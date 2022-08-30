Read full article on original website
Look: USC's defense scores 3 touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in first game of Lincoln Riley era
Caleb Williams and USC's offense captured most of the headlines heading into their 2022 season opener vs. Rice. But the Trojans' defense stole the show. Lincoln Riley and Alex Grinch's revamped defense came up with three touchdowns - all on pick-sixes - in just over two quarters of play ...
theScore
Report: Eagles claim Sermon off waivers
The Philadelphia Eagles claimed former San Francisco 49ers running back Trey Sermon off waivers Thursday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Sermon was released by the 49ers on Wednesday after just one season. The Eagles and 49ers discussed a trade...
theScore
Report: Bulls' Lonzo Ball doubtful for start of season
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to miss training camp and is considered doubtful for the beginning of the regular season due to persistent pain in his left knee, sources told ESPN's Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne. Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery in January. The Bulls initially slated a recovery...
theScore
Zaidi: Giants would 'love' to have Pederson back in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are hoping their partnership with All-Star outfielder Joc Pederson lasts more than one season. Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed the club and Pederson have discussed a new deal to keep the 30-year-old in the Bay Area beyond the 2022 campaign. "We'd love to...
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
theScore
Commanders place Robinson on non-football injury list
The Washington Commanders placed running back Brian Robinson Jr. on the non-football injury list on Thursday. Robinson, 23, was shot twice as the victim of an attempted robbery or carjacking last Sunday. He'll miss the first four weeks of the regular season and is eligible to return in Week 5.
theScore
Yankees' Benintendi set for MRI after exiting with wrist injury
The New York Yankees announced outfielder Andrew Benintendi exited Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field with a wrist injury. X-rays came back negative, but he is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said postgame that Benintendi felt a "pop" in his...
theScore
5 craziest things from outrageous UNC-Appalachian State game
Everyone in the state of North Carolina needs to take a deep breath and relax after the incredible scenes from Boone on Saturday. It's only Sept. 3, but the contest between North Carolina and Appalachian State might already have a stranglehold on game of the season, with the back-and-forth affair producing a combined 124 points and endless late drama.
theScore
Week 1 overreactions to Saturday's biggest college football games
Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is finally upon us, with a number of big matchups going off Saturday. Naturally, it's time to overreact about the state of each team. Below, theScore identifies those bound for glory and those that might need to apologize to their fanbases. Georgia...
theScore
CFP board approves 12-team playoff format starting by 2026
The College Football Playoff board of managers has unanimously approved an expansion to a 12-team format starting by the 2026 season, the board announced Friday. "This is an historic and exciting day for college football," CFP board of managers chairman and Mississippi State president Mark Keenum said in a statement. "More teams, more participation, and more excitement are good for our fans, alumni, and student-athletes."
theScore
Rookie Strider breaks Braves record with 16 Ks vs. Rockies
Move over John Smoltz, the mustache is taking over. Spencer Strider set a new Atlanta Braves record for strikeouts in a single game, recording 16 Ks over eight innings Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. Smoltz previously held the Atlanta-era record with 15, which the Hall of Famer accomplished on two...
theScore
Tigers' Meadows opens up about mental health struggles
Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows revealed Friday that his extended absence this season has in part been due to mental health struggles. Meadows detailed what has made 2022 a challenging season for him in a statement on Twitter and thanked the Tigers organization for its understanding and support. This season...
theScore
Giants acquire former top prospect Brinson from Astros
The San Francisco Giants acquired outfielder Lewis Brinson from the Houston Astros, the Giants announced Thursday. San Francisco sent cash considerations to the Astros in the deal. Brinson was also selected to the active major-league roster. The post-deadline deal for the former top prospect is allowed because Brinson wasn't on...
Rays beat Yankees again, shave another game in AL East
Corey Kluber pitched seven stellar innings and the host Tampa Bay Rays moved within four games of the slumping New
theScore
Ngannou eyes early 2023 return from knee surgery
UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is eyeing an early 2023 return to the Octagon following knee surgery, he told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Ngannou is set to meet with his doctor this week before moving into a pre-training camp, Raimondi adds. The heavyweight champ said he likely won't return earlier due to his conditioning.
theScore
Mariners hand Tigers 18th shutout loss, complete sweep
DETROIT (AP) — Julio Rodriguez and Ty France hit back-to-back home runs in the third inning and the Seattle Mariners completed a three-game series sweep by defeating the Detroit Tigers 7-0 on Thursday. France and Curt Casali drove in two runs apiece as the Mariners won for the sixth...
theScore
Jets sign Gagner to 1-year contract
The Winnipeg Jets have signed veteran center Sam Gagner to a one-year contract worth $750,000, the team announced Friday. Gagner has spent the last two-plus seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2021-22, he notched 31 points in 81 games while averaging 13 minutes per contest and winning 46.7% of his draws.
NHL・
theScore
Report: Titans' Landry suffers torn ACL
Tennessee Titans pass-rusher Harold Landry is expected to miss the entire 2022 season after suffering a torn ACL in Wednesday's practice, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Landry is coming off his first Pro Bowl season after he recorded a career-high 12 sacks in 2021. The Titans rewarded the linebacker with a five-year, $87.5-million contract this offseason.
theScore
Celtics' Gallinari diagnosed with torn ACL
Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn ACL, the team announced. Gallinari injured his left knee while playing for Italy on Saturday in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia. It was initially believed he had suffered a torn meniscus until he received further evaluation with the Celtics, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
