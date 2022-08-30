Zeriah Beason, a key rotational receiver for Washington State, ineligible to play in Cougs' season opener

Read full article on original website
In his first game as a Cougar, the transfer linebacker from Nevada had eight tackles, including three for loss, and made the game-saving interception in the waning moments. Henley stepped in front of a pass intended for Idaho’s Jermaine Jackson at the WSU 2 with just 12 seconds remaining.
PULLMAN – Washington State brought a healthy roster into its Week 1 matchup with Idaho. Only three players listed on the Cougars’ depth chart weren’t suited up when the team took the field for warmups at Gesa Field on Saturday evening. WSU played without backup left tackle...
PULLMAN – Washington State erased a 10-0 first-quarter deficit and overcame three fumbles to squeak out a 24-17 win over longtime rival Idaho in the 92nd edition of the Battle of the Palouse Saturday night at Martin Stadium. Making his first start for the Cougars, transfer quarterback Cameron Ward...
PULLMAN – The new coaches add intrigue to this Battle of the Palouse, but the game probably won’t be remembered as an interesting one. Washington State will have significant advantages all over the field against its farmland neighbors from Idaho. “When you play a FBS team, specifically a...
SEATTLE – Forgive me, Coug Nation, if I’m misrepresenting you. It’s just that I’ve always felt the Washington State experience was unique compared to that of the other Pac-12 schools. And I’m not talking about what happens between the lines in the sports world – I’m...
Clouds blew in during the first half of Eastern Washington’s 36-29 nonconference victory over Tennessee State on Saturday, bringing the first notable rain to Roos Field in some time. But in the third quarter the storms brought lightning, prompting a delay that Eagles coach Aaron Best – who has...
Though it might not be the most well-matched football game, it’s still a compelling matchup between these farmland foes, an interesting chapter in the long history of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry series. Optimism abounds on both sides of the border leading into Week 1 of the season. Washington State has a shiny new coaching staff, an entertaining new offense, a similarly stout defense and an invigorated perspective after a uniquely challenging 2021 season. Idaho rejuvenated its fan base this offseason, making a change in leadership and bringing in a staff that vows to return the Vandals to FCS prominence. The two fresh faces in charge of the programs – WSU’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck – are Wisconsin natives, first-time head coaches and friends who were co-workers at a couple of past coaching stops. “The first thing I did when Jason got the job,” Dickert said. “I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there for the first game?’ ” The game itself might not offer more than a small preview of the two rebuilt programs. WSU is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the win. But Pullman will be buzzing Saturday ahead of the first Battle of the Palouse football game since 2016. The atmosphere at Gesa Field should be memorable, and pregame festivities between the neighbors should be no doubt enjoyable.
Eastern Washington lost twice on its famous red home turf a year ago and in those games were two constants: a third-quarter drought from the Eagles’ offense and an onslaught of rushing yards from their opponent. Both factors were again at play in Eastern’s season opener Saturday at Roos...
PULLMAN – The two college football teams that share the Palouse are coming off similarly significant off-seasons. Washington State and Idaho spent the past nine months building their programs. The fan bases in Pullman and Moscow are feeling comparable levels of optimism and anticipation ahead of the 2022 season.
10:46 – Idaho 10, WSU 10: Gevani McCoy's fourth down pass is batted down by David Gusta and the Cougars will take over on their own 42. Vandals are now 2 of 4 on fourth down conversions. {{embed id=8169}}. Halftime. {{photo id=799658}}. Fumbles on consecutive drives wouldn't be the...
PULLMAN – The latest installment of the Battle of the Palouse may have been a showing for what will be a dominant Washington State defense. It could be a statement that Jason Eck will lead Idaho back to Big Sky prominence. If you're a Cougar fan there's one thing...
PULLMAN – As he walked through the doors of Washington State’s football facility on the first morning of fall camp, Renard Bell felt an overwhelming rush of “happiness and joy,” which brought him to tears. “Before I even made it to the locker room, I just...
Ranked 13th in the preseason FCS Stats Perform poll, Eastern Washington opens the season by hosting Tennessee State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney. This is the first matchup between the programs. Here are a few aspects to watch:. Will the Eagles rely more on the run...
MOSCOW, Idaho – In 2013, a struggling 2-3 Augustana team drove over from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Mankato, Minnesota, and put a scare into Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II with a 5-0 record. The Mavericks had to rally late to win 20-10. Afterward, the Minnesota State offensive coordinator sought out Augustana’s defensive coordinator.
Six years ago, recruiting websites didn’t have much to say about Gunner Talkington. Listed as a 5-foot-9, 176-pound quarterback, out of five stars – according to the site 247sports.com – Talkington got an “N/A.” No crystal ball prediction. No recruiting visits. It’s not a page...
