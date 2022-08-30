Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO