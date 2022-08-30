ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Zeriah Beason, a key rotational receiver for Washington State, ineligible to play in Cougs' season opener

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
 4 days ago
nbcrightnow.com

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Idaho

PULLMAN – The new coaches add intrigue to this Battle of the Palouse, but the game probably won’t be remembered as an interesting one. Washington State will have significant advantages all over the field against its farmland neighbors from Idaho. “When you play a FBS team, specifically a...
nbcrightnow.com

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State and Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse

Though it might not be the most well-matched football game, it’s still a compelling matchup between these farmland foes, an interesting chapter in the long history of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry series. Optimism abounds on both sides of the border leading into Week 1 of the season. Washington State has a shiny new coaching staff, an entertaining new offense, a similarly stout defense and an invigorated perspective after a uniquely challenging 2021 season. Idaho rejuvenated its fan base this offseason, making a change in leadership and bringing in a staff that vows to return the Vandals to FCS prominence. The two fresh faces in charge of the programs – WSU’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck – are Wisconsin natives, first-time head coaches and friends who were co-workers at a couple of past coaching stops. “The first thing I did when Jason got the job,” Dickert said. “I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there for the first game?’ ” The game itself might not offer more than a small preview of the two rebuilt programs. WSU is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the win. But Pullman will be buzzing Saturday ahead of the first Battle of the Palouse football game since 2016. The atmosphere at Gesa Field should be memorable, and pregame festivities between the neighbors should be no doubt enjoyable.
nbcrightnow.com

'We know each other inside and out': WSU's Jake Dickert, Idaho's Jason Eck crossed paths on road to becoming head coaches

MOSCOW, Idaho – In 2013, a struggling 2-3 Augustana team drove over from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Mankato, Minnesota, and put a scare into Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II with a 5-0 record. The Mavericks had to rally late to win 20-10. Afterward, the Minnesota State offensive coordinator sought out Augustana’s defensive coordinator.
