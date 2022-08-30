ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elyria, OH

NJ.com

Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio

A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
BAYONNE, NJ
Cleveland.com

Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
CLEVELAND, OH

