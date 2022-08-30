ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilary Duff’s Daughter Embarrasses Her Mom to Her Entire Camp With TMI Story: ‘Don’t Trust Your Kids’

This is what parenthood is made of! Hilary Duff shared a hilarious text from her assistant after her daughter, Banks, embarrassed the starlet to the little one's soccer camp on Monday, August 29.

“Banks told a story at camp,” the text from Hilary’s assistant read, that she later shared via Instagram. “‘My mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea … that’s what happens when you make bad chicken.'”

The Lizzie McGuire alum got a kick out of the incident and added the text to the screenshot, “Whoaaa! Don’t trust your kids! Homegirl ousted me to the soccer coaches.” She later shared a sweet picture of her eldest daughter on her swings, while referring to her as the “rat.”

Hilary and her husband, Matthew Koma , expanded their family after welcoming Banks, 3, in October 2018, nearly three years before giving birth to their daughter May James, 1. The former Disney star shares her eldest child, son Luca Cruz, 10, with ex-husband Mike Comrie , whom they welcomed during their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0scDu7_0hbSMCq100 When it comes to parenting , the How I Met Your Father actress gets help when her schedule gets hectic but prefers to be a hands-on momma. "It's a learning curve to throw a newborn into the mix. A lot of people have been like, 'That third kid really gets you.' And they're right!" she told People in May 2021, after giving birth to May James. "I'm so in love with all my kids, and I love this mayhem."

Even back then, Hilary’s kids had no shame in the honesty game and said whatever came to mind. “I love when everyone's full of energy and the house is buzzing,” she continued. “You never know what the day is going to bring or what your kid's going to say. We're in the thick of it, and it feels good."

When it comes to coparenting with the hubby, Hilary can’t help but gush over the musician’s love for their kids . The former Disney star has expressed on multiple occasions that Matthew is the biggest helping hand while raising the three children and has shared personal stories with her online fans.

“The fact that you hopped out of a car that was in bumper to bumper and ran a mile and a half up hill through traffic at JFK to make a flight last night after playing a show in Philly sums up what you do for us,” her 2022 Father’s Day tribute read via Instagram . “You’re never not trying. I have so much peace knowing we are and always will be top of mind for you,” she gushed. “Thank you for being the calm, sensitive one. Thank you for all of your love and weirdness. You do it for me babe.”

