game

By Mike Purdy
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University’s first football game under the newly installed stadium lights is scheduled for the Beavers’ home opener at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, against Adrian College. A dedication ceremony with donors Randy and Debbie Gade will take place during halftime.

Tickets for the event and all Bluffton football games must be purchased online at bluffton.edu/tickets or through the HomeTown Fan App available on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

The Lima News

High school football: Lima Senior holds off Dunbar, 25-12

Lima Senior quarterback Zaveon Garner delivered for the Spartans. Making his first start under center this season, the junior Spartan signal caller rushed for 110 yards and passed for 85 to help the Spartans defeat Dayton Dunbar 25-12 in a non league affair Friday night. Lima Senior remains unbeaten on...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Ehrnsberger named Locos head coach

LIMA — The Executive Board of the Lima Locos have selected Chad Ehrnsberger as the team’s new head coach. He formerly served as the Locos head coach during the 2013-2016 seasons. During his tenure as head coach, the Locos won the league championship in 2015 and 36 Locos players were either drafted or signed Major League Baseball affiliated contracts.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following persons recently applied for marriage licenses at Allen County Probate Court:. Joshua Bowers and Andrea Croft, both of Lima; Michael Epley and Courtney Roeder, both of Lima; Eric Clark and Jodie Doner, both of Delphos; Dylan Shaffer and Alexandra Lammers, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tanner Mayer and Danielle Schramm, both of Elida; Clyde Yoder and Samantha Fruchey, both of Bluffton; Brandon Howard and Kiara Sauer, both of Lima; Michael Peitz and Kayla Von Seggern, both of Lima; William Haehn and Lisa Dickman, both of Delphos; Ellis Lloyd of Elida and Kelli Sorrell of Marion; Shawn Brinkman and Jennifer Stacy, both of Elida; Charles Arrick Jr. and Tamesha Finch, both of Lima; Theodore Gates and Myranda Schmidt, both of Lima; Maxwell Stout and Kaitlynn Ringo, both of Delphos; Kolton Keith of Alger and Kaylee Williams of Lima; James Schwartz and Alysa Wireman, both of Lima; Andrew Stevens and Cora Kielsmeier, both of Lima; Nickoli Sackinger and Ashlynn Veira, both of Lima; Brandon Fitch and Shelby Freytag, both of Lima; Chad Rode and Genevene Ramirez, both of Delphos; Kendervor Robinson Sr. and Angela Mize, both of Lima; Nathan Beggs and Scoutt Long, both of Delphos; Noah Tenney and Lauryn Barry, both of Lima; Lucas Kilgore and Jessica Lybarger, both of Lima; and Dustin Greer and Mallary Carney, both of Bluffton.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

David Trinko: Putting my labor into Labor Day weekend

It’s Labor Day weekend, that last hurrah of summer here in Northwest Ohio. It’s that last chance to relax and enjoy all the wonders of the hottest season here. Unfortunately, around my house, Labor Day weekend really focuses on the “labor” part of it. We just...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Monthly Allen County warning sirens test next Wednesday

LIMA — The Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management plans to perform a monthly test of all 50 community warning sirens in Allen County on Wednesday, September 7 at 12 p.m. The test will continue once a month on the first Wednesday. In case of a real emergency, sirens will prompt residents to go indoors and check local news media for information and instructions on necessary emergency actions.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

500 block of South Shawnee Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 100 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday. 500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday. 600 block of West Market Street, Lima —...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Schools need turnaround

LIMA — While signing into law the No Child Left Behind Act in 2002, former President George W. Bush said, “Every school has a job to do. And that’s to teach the basics and teach them well. If we want to make sure no child is left behind, every child must learn to read. And every child must learn to add and subtract. If, however, schools don’t perform, if, however, given the new resources, focused resources, they are unable to solve the problem of not educating their children, there must be real consequences.”
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Details emerge from scuffle at Lima Senior

LIMA — An altercation outside Lima Senior High School last Friday, which resulted in the suspension of three football players, reportedly started after an older man punched a woman who was waiting in her car, according to a police report of the incident filed by the Lima Police Department.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Women in business learn passion influences others

LIMA — Women are experiencing growth in business. In 1972 women-owned businesses only represented 4.6% of all businesses. In 2019 that number grew to 42% of all U.S. businesses. Women-owned businesses generated $1.9 trillion in revenue for the U.S. economy in 2019. At the Women in Business quarterly networking...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

The federal Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized updated versions of the COVID-19 booster shots targeting the newest omicron subvariant BA.5, which should start rolling out to pharmacies sometime after Labor Day weekend. The new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer are designed to improve the vaccine’s response to...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Gas prices on the mend

LIMA — What seemed like a never-ending story is officially taking a hopeful turn. Gas prices are slowly but surely trickling down. As people are traveling and celebrating the holiday weekend, prices of gas are noticeably decreasing. From almost $5 per gallon earlier this year to now a little...
LIMA, OH
