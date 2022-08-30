ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar County, MO

After felony charges, Missouri doctor for Cedar County boarding school now faces civil lawsuit over sex abuse allegations

By KSMU
ksmu.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ksgf.com

Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident

(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
BET

Former Arkansas Youth Minister Accused Of Having Inappropriate Contact With Up To 30 Boys

A former Arkansas youth minister was accused by authorities of having inappropriate sexual contact with up to 30 boys. Prosecutors have charged Keenan Hord, 32, with several serious crimes involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that were involved in the youth ministries he was connected to,, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cedar County, MO
State
Missouri State
County
Greene County, MO
Greene County, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Cedar County, MO
Crime & Safety
ksmu.org

Feds indict former Agape Boarding School dean along with California resident in alleged ‘scheme’ to forcibly transport teenager

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that authorities arrested two individuals on suspicion of violating a protective order — in what the Department of Justice calls a “scheme” that forcibly took a teenager from California to a southwest Missouri boarding school. DOJ says California resident Shana Gaviola and Missouri...
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Stabbing Under Investigation in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night. Police were called to a home near north Campbell and Central around 8:30 pm. Investigators say a man had suffered stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Schmitt
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Child Abuse#Sex Abuse#Civil Lawsuit#Violent Crime#The Agape Boarding School#Christian
Missouri Independent

Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says

A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
921news.com

Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.

Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
CLINTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTTS

Man, 19, Charged After Hitting Car, School Bus In Chase

(KTTS News) — A 19-year-old man from Springfield is charged with leading Greene County Deputies on a chase that ended after a crash into a car and a school bus. Deputies tried to stop a stolen truck Friday. The sheriff says Cory Moore caused two crashes before he was...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy