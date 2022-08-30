ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Zeriah Beason, a key rotational receiver for Washington State, ineligible to play in Cougs' season opener

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

'This is not going to steal our joy': Washington State opens season with ugly win over Battle of the Palouse rival Idaho

PULLMAN – Washington State enjoyed considerable advantages in speed, size and overall skill against its lower-level neighbors from across the border. But that talent gap never really translated to the scoreboard. WSU was given a tougher-than-expected test from the pesky Idaho Vandals throughout Saturday’s Battle of the Palouse at...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

The pick: Why Washington State will beat Idaho

PULLMAN – The new coaches add intrigue to this Battle of the Palouse, but the game probably won’t be remembered as an interesting one. Washington State will have significant advantages all over the field against its farmland neighbors from Idaho. “When you play a FBS team, specifically a...
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Two-minute drill: Keys to victory for Washington State and Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse

Though it might not be the most well-matched football game, it’s still a compelling matchup between these farmland foes, an interesting chapter in the long history of the Battle of the Palouse rivalry series. Optimism abounds on both sides of the border leading into Week 1 of the season. Washington State has a shiny new coaching staff, an entertaining new offense, a similarly stout defense and an invigorated perspective after a uniquely challenging 2021 season. Idaho rejuvenated its fan base this offseason, making a change in leadership and bringing in a staff that vows to return the Vandals to FCS prominence. The two fresh faces in charge of the programs – WSU’s Jake Dickert and Idaho’s Jason Eck – are Wisconsin natives, first-time head coaches and friends who were co-workers at a couple of past coaching stops. “The first thing I did when Jason got the job,” Dickert said. “I called him up and said, ‘How ironic is this that we’re going to be out there for the first game?’ ” The game itself might not offer more than a small preview of the two rebuilt programs. WSU is an overwhelming favorite to run away with the win. But Pullman will be buzzing Saturday ahead of the first Battle of the Palouse football game since 2016. The atmosphere at Gesa Field should be memorable, and pregame festivities between the neighbors should be no doubt enjoyable.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
State
Idaho State
Local
Washington Football
State
Washington State
Pullman, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Washington Sports
Pullman, WA
Football
City
Bellingham, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougs#Rotational#Oregon State#Rotate#American Football#College Football#Wsu#Cougars#Osu
KHQ Right Now

'We know each other inside and out': WSU's Jake Dickert, Idaho's Jason Eck crossed paths on road to becoming head coaches

MOSCOW, Idaho – In 2013, a struggling 2-3 Augustana team drove over from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Mankato, Minnesota, and put a scare into Minnesota State, ranked No. 1 in NCAA Division II with a 5-0 record. The Mavericks had to rally late to win 20-10. Afterward, the Minnesota State offensive coordinator sought out Augustana’s defensive coordinator.
MOSCOW, ID
KHQ Right Now

Who is Tennessee State? Eastern Washington opens against unfamiliar cross-country foe led by Eddie George

The opening game of a football season brings plenty of mystery in any year. When it comes against a new opponent from a conference across the country, even more is unknown. That’s the situation facing Eastern Washington on Saturday, when the Eagles – ranked 13th in the STATS Perform FCS preseason poll – host the Tennessee State Tigers at 1 p.m. at Roos Field.
CHENEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy