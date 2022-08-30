ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wave 3

Apartments damaged, residents displaced in morning fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A fire at a building of an apartment complex in eastern Louisville Metro has displaced a number of tenants from their units. Just before 8:30 a.m., firefighters from Anchorage-Middletown and St. Matthews were called to Laurie Vallee Road in La Fontenay Apartments. Deputy Chief Kent Kruer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Floyd County, IN
Local
Indiana Government
New Albany, IN
Society
City
Albany, IN
Floyd County, IN
Society
Floyd County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Society
City
New Albany, IN
New Albany, IN
Government
Wave 3

Officer involved crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An off-duty officer was involved in an accident Saturday afternoon on Westport Road near Ahland. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the off-duty officer was traveling westbound on Westport Road and was hit by a woman traveling eastbound. The woman crossed the center median on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Oldham County Courthouse project facing delays and rising costs

LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Plans are moving ahead to expand the Oldham County Courthouse, months after it landed at its final resting place. However, those plans will take longer to execute than originally expected. Despite the original $29 million price tag and expected completion date of the end of...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Contaminant#County Government#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Cleanup#Fall Run Creek
wdrb.com

Hack shuts down internet for thousands across Bardstown

BARDSTWON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hacked heading into a holiday weekend. The digital network went down in the Bourbon Capital of the World on Friday. Thousands of people across Bardstown lost internet access, crippling servers at city and county agencies. Around 8 p.m. Friday night, Bardstown Connect's Facebook page posted an...
BARDSTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Shelby Park neighbors upset after multiple cars stolen in area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shelby Park neighbors are concerned after multiple car thefts have occurred in the area, with some happening in broad daylight. John Williams dropped his keys while on a jog in the neighborhood. Once Williams realized he didn’t have them, it was too late. His car was gone.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bullitt County firefighter injured in crash defying all odds

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — For Terrell Bryant, a Bullitt County firefighter that has spent the past three decades running into burning buildings, picking up change is now a grueling task. "Oh, I lost one," he tells his physical therapist, who encourages him to keep going, picking up coins and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
wdrb.com

Man found dead in backyard of home in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That's off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Body Found In Backyard

A man was found dead in the backyard of a home in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Friday evening. According to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Alicia Smiley, a report of a body found was called in before 7 p.m. in the 7600 block of Norwich Boulevard. That is off Greenwood Road between the Greenbelt Highway and Terry Road.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Massive crowd for New Albany craft store liquidation sale

Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment. Updated: 5 hours ago. Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four...
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

JCPS announces several last-minute bus delays early Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Thursday morning as Jefferson County Public Schools continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Thursday's delays were in addition to the expected delays posted on the recently launched JCPS bus delay dashboard. A total of 16...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield man dies while transporting building on Caney Creek Rd. Another man seriously injured.

A Leitchfield man has died and another man was seriously injured in an accident while moving a building on Caney Creek Road. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:10, Grayson County Deputies Nick Pruitt and Justin Cockerel, along with Sgt. Clay Boone, the Caneyville and Leitchfield Fire Departments and EMS responded to the accident in the 1900 block of Caney Creek Road, about 125 yards west of the Layman Road intersection.
LEITCHFIELD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy