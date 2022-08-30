ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
financefeeds.com

SIX Swiss reports double-digit decline in crypto volumes

Switzerland’s principal exchange has experienced a fat change in trading activities for August 2022, according to its latest report. The broader digital-asset market remaining bearish and the recent selloffs have also contributed to the disappointing crypto figures, the report suggested. The Swiss Stock Exchange saw bleak trading results with...
STOCKS
financefeeds.com

DappRadar Report: DeFi TVL is $250 billion less than its peak

The crypto industry is still feeling the effects of several breaches, including the Solana wallet attack, the Acala and Nomad exploits, and the Tornado Cash sanctions. Consequently, it isn’t surprising that the market is still bearish with the dapp activity decreased to the lowest level in the whole year.
STOCKS
financefeeds.com

Romanian crypto exchange TOKERO to raise €1.5m for a 10% stake

“We currently aim at raising €1.5 million for 10% shares, out of which half is already secured, in order to continue building what we call the “TOKERO ecosystem”. TOKERO, the Romanian crypto exchange formerly known as LDV Exchange, has reportedly hit the €2.5 million turnover milestone, 125 times higher in comparison to the €20,000 turnover recorded in 2019.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Group#Admirals Group As#Fintech
financefeeds.com

Mercury Digital Assets invests in crypto data analytics RiskSmith

“We see great value in how RiskSmith solves the pain points of individual investors of digital assets.”. Mercury Digital Assets has invested in a million-dollar pre-seed funding round for RiskSmith, a professional-grade portfolio toolkit for individual investors. Mercury is a digital asset and cryptocurrency trading technology provider with a team...
MARKETS
financefeeds.com

Pezesha raises $11m from Women’s World Banking and Cardano-linked IOG

The new startup offers a B2B digital lending infrastructure focused on providing affordable working capital to financially excluded SMEs in Sub-Saharan Africa. Pezesha, a Pan-African embedded finance fintech, has raised $11 Million in a a pre-series A investment round led by Women’s World Banking Capital Partners II (WWBCP II), with participation of IOG, co-founded by Charles Hoskinson, who is also co-founder of Cardano.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy