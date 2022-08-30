After felony charges, Missouri doctor for Cedar County boarding school now faces civil lawsuit over sex abuse allegations

Read full article on original website
Patrol IDs Missouri woman who died in pedestrian accident
COOPER COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just after 5:30a.m. Friday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Inocente M. Prisciliano, 45, Sedalia, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just west of the Route 41 exit. The vehicle struck a pedestrian...
Woman Gets Life In Prison For Springfield Road Rage Incident
(KTTS News) — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for a deadly road rage crash in Springfield in November 2018. A Greene County jury found Elizabeth McKeown guilty of first-degree murder in June. Police say McKeown rear-ended Barbara Foster’s car because...
Former Arkansas Youth Minister Accused Of Having Inappropriate Contact With Up To 30 Boys
A former Arkansas youth minister was accused by authorities of having inappropriate sexual contact with up to 30 boys. Prosecutors have charged Keenan Hord, 32, with several serious crimes involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that were involved in the youth ministries he was connected to,, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
Man who was fatally shot by SPD near Bass Pro Catalog Outlet has been identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– On Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Springfield police officers were dispatched to the parking lot of Bass Pro Shops Catalog Outlet. The information provided to SPD is that a white male appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of a controlled substance in his car with a rifle in […]
MO driver involved in death gets three months in jail, $50 fine
FORSYTH, Mo. – A driver involved in a deadly crash in Merriam Woods in 2021 will spend 90 days in the county jail, pay a $50 fine and be on probation for five years. Online court records show that a judge on Friday (8/26/22) sentenced Timothy Hood II on charges stemming from an incident in […]
Feds indict former Agape Boarding School dean along with California resident in alleged ‘scheme’ to forcibly transport teenager
Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday that authorities arrested two individuals on suspicion of violating a protective order — in what the Department of Justice calls a “scheme” that forcibly took a teenager from California to a southwest Missouri boarding school. DOJ says California resident Shana Gaviola and Missouri...
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
Stabbing Under Investigation in Springfield
Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing Wednesday night. Police were called to a home near north Campbell and Central around 8:30 pm. Investigators say a man had suffered stab wounds to his torso. He was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the name of the victim or suspect.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 8-31-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/30/2022 James L Carter , 63 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/30/2022 Terry Richards, 67 of Joplin, MO was arrested for: Sex Offender Registration Violation. 7/31/2022 Ethan H Brown, 21 of Watts, OK was arrested for: Driving While...
21-year-old loses his life in Crawford County crash
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities release information on a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. The crash happened Wednesday evening shortly before 9:00 pm. It was located on 200th Street (Lonestar Road) about 2.5 miles north of K126. “Emergency personnel are working injury accident on 200th Street...
Police arrest 1 in deadly shooting in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lebanon Police Department arrested one person in a deadly shooting investigation. Bobby Langston, 45, of Lebanon, died in the shooting. Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Elm Street around noon on Wednesday. Investigators say an argument led to the shooting. Investigators say a...
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
How many people Springfield Police arrested for driving drunk over the weekend
All across Missouri over the weekend, law enforcement agencies made focused efforts to catch impaired drivers. Ozarks First spoke with Springfield Police about how many people they arrested for DWI Saturday night.
Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says
A Boone County judge granted former Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens’ request to move the child custody dispute with her ex-husband to Texas, her attorney confirmed Wednesday. The ruling, issued Friday but still under seal by order of Associate Circuit Judge Leslie Schneider, gives Sheena Greitens the thing she asked for soon after her ex-husband […] The post Sheena Greitens scores victory with order shifting custody case to Texas, attorney says appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Springfield nonprofit says homeless camp on West Bypass cleared too quickly
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Community Partnership of the Ozarks says the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s clearing of a homeless camp on West Bypass was done too quickly. Because the camp was mere feet away from the Springfield city limits, it fell under the Greene County Sheriff’s Office’s jurisdiction, meaning a whole different protocol than the Springfield Police Department when it came to clear the camp.
Press Release from the Clinton Police Department.
Homicide Investigation in Clinton. Clinton Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 Block of Louise Avenue Saturday evening, August 27th at about 6:15 pm to a report of a shooting. A 28-year-old female victim was found inside the residence, deceased from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. She was...
Man, 19, Charged After Hitting Car, School Bus In Chase
(KTTS News) — A 19-year-old man from Springfield is charged with leading Greene County Deputies on a chase that ended after a crash into a car and a school bus. Deputies tried to stop a stolen truck Friday. The sheriff says Cory Moore caused two crashes before he was...
VIDEO: Several Missouri correctional centers could become fully air-conditioned
Seven of Missouri's 18 state prisons are fully air-conditioned. A new capital improvement plan could add five more prisons to the list.
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
UPDATE: Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed In Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash Wednesday at Chestnut and Park. Police say Kyle McMillin, 24, from Springfield was headed westbound at a high rate of speed when he hit an SUV that was making a turn. Police say there were...
