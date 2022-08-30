ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth

For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Traffic
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
City
International Falls, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays

Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics

Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus

Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin

For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
WISCONSIN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?

It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?

Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million

This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

ABOUT

Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://squatchrocks.com

