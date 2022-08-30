Read full article on original website
Newton Falls police worker accused of double dipping pay
A member of the Newton Falls Police Department has been accused of receiving pay for time not worked.
Man wanted in Bayonne strong-armed robbery is arrested in Ohio
A man wanted for a strong-armed robbery in a Bayonne parking lot last November has been arrested in Cleveland, Ohio, authorities said. Members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) arrested Gustavo Monteiro, 27, Thursday, authorities in Ohio said. At the time of his arrest Thursday, he was carrying a loaded gun with an extended magazine.
Morning Journal
Lorain vs. Elyria football: Pioneers shut out Titans for second straight year
For the past two years, Elyria’s defense has had Lorain’s number. Sept. 3, the Pioneers shut out the Titans, 26-0, in their home opener. Lance Glover, Elyria’s running back, scored three touchdowns in the first half, rushing for 139 yards. He totaled 175 rushing yards on the day.
Lorain kennel full, may euthanize for first time in years
Due to overcrowding at the Lorain County Dog Kennel, three pups were set to be euthanized if they weren't adopted by Friday afternoon. But they "got a reprieve" after several adopters stepped up, Dog Warden Tim Pihlblad told FOX 8 Friday. They helped relieve the kennel's capacity — at least for today, he said.
cleveland19.com
Civil settlement reached with May 2020 George Floyd protesters in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorneys representing a dozen protesters who filed civil suits following the May 2020 demonstrations in downtown Cleveland announced a settlement has been reached. More than 60 people were arrested in downtown Cleveland during the May 30, 2020 protests in response to the Minneapolis police-involved death...
Girl, 15, arrested at school for throwing cement at car, spitting at teacher: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Criminal damaging: Southington Road. At 11 a.m. Aug. 26, officers were dispatched to Greenview School, 14201 Southington Road, to investigate a complaint of a student causing a disturbance. Officers learned that a 15-year-old girl had thrown a loose piece of cement at a car and, when questioned about damaging vehicles, spit at a teacher.
cleveland19.com
Scam that cheated Northeast Ohio employee out of $600 started with text posing as boss
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An worker for one of Northeast Ohio’s largest employers was recently scammed out of hundreds of dollars. She told police it all started with a text she thought was from her boss. It’s a con our Cuyahoga County Scam Squad partners like Sue McConnell at...
Cashier says she accidentally shot customer
The Akron Police Department is investigating a shooting at a convenience store. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Thursday on Lovers Ln.
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberation continues in trial for Cleveland man accused in quadruple murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury deliberation is continuing in the trial for a Cleveland man accused of killing four people in 2019. Closing arguments wrapped Thursday, and the jury is expected to deliberate through Friday afternoon. Prosecutors said Armond Johnson Sr. shot two adults and set a deadly fire on...
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
Trumbull County prosecutors say a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time.
Woman arrested for Elyria man’s murder
Elyria police announced Thursday they have a woman in custody in the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his home.
It’s in Lake Erie. It was likely in Wendy’s burgers. Why are we seeing so much E. coli? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Heavy rain caused the second combined sewer overflow at Edgewater Beach this month. And E. coli infections have sickened 23 Ohioans. We’re talking about Lake Erie and Wendy’s on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
OVI checkpoint happening Friday night in Warren
An OVI checkpoint is happening Friday night in Trumbull County.
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
VIDEO: Ohio auto parts store on fire, collapses
FOX 8 Video shows a Cleveland auto parts store on fire and collapsing.
Man rams car into another car in driveway; resident accuse neighbor’s guest of eating her tomatoes: Brook Park police blotter
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Criminal damaging, trespassing, menacing: Michael Drive. Police are looking for a 30-year-old Cleveland man who created a disturbance on Harrison Drive at about 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16, then drove to a house on Michael and caused more trouble there. It’s unknown how the man caused...
State probe finds Ohio Lottery Commission workers assigned to JACK Thistledown Racino received nearly $30,000 for time not worked
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nine Ohio Lottery Commission employees falsified time cards, earning nearly $30,000 in pay and benefits for time not worked at the JACK Thistledown Racino, according to an Ohio Inspector General report. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, which is charged with investigating fraud and waste...
cleveland19.com
Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter accused of killing roommate
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Grand Jury indicted a Cleveland firefighter accused of fatally shooting his roommate at their apartment in April. Kevin McCarthy, 25, was indicted on the charge of reckless homicide for the April 14 shooting. Willoughby police said MCarthy called 911 at 8:16 p.m. saying...
