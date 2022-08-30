Dressing for in-between seasons doesn’t have to be a total dilemma for your wardrobe; lightweight outerwear offers endless layering potential. A perennial staple in this category is, of course, the bomber for women, beloved for its unique yet flattering silhouette and its range of stylistic opportunities. Oversized, cropped, khaki, or leather, the best bomber jackets for women are a prized piece of smart-casual outerwear for fall. The jacket style’s natural ability to make any outfit look and feel cool is one of the many reasons why this wardrobe staple has the seal of approval from fashion’s chicest insiders, from street style stars to models off duty. You can always spot a bomber on the streets of Copenhagen Fashion Week when the weather teeters in temperature. The trend was also spotted on the FW22 runways—who can forget Prada’s feathery take? The best bomber jackets for women go effortlessly well with more paired-down pieces like baggy denim or cargo pants but also looks perfectly polished placed over a slip dress. Toughen up the look in a lug-sole boot, or dress it up with a flirty cocktail shoe.

