Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Highway 37 Roundabout On Iron Range Near Duluth Reopens
Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to a traffic control change that's occurred at a busy intersection along Highway 37. Work crews have spend the summer constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 37 and County Road 7, which has necessitated some closures, a lane diversion, and a detour. Now - as work progresses - some of those closures are ending.
Minnesota + Wisconsin Drivers Must Obey Left Lane Law, Regardless Of Speed Limit
With Labor Day weekend upon us, traffic on Minnesota and Wisconsin highways will be busier than normal. Of course, that is the case many times throughout the year for a variety of reasons. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation used Labor Day Weekend as the perfect opportunity to remind motorists of...
Portion of Duluth’s Hartley Park Parking Lot and Old Hartley Road Trailhead Remain Closed
As summer winds down across the Northland, there are still several projects taking place across the area that are providing varying levels of inconvenience for motorists and residents. A new project began this week near Hartley Park in Duluth that will have an impact on both Hartley Park and an...
Hop Aboard This Classic Minnesota Steam Engine This Fall In Duluth
For the first time after a two-year hiatus, you can ride on a classic steam engine on the Lake Superior Railroad from Duluth to Two Harbors. The steam engine is the Duluth, Missabe & Iron Range No. 332 (also known as Duluth & Northeastern 28) and it will be running along the tracks from Duluth to Two Harbors from the first time since 2019. There were plans to operate with passengers in 2020, however, the plans were put on pause due to the pandemic. The locomotive went through inspections in 2021 and it was discovered that there were cracks near the mud ring in the firebox, according to trains.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Duluth Twin Ports Interchange Project Facing Supply Chain-Related Delays
Recently, the Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a drone video that provided a glimpse of how the work on the Twin Ports Interchange project has been coming along. They also announced a public update on the ongoing project would be held on August 29. That meeting did take place and unfortunately MnDOT had some disappointing news to share in regard to the project timeline.
NWS Duluth Shares Spooky Snow Statistics
Sadly, summer is coming to an end and fall is in the air. Fall brings fun and festive activities but it is hard to enjoy them at times knowing winter is right around the corner. Now, that the end of summer is near, it is interesting to look back and...
Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Announces UMD Bulldog Fan Parking Permit
Everyone who attends a UMD Bulldogs game at Amsoil Arena knows that part of the evening will involve paying to park if you park in Duluth Entertainment Convention Center lot. While that will still be the case this year and beyond, the DECC has announced an option that will at least allow UMD season ticket holders to save money over the course of the season.
Heads Up Minnesota + Wisconsin Snowmobilers! Polaris Warns 230,000 Snowmobiles Pose Fire Risk
Northland snowmobilers who own a Polaris sled will want to check the details on the "stop ride/stop sale" order that the company issued Tuesday. Polaris made their customers and dealers aware of a potential fire hazard involving 230,000 of their snowmobiles. The issue involves degraded fuel in gas tanks, especially after extended storage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Apartment Buildings Within Walking Distance of University of Minnesota Duluth Campus
Looking for a place to stay other than the dorms? Here are some options of apartment complexes near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus. Chester Grove Apartments is located between St. Scholastica & UMD. They offer 1 or 2-bedroom apartments ranging from 480-960 square feet. Amenities include off-street parking, laundry, garages, bike racks, and access to public transportation.
Town Of Superior Fire Department Receives $10,000 Donation For AED’s
Keeping people safe. That's the ultimate goal of the police, fire, and emergency departments in the Northland. Now thanks to a generous donation, one of those organizations will be able to better serve our region with the emergency equipment they need. The Town of Superior Fire Department was recently awarded...
What To Do About Damaged + Faded License Plates In Wisconsin
For a variety of reasons, I've spent a lot of time noticing license plates. Living in a border community like the Twin Ports, we really have access to seeing a wide variety of license plates from a number of different states. Obviously Minnesota and Wisconsin plates are heavy in that mix, but our area sees a lot of Michigan, North and South Dakota, Illinois, and Iowa plates, too.
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sold! The Historic Cutler Mansion in Duluth Originally Listed For $849,900
Built in 1912, the Cutler Mansion is one the most recognizable houses in the Duluth. It features a limestone facade and sits on a nice corner lot. It's not often that a piece of history is available to purchase, but this property hit the market in April, 2022, for $849,000.
Bottoms Up! Study Reveals Most Popular Shots in Minnesota and Wisconsin
If you go out to the bars or even to parties, chances are that shots were involved at some point, or at least being offered. Of course, everyone has their favorite shot and they always love to have others try it as well. But, what is the most popular shot...
How Does This Summer Compare To Last Year?
Sadly, summer is coming to an end. Although we may have a few nice days left in the forecast, hot and scorching weather is likely done for the year. Sigh. WDIO Meteorologist Brandon Weatherz weighed in on this fact with an interesting statistic of his own on Tuesday (August 30th). Depending on how you feel about hot weather, you may or may not be a fan of what he has to say.
Man’s Body Discovered At Barkers Island Marina In Superior
A man was at the Barkers Island Marikna on Tuesday, August 30 to do some routine maintenance on his boat when he discovered a red jacket floating in the water. He grabbed a pole to retrieve the jacket when he discovered it was actually a body in the water. The gentleman contacted management at the marina who then called 911.
Wisconsin + Minnesota Make Top 10 List For Animal Collisions
Most of us have had a close call while driving in Minnesota or Wisconsin. Deer in the road, an occasional bear, and of course those suicidal squirrels that can't quite figure out if they want to cross the street or not. I tend to be pretty paranoid about deer when...
Historic Minnesota Home By Glensheen Architect Hits The Market For $1.35 Million
This Minnesota Mansion is 139 years old and was built by the same architect that designed the Glensheen historic estate. The Minnesota home has 8200 square feet, 6 Bedrooms, and 5 Bathrooms, was built in 1883 and is listed at $1,350,000. You can find the home at 490 Summit Avenue in Saint Paul. The coolest thing about this home is it was designed by the same architect that designed the historic Glensheen estate.
WATCH: Flash Flooding Shuts Down Minnesota State Fair Saturday
Minnesota State Fair Goers ran for cover as flash flooding hit the twin cities area. While enjoying food, shopping, and music, thousands of people ran for cover. According to Music in Minnesota, the storm hit just before 9pm on Saturday night (August 27th). FOX9 tweeted out the severe thunderstorm warning and possible tornado spin-ins:
Warning To Duluth – Superior Area Dog Owners From Vet Medical Team
While we were talking with Animal Allies today, Nicole brought up a reminder for dog owners to be proactive with protecting their furry family members as their medical team has seen an uptick in disease. The Animal Allies medical team takes in stray or surrendered pets and gives them a...
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
585K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0