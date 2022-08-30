Zeriah Beason, a key rotational receiver for Washington State, ineligible to play in Cougs' season opener

Read full article on original website
Crimson and grey pennants fly in the wind as WSU Cougars prep for Battle of the Palouse
PULLMAN, Wash. - As Pullman wakes up Saturday morning, with families emerging from their RVs in the tailgate lot, the party slowly begins for the first football Saturday of the 2022 season. The Washington State University (WSU) Cougars are back on the Palouse, with crimson and grey waving in the...
'This is not going to steal our joy': Washington State opens season with ugly win over Battle of the Palouse rival Idaho
PULLMAN – Washington State enjoyed considerable advantages in speed, size and overall skill against its lower-level neighbors from across the border. But that talent gap never really translated to the scoreboard. WSU was given a tougher-than-expected test from the pesky Idaho Vandals throughout Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse at...
The pick: Why Washington State will beat Idaho
PULLMAN – The new coaches add intrigue to this Battle of the Palouse, but the game probably won’t be remembered as an interesting one. Washington State will have significant advantages all over the field against its farmland neighbors from Idaho. “When you play a FBS team, specifically a...
Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State and Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse
Though it might not be the most well-matched football game, it’s still a compelling matchup between these farmland foes, an interesting chapter in the long history of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry series. Optimism abounds on both sides of the border leading into Week 1 of the season. Washington State has a shiny new coaching staff, an entertaining new offense, a similarly stout defense and an invigorated perspective after a uniquely challenging 2021 season. Idaho rejuvenated its fan base this offseason, making a change in leadership and bringing in a staff that vows to return the Vandals to FCS prominence. The two fresh faces in charge of the programs – WSU’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck – are Wisconsin natives, first-time head coaches and friends who were co-workers at a couple of past coaching stops. “The first thing I did when Jason got the job,” Dickert said. “I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there for the first game?’ ” The game itself might not offer more than a small preview of the two rebuilt programs. WSU is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the win. But Pullman will be buzzing Saturday ahead of the first Battle of the Palouse football game since 2016. The atmosphere at Gesa Field should be memorable, and pregame festivities between the neighbors should be no doubt enjoyable.
Gunner Talkington impressive in debut as Eastern Washington beats Tennessee State in opener
Eastern Washington lost twice on its famous red home turf a year ago and in those games were two constants: a third-quarter drought from the Eagles’ offense and an onslaught of rushing yards from their opponent. Both factors were again at play in Eastern’s season opener Saturday at Roos...
EWU notebook: Eagles reset after weather delay to win season opener against Tennessee State
Clouds blew in during the first half of Eastern Washington’s 36-29 nonconference victory over Tennessee State on Saturday, bringing the first notable rain to Roos Field in some time. But in the third quarter the storms brought lightning, prompting a delay that Eagles coach Aaron Best – who has...
'It's great for our region': Washington State, Idaho to launch into new eras with season-opening Battle of the Palouse
PULLMAN – The two college football teams that share the Palouse are coming off similarly significant off-seasons. Washington State and Idaho spent the past nine months building their programs. The fan bases in Pullman and Moscow are feeling comparable levels of optimism and anticipation ahead of the 2022 season.
Recap and highlights: Washington State survives the Battle of the Palouse with 24-17 win over Idaho
PULLMAN – The latest installment of the Battle of the Palouse may have been a showing for what will be a dominant Washington State defense. It could be a statement that Jason Eck will lead Idaho back to Big Sky prominence. If you're a Cougar fan there's one thing...
Live updates: Battle of the Palouse returns as Washington State hosts Idaho to open season
10:46 – Idaho 10, WSU 10: Gevani McCoy's fourth down pass is batted down by David Gusta and the Cougars will take over on their own 42. Vandals are now 2 of 4 on fourth down conversions. {{embed id=8169}}. Halftime. {{photo id=799658}}. Fumbles on consecutive drives wouldn't be the...
Things to watch: Will Eastern Washington rely more on rushing attack and defense against Tennessee State?
Ranked 13th in the preseason FCS Stats Perform poll, Eastern Washington opens the season by hosting Tennessee State at 1 p.m. Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney. This is the first matchup between the programs. Here are a few aspects to watch:. Will the Eagles rely more on the run...
'We know each other inside and out': WSU's Jake Dickert, Idaho's Jason Eck crossed paths on road to becoming head coaches
MOSCOW, Idaho – In 2013, a struggling 2-3 Augustana team drove over from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Mankato, Minnesota, and put a scare into Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II with a 5-0 record. The Mavericks had to rally late to win 20-10. Afterward, the Minnesota State offensive coordinator sought out Augustana’s defensive coordinator.
Who is Tennessee State? Eastern Washington opens against unfamiliar cross-country foe led by Eddie George
The opening game of a football season brings plenty of mystery in any year. When it comes against a new opponent from a conference across the country, even more is unknown. That’s the situation facing Eastern Washington on Saturday, when the Eagles – ranked 13th in the STATS Perform FCS preseason poll – host the Tennessee State Tigers at 1 p.m. at Roos Field.
