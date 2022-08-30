Read full article on original website
Kate Moss’s Guide to Restorative Wellness and Cool-Girl Beauty
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “I’ve been meditating, doing yoga, just being much healthier,” says Kate Moss with a smile. At 48, the British supermodel and style icon’s lifestyle is a far cry from the one she became known for during her rise to fame. Nowadays, she’s embracing a more intentional, self-care-focused attitude and channeling it into her new wellness brand, Cosmoss. “I was taking better care of myself, I was trying new things…all of this stuff that can make you more grounded and balanced,” explains Moss of the inspiration behind her new venture, “so that’s what I wanted to bring into my products.”
Watch out Elon Musk, H&M is calling dibs on Mars with a Studio collection that takes the idea of post-COVID escapism to extremes. “We talked so much about the new reality and how to dress for the future,” explained Ann-Sofie Johansson on a call from Stockholm. Is Mars a new utopia? Are we going to live there? And is that actually an option? These were some rhetorical questions the team tackled as they considered future dressing. Cue glitter boots meant to resemble moon dust and an asymmetric silver dress, which referenced the retro-futurism of space-age designers like André Courrèges and Paco Rabanne and, more recently, Loewe.
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
Jennifer Lopez Confirms Milky Nails Are the New French Manicure
For her second marriage celebration with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez remained as true to herself as she did at her previous wedding in Las Vegas. And we’re not just referring to her gorgeous Ralph Lauren design (and its feathered train), but her bridal manicure. While most brides opt for...
The Collector Who Stores Her Issey Miyake Collection in Her Couch
Arianna Aviram, a 28-year-old New York–based merchandiser, is internet famous. Well, niche internet famous, specifically within the archival-fashion world. She cuts a striking figure, resembling a Pre-Raphaelite beauty with delicate but severe features and a head of orange waves that reach her chest and blunt Bettie Page bangs. She’s always dressed exclusively in larger-than-life clothes by a Japanese designer from her extensive archive. “Edgy Tatooine architectural princess, but one who doesn’t need to be saved,” she says to describe her style.
Stylist Kate Young’s Vintage Jewellery Obsession Inspired This Chic Collab
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Celebrity stylist Kate Young has created some of the most iconic looks we’ve seen on the red carpet in recent memory, and knows better than anyone how jewelry can provide the perfect finishing touch to a showstopping look. At this year’s SAG Awards, she dressed Selena Gomez in a dazzling Bulgari Serpenti choker. At the BAFTAs, Sienna Miller embodied effortless chic in diamond tassels by Boucheron. And who could forget Margot Robbie in her Van Cleef & Arpels Zip necklace at the 2015 Oscars?
36 of the Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Moments of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Emily Ratajkowski Embraces Back-to-School Dressing in Her Own Way
Babe, wake up. It’s September. The month that evokes a familiar, fresh start feeling even in those who left their textbooks behind long ago. Emily Ratajowski’s latest look combines the current back-to-school vibe with her signature sultry twist. In her latest Instagram Story posts, the 32-year-old model and...
Timothée Chalamet Debuts His Most Daring Red Carpet Look Yet
Timothée Chalamet is no stranger to a bold red carpet look. Ever since his first major red carpet tour promoting his Oscar-nominated romance Call Me by Your Name, the 26-year-old actor has showcased his playful eye for style and love for a razor-sharp cut, whether the bejeweled Louis Vuitton harness he wore to the 2019 Golden Globes, or the satin Prada workwear jacket and Cartier brooch he stepped out in at the 2020 Oscars.
Fit for Royalty: Shop the Jeans Worn by Princess Diana, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Custom gowns and crown jewels often steal the spotlight, but the everyday, less-is-more outfits worn by royals are just as worthy of attention. After all, there’s certainly an art to elevating casual outfits, and our three favorite royals—Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, and Meghan Markle (yes, she is forever royalty, in my opinion)—have mastered the sartorial craft.
This Was the Summer of Street Style Vintage
Everything old is new again, the saying goes. Celebs have surely taken the aphorism to heart this summer. Wearing rare and covetable vintage designer pieces for, say, a trip to the grocery store or chilling by the pool has become a key trend. That’s right, a ’90s-era Jean Paul Gaultier slip dress or a Tom Ford-era Gucci bag is no longer reserved for major moments like the red carpet or music videos. The summer of 2022 has been all about casual vintage glamor.
My Quest for a Fashion Velcro Sneaker
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oh, the satisfying crunch of a Velcro sneaker! That very onomatopoeic crunnnnnch signifies easy, breezy, and no-nonsense comfort. But while the sound might suggest orthopedic bliss, the shoe itself? It’s the very definition of unsexy, practically visual birth control for your hooves. (Maybe that’s the reason it’s usually beloved by children or those of advanced years.)
Meet Fashion Roadman, Fashion Critic for a New Generation
This article originally appeared on Vogue Business. To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Is fashion getting worse? Who is Rei Kawakubo? What is fashion week?. Fashion journalist Odunayo (Ayo) Ojo has amassed over 90,000 subscribers and 3 million views on his YouTube channel, Fashion Roadman, by answering...
Vogue’s September Dress Edit Has Arrived
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter the occasion or season, there are always plenty of opportunities to wear a dress and, of course, an overwhelming amount of options from which to pick. And since there really is no bad time of year to invest in one, we’ve put together a monthly edit of our favorite dresses you can shop right now.
Rihanna Steps Out In Another Winning Vintage Jersey
Rihanna stepped out in a head-turning XXL look last night in New York City. She opted for baggy wide-leg light wash jeans that ever-so artfully broke at the ankle to reveal a pair of lace-up pointy-toe heels, a Tiffany & Co. jewelry, and an oversized royal blue jersey that had “No Limit” emblazoned in red on the front. (The red seamlessly went with RiRi’s tiny red Balenciaga bag). The vintage top is merch from No Limit Records, which was founded in 1994 by Master P.
24 Hours of Choreo and Chilling With Twice
Ever spent 24 hours with a nine-person pop sensation before? Well, you’re in luck, because that’s exactly what Vogue recently did with the South Korean girl group Twice, tagging along as they shot a brand-new video in Seoul. While hair and makeup commenced, the members of Twice chatted...
Take Flight in the Season’s Best Bomber Jackets
Dressing for in-between seasons doesn’t have to be a total dilemma for your wardrobe; lightweight outerwear offers endless layering potential. A perennial staple in this category is, of course, the bomber for women, beloved for its unique yet flattering silhouette and its range of stylistic opportunities. Oversized, cropped, khaki, or leather, the best bomber jackets for women are a prized piece of smart-casual outerwear for fall. The jacket style’s natural ability to make any outfit look and feel cool is one of the many reasons why this wardrobe staple has the seal of approval from fashion’s chicest insiders, from street style stars to models off duty. You can always spot a bomber on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week when the weather teeters in temperature. The trend was also spotted on the FW22 runways—who can forget Prada’s feathery take? The best bomber jackets for women go effortlessly well with more paired-down pieces like baggy denim or cargo pants but also looks perfectly polished placed over a slip dress. Toughen up the look in a lug-sole boot, or dress it up with a flirty cocktail shoe.
How Season 2 of Industry Captures Stealth-Wealth Style
The HBO Max drama Industry is not a show about fashion. At least, not at first glance. The techno-soundtracked banking drama, which is currently airing its second season, showcases a sea of gray and blue suits, often worn underneath the clinical glow of fluorescent office lighting in London. The drab power dressing makes sense in a world unabashedly focused on money and power. American expat Harper, the rookie protagonist, is far more concerned with throwing her direct manager under the bus to higher-ups at Pierpoint & Co. (the show’s fictional trading company) than the fit or trendiness of her suits. There are tons of calf-length pencil skirts, patent-leather flats, and Windsor-knot pinstripe ties. This is Industry in a nutshell: stealth style, worn by stealth social climbers.
Hair Legend Sam McKnight Expands His Cool-Girl Product Line
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There’s not much that Sam McKnight doesn’t know about hair. The famed hairstylist cut his teeth working with the likes of Princess Diana, has coiffed the locks of every single supermodel, and is still one of Kate Moss’s longtime collaborators. Fans of his Hair by Sam McKnight styling products —there are four, from Lazy Girl dry shampoo to the Cool Girl texture mist—can now add his magic touch to their shower routine, too, thanks to his new range of shampoos, conditioners and hair masks.
Naomi Watts’s Choppy Bob Is Perfect for an Autumn Refresh
What better way to mark a new season than with a fresh haircut? Naomi Watts got the memo—at least if a photograph posted by her hairstylist, Renato Campora, is anything to go by. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The actor...
