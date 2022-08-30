Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a Favor
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?
Texas Now Sending Migrants To Chicago And Mayor Lightfoot Is A Not Happy Camper
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
Interesting Places to Visit During Autumn in Chicago
There are plenty of interesting places to visit during the fall season in the Windy City and I’ll share with you those interesting places that are fun, entertaining, and educational in Chicago this autumn.
Chicago Residents Living in Highrise Urged to Turn Off Lights After 11:00pm
Chicagoans can help save migrating birds by turning off lights at night. For several months starting during the late summer, Chicagoans are encouraged to turn off their lights after 11:00pm if they live in high rise buildings. This can help prevent migrating birds from flying into their windows.
Aloha Poke Co. Expanding to Deerfield and Mt. Prospect
This will expand the company's hometown footprint to ten stores
fox32chicago.com
Shocking discovery: Human fetus found on sidewalk in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - It was a normal summer day in Chicago's Austin neighborhood, until someone made a shocking discovery: a human fetus just laying on a sidewalk. The fetus was found on the 6400 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue (near Narragansett) around 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, police said. Video from the...
Found restaurant to auction off front-of-house items in final month before closing
Amy Morton, owner and founder of Found Kitchen at 1631 Chicago Ave., knows it’ll be hard to say goodbye when her restaurant closes next month. So to make it a little easier, she’s going to let patrons keep a piece of the its history. “We are going to...
Popular Illinois Holiday Market Announces Opening Date & Brand New Location
Ever heard of Christkindlmarket? It's one of Chicago's most authentic traditional holiday markets around and offers incredible activities and vendors you've never seen before. I've been to this market one time and it was hands down one of the coolest, cultural places I've visited in Chicago. It's a winter wonderful event for adults, kids, and everybody who loves to be festive!
7-mile water trail explores hidden history, including Chicago’s only Black-owned marina
The African American Heritage Water Trail is encouraging people to reflect on history from a different perspective. “It uncovers at least 180 years worth of history. So, it ranges from the Underground Railroad to the civil rights movement to the birth of the environmental justice movement,” Lillian Holden, education outreach coordinator for Openlands, said The […]
One of America’s Best Fresh Seafood Waterfront Restaurants is in Illinois
Who says you need to be located on the ocean to have one of the best waterfront restaurants in America?. Obviously, it does help though. Considering this was the lone restaurant on the list from the folks at Thrillist that isn't located off a massive body of water. This one,...
One of the World’s Best Sandwiches is From an Illinois Restaurant
Anyone can make a sandwich. Seriously, I've watched my six-year-old son slather peanut butter and jelly in between two pieces of bread and call it done. However, there are big differences between just a sandwich and another that is considered one of the best in the entire world. According to...
Need to Get Away? Stay at the Coolest Retro Hotel in Illinois
Labor Day weekend is rapidly approaching and you just can't spend another few days at home, right?. If you haven't done anything or gone anywhere this summer, there's an excellent chance you may feel that way. I've been to a few different spots this season but I still feel like...
Will There Be a Fall or Winter Surge? Chicago's Top Doc Reveals What Concerns Her Most
Are Chicago-area health officials bracing for another fall or winter COVID surge? Chicago's top doctor said she's watching one thing in the coming months that could lead to a potential shift. In each of the last two winters, COVID cases and hospitalizations have dramatically spiked in the state of Illinois,...
Irene’s Finer Diner Coming to North Center in Familiar Spot
The owner's family ran a restaurant in the same building for over 25 years
Spotted In Chicago: The City's Hottest Celebrity Sightings
Celebs can't get enough of the Windy City. Here's what the stars have been up to in Chicago lately. Kelly Clarkson at RPM Steak View this post on Instagram A post shared by Headliner...
Bob Newhart’s Bizarre Commute Home To Edgewater Took Him WAY Out Of His Way
EDGEWATER — As city commutes go, Bob Hartley might have had the strangest. Hartley — a fictional psychologist who was played by award-winning comedian Bob Newhart on his show set in Chicago from 1972-78 — walked across multiple Downtown bridges in opposite directions before ultimately heading to Evanston. He then got off the “L” and walked 6.5 miles back to an Edgewater condo building, where he purportedly lived on the show.
Chicago will see above normal temps for Sept. and Fall
HERE’S WHAT’S INTERESTING—THE VERY PATTERN driving record heat in the West is to TEMPER THE WARMTH IN CHICAGO–while sustaining a comfortably warm temp regime we move toward and through the upcoming Labor Day weekend and into the opening days of September 2022 and the three-month climatological Fall period (Sept, Oct and Nov 2022).
CBRE Arranges Sale of 356-Unit Residences at Merrillville Lakes in Indiana
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — CBRE’s Indianapolis/Louisville multifamily team, in partnership with CBRE National Senior Housing, has arranged the sale of Residences at Merrillville Lakes. Located in Merrillville, near the Illinois border south of Chicago, the active adult community features 356 units averaging 890 square feet. The seller was an...
'Money for Mongo': Event held in Schaumburg to raise money for former Bears player battling ALS
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family. The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
Here’s Where To Get The Decadent Chocolate Cake From The Bear Right Here In Chicago
Loaf Lounge recently opened in Avondale, and they’re already famous for their chocolate cake. That’s because owner Sarah Mispagel served as a consultant on The Bear, the wildly popular FX show starring Jeremy Allen White, and created the incredible cake that Marcus (played by Lionel Boyce) makes on screen. Now, Loaf Lounge is selling slices of that iconic, and delicious chocolate cake for $7.50. If you’re a fan of the show and have been dreaming about the rich chocolate cake, head over to the small but mighty new cafe. The cake isn’t the only thing on the menu. Filled with amazing fresh loaves of bread, pastries, (An almond bear claw, chocolate croissants, and more), and coffee from Logan Square’s Four Letter Word, Loaf Lounge has it all.
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
