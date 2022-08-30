Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Related
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
wdrb.com
Neighbors oppose 'retreat center' for previously incarcerated men in southern Indiana
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The proposal for what Clark County has referred to as a "retreat center" is concerning neighbors in Marysville. Tony and Kim Cash of Freedom Lake Ministries have put in a zoning request to re-zone over 100 acres of land on Gilbert Road in Marysville to operate a "disciple-making ministry."
WLKY.com
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
Wave 3
Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Sellersburg officials hope new roundabout will attract more businesses
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials in Sellersburg hope a massive project under construction that will connect Highway 60 to Highway 311 helps the town realize its vision of attracting people to visit, work, play and live. Camp Run Parkway, right off of Highway 60, has been called the "road to...
wdrb.com
Engineer from Shelbyville credits UofL Speed School, River City Rocketry for NASA Artemis I role
Alora Mazarakis grew up in Shelbyville. Now she's a rocketeer aiming to put men and women on the Moon.
Wave 3
Officer involved crash on Westport Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
wdrb.com
Oldham County Courthouse project facing delays and rising costs
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are moving ahead to expand the Oldham County Courthouse, months after it landed at its final resting place. However, those plans will take longer to execute than originally expected. Despite the original $29 million price tag and expected completion date of the end of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
IMAGES | $48 million property hits the market in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Have you ever wondered what a $48 million property looked like? It turns out there's one in southern Indiana. Big Tree Farm in Santa Claus, Indiana, hit the market Thursday. It's 550 acres and comes with more than 50,000 square feet in buildings. The estate has...
wdrb.com
Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown
BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
Wave 3
Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
WLKY.com
Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
wvih.com
Body Found In Backyard
A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
Wave 3
Massive crowd for New Albany craft store liquidation sale
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment. Updated: 5 hours ago. Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four...
wdrb.com
JCPS announces several last-minute bus delays early Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as Jefferson County Public Schools continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard. A total of 16...
ISP: Mother, newborn 'doing great' after state trooper helps with unconventional birth
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — One Indiana State trooper's quick, fearless actions while a baby was being born in her arms saved the life of the mother and her newborn in southern Indiana. Trooper Mackenzi Alexander responded to a call around 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 of a woman in...
Wave 3
Kentucky Humane Society asking for donations as more animals from Eastern Ky. come in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more animals come in from Eastern Kentucky shelters, the Kentucky Humane Society is asking the public to consider donating. To compensate for the surplus of animals, KHS is in need of large towels and blankets (no sheets, pillowcases, or hand towels). In a Facebook post...
k105.com
Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.
A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County firefighters, EMS workers play extras in soon-to-be-released feature film
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Bullitt County firefighters could be in a new movie hitting the big screen. The Zoneton Fire Protection District said it's been sworn to secrecy until now, but, in early August, firefighters were asked to be background actors in a motion picture filmed, in part, in Louisville.
Comments / 0