Update on the 2022 North Dakota NFL rookies heading into the regular season

By Nick Jachim
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Opening week of the 2022 NFL regular season is approaching fast, and teams are cutting down their rosters to 53 players. With so many local North Dakota college players having been drafted or signed by teams this year, we decided to provide an update on where they all are before the start of the season!

Christian Watson, WR, NDSU, Green Bay Packers: A star from NDSU, the Packers traded up in the second round to draft the big and speedy Watson.

Watson suffered a minor knee injury at the beginning of the summer which required a minor surgery that caused him to miss the majority of off-season workouts and sit out of all three of the team’s preseason games.

The NDSU receiver has recently returned to practice as a full participant and has been making big plays for the offense.

Cordell Volson, G, NDSU, Cincinnati Bengals: Drafted in the fourth round by the Bengals, Volson has been in a training camp competition with Jackson Carman for the team’s starting Left Guard spot.

According to Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, Volson was officially named the team’s starting LG in the coach’s press conference on August 31.

Survey: North Dakotans are the hardest-working people in the nation

Matt Waletzko, T, UND, Dallas Cowboys: The UND tackle has been battling a shoulder injury he suffered early in the summer. After choosing to forgo surgery , Waletzko made his preseason debut in the Cowboys’ final preseason game against the Seahawks, playing the entire second half.

The Cowboys starting left tackle, Tyron Smith, suffered a serious injury that is expected to sideline him for a couple of months. First round pick, Tyler Smith, has been named the starter going forward, with Waletzko having a strong chance at being the backup.

Brayden Thomas, DE, NDSU, L os Angeles Rams : Signed as an undrafted free agent by the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Thomas is currently listed as the 3rd string outside linebacker and has played in all three of the teams preseason games.

Thomas was unfortunately waived by the Rams on August 30th but officially signed on to the team’s practice squad on August 31.

Sebastian Gutierrez, T, Minot State, Denver Broncos: Gutierrez was signed by the Broncos as an undrafted free agent and was a full participant in training camp and the preseason.

Gutierrez was waived by the team as they cut their roster down to 53 on August 29th. He’ll be looking to sign on with a team’s practice squad before the start of the season.

Luke Little, WR, UMary, Chicago Bears : Invited to the Bears Rookie Minicamp back in May, Little was not signed by the team and was not brought into any teams’ training camps.

