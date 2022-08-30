Read full article on original website
SIX Swiss reports double-digit decline in crypto volumes
Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a fat change in trading activities for August 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
DappRadar Report: DeFi TVL is $250 billion less than its peak
The crypto industry is still feeling the effects of several breaches, including the Solana wallet attack, the Acala and Nomad exploits, and the Tornado Cash sanctions. Consequently, it isn’t surprising that the market is still bearish with the dapp activity decreased to the lowest level in the whole year.
Romanian crypto exchange TOKERO to raise €1.5m for a 10% stake
“We currently aim at raising €1.5 million for 10% shares, out of which half is already secured, in order to continue building what we call the “TOKERO ecosystem”. TOKERO, the Romanian crypto exchange formerly known as LDV Exchange, has reportedly hit the €2.5 million turnover milestone, 125 times higher in comparison to the €20,000 turnover recorded in 2019.
Ex-Morgan Stanley Kevin Lepsoe launches Infinity Exchange to disrupt crypto fixed income markets
The firm is introducing the concept of a Floating Rate with a zero bid-offer used for both lending and borrowing. It also wants to launch the first complete yield curve in DeFi with both floating and fixed rates, enabling traders to hedge their basis/rates risk and speculate along the entire length of the maturity curve.
Mercury Digital Assets invests in crypto data analytics RiskSmith
“We see great value in how RiskSmith solves the pain points of individual investors of digital assets.”. Mercury Digital Assets has invested in a million-dollar pre-seed funding round for RiskSmith, a professional-grade portfolio toolkit for individual investors. Mercury is a digital asset and cryptocurrency trading technology provider with a team...
Pezesha raises $11m from Women’s World Banking and Cardano-linked IOG
The new startup offers a B2B digital lending infrastructure focused on providing affordable working capital to financially excluded SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa. Pezesha, a Pan-African embedded finance fintech, has raised $11 Million in a a pre-series A investment round led by Women’s World Banking Capital Partners II (WWBCP II), with participation of IOG, co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, who is also co-founder of Cardano.
